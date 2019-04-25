Physical remand of 3 suspects in Nashwa case extended

The judicial magistrate (East) on Thursday extended by three days the physical remand of three hospital officials — nursing in charge Atif Javed, administration officer Ahmed Shahzad and security in charge Waleed — who are nominated in the case of infant Nashwa's alleged murder.

The nine-month-old infant died on Monday due to alleged medical malpractice at Karachi's Darul Sehat hospital. So far, four people, including a female doctor, Dr Sobia, have been arrested in relation with the case.

Infant Nashwa was left paralysed earlier this month after she was allegedly injected with the wrong dosage of a solution at the hospital. According to a report by the Sindh Health Care Commission, the nine-month-old had been administered with an overdose of potassium chloride and that too not via a drip at the Darul Sehat hospital.