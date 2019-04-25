PPP's Nafisa Shah slams PM Imran's misogynistic remarks on Bilawal
PPP Information Secretary Nafisa Shah on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan's misogynistic remarks about PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and called on male parliamentarians to not dismiss it as an issue that is just relevant to women.
Prime Minister Imran, while addressing a public gathering in Wana, South Waziristan, yesterday, had referred to Bilawal as a sahiba ─ a respectful mode of address for a lady.
He had said: "Unlike Bilawal sahiba, I didn’t come into politics through a chit like the last will of his mother [slain PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto] that gave him the political party in inheritance. I founded my own party. My aim is to defeat corrupt people. There will be no leniency for those who had plundered national wealth."
As the National Assembly session resumed today, female MNAs gathered at the speaker's dais and raised a ruckus over the premier's remarks.
Nafisa Shah, who addressed the Lower House today, strongly condemned the misogynistic remarks made by the premier at the public gathering yesterday and said that if he did not take them back, she would be forced to say that he is not her prime minister.
Dr Shah said that female MNAs had decided in a caucus yesterday that they would not play politics when it comes to women's issues and called on them to support each other in such matters.
She asserted that calling Bilawal sahiba does not amount to humiliation or an insult of his character, caste or party, and noted that the reactions the premier's misogynistic remarks sparked on social media were not not from the PPP or its workers, but from sensible segments of society.
"This humiliation, misogyny and hatred is not against the PPP or Bilawal," she pointed out. "This is a reflection of misogynistic thinking."
Dr Shah described the attempt to humiliate Bilawal by ascribing feminine qualities to him in an insulting manner as an insult to the women of Pakistan ─ who make up half the population ─ and the cultural values of the country.
She said that the country and its culture respected women and men in the different roles they assumed, whether father, mother, sister or wife etc.
"This respect is a part of our core values, and I ask those from the tribal areas: Is it not in your core values that you respect women?"
The MNA called on male members of the Lower House not to dismiss the matter as just a women's issue.
"It's an issue of our own 'unvalue' [sic] of honour," Dr Shah said, adding that it was also an embarrassment to the post of prime minister.
She added that the explanations issued after the premier's remarks were also sad and called a "slip of [the] tongue".
"How many slips of tongues will you have?" she asked.
The National Assembly also passed the Elections (Amendment) bill, 2019. It was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan. The house will now meet tomorrow morning at 10:30am, Radio Pakistan reported.
This is not the first time IK has done this. He is a disgrace to the PM office.
Ms. Nafeesa Shah,
What about the corruptions of Mr. Asif Ali Zardari, Ms. Faryal Talpur, Mr. Bilawal Zardari and others of PPP and PML-N?
Why nafeesa forget to criticized kjawja asif who called to s.mazhari tractor trolly
All is fair in politics and war
The Corrupt gang of useless corrupt PPP.
It is shameful we hear such words from PM
As a PTI supporter, I agree with Nafisa Shah here. Sexism and name calling should be avoided. Though at the same time Bilawal calling Asad Umar "Educated illiterate" or Khawaja Asif calling Shireen Mizari "Tractor trolley" should also be avoid.
All 3 major parties are guilty, sadly.
If you continue throwing stones into muddy water some it is bound to land on your own clothes. Bilawsl Zardari has spared no chance in calls the PM as selected. If you continue to hurt someone he is bound to retaliate.
100 percent right. I stand with you Nafisa Shah
People are dying in Sindh due to poverty and PPP are picking up on things which in the grand scheme of things are petty issues...
When you are able to provide basic needs for your people then these issues should be discussed in parliament.. I would much rather hear her talk about what PPP are doing in Sindh to alleviate poverty as opposed to why bilawal was called a girl...
Will other PPP MP's, Asif Zardari, Farial Talpur appologise first for slipping their tounges about Balawal Zardari? Let them issue an official appoloy first! (Awam ki Awaz).
Our politicans are ever ready to make issue of no issue.The main issue is return of looted money and culprits going to jail.
Misogyny? Oh come on! Now you are just reaching.
He was mocking Bilawal, yes. It was not misogynistic. Stop diluting real issues to favourize your own party members.