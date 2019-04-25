DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 25, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Imran, Wasim Akram headline Cricinfo's all-time World Cup XI

Dawn.comUpdated April 25, 2019

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was Akram's and the rest of the <em>Cornered Tigers'</em> captain during that unforgettable campaign, has been picked to lead Cricinfo's fantasy line-up. Dawn/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was Akram's and the rest of the Cornered Tigers' captain during that unforgettable campaign, has been picked to lead Cricinfo's fantasy line-up. Dawn/File

With the 2019 Cricket World Cup a little over a month away, cricket publication ESPNcricinfo conducted a staff survey to find out its consensus all-time World Cup XI.

Of the many greats featured, only Wasim Akram was a constant on every single one of the 22 individual lists, the publication said.

The former left-arm pacer's heroics in the 1992 World Cup, including his famous back-to-back dismissals of Allan Lamb and Chris Lewis probably earned him unanimous nods.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was Akram's and the rest of the Cornered Tigers' captain during that unforgettable campaign, has been picked to lead the star-studded line-up.

India, meanwhile, only has a single representative on the list in the form of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

Five-time defending champions Australia understandably have the most members on the list. And each one of Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath fully merit their selection.

The only two players who have been picked despite never being the world champions are Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara and South Africa's Lance Klusenar.

It is pertinent to mention here that while Sri Lanka did win the 1996 tournament, Sangakkara did not make his ODI debut until four years later. But another islander who did play the 1996 World Cup and does feature on the Cricinfo list is spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan.

The only player from the non-coloured-kit era to make the list is West Indian Vivian Richards, who famously starred in two World Cup finals: running-out three English batsman in 1975 and smashing a century four years later.

World Cup 19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
majid
Apr 25, 2019 12:16am

We have the best Prime Minister, the legend, the Great Imran Khan.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Apr 25, 2019 12:26am

Well deserved kudos to PM Khan. Congratulations!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Chacha
Apr 25, 2019 12:42am

Very difficult to pick a world eleven, when I pick no one is in except Waseem Akram and Shane Wane from the list

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A technocratic solution?

A technocratic solution?

Greater reliance on technocrats in a parliamentary form of government weakens the political process.
Plane to prison

Plane to prison

Muhammad Usman
Recently the government has devoted significant attention to the issue of Pakistani migrant workers in prison abroad.

Editorial

Updated April 24, 2019

Security concerns

PRIME Minister Imran Khan’s statements on Monday at a joint press conference with President Hassan Rouhani during...
Updated April 24, 2019

Anti-polio panic

PANDEMONIUM gripped KP amidst a province-wide polio eradication drive, threatening to stop this critical campaign in...
Updated April 24, 2019

Foreign tourists

EARLIER this month, the Pakistan Tourism Summit kicked off with a host of well-known foreign vloggers in attendance....
Updated April 23, 2019

Sri Lanka blasts

EVEN in times like these when mass-casualty attacks have become frighteningly common, Sunday’s bloodbath in Sri...
April 23, 2019

PbBC’s resolution

A DANGEROUS — and increasingly familiar — storyline about the integrity of the justice system is unfolding,...
April 23, 2019

Medical malfeasance

THE loss of a child is every parent’s worst nightmare, and that grief is compounded by the knowledge that their...