China acknowledges Pakistan's efforts in 'combating terrorism, extremism'

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated April 24, 2019

Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi is pictured greeting Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi prior to meeting held between the two in Beijing on April 24. — Foreign Office
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday appreciated Pakistan's efforts "in firmly combating terrorism and extremism", noting that Islamabad had Beijing's support in the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP), according to a joint statement issued by the two countries.

Yi's evaluation came following a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is currently on an official tour of China.

"The Chinese side called on the international community to view Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts and contributions in an objective and fair manner, and to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with Pakistan," the joint statement read.

Both sides also noted that it was a "diplomatic priority" to further strengthen the "all-weather" ties between the two countries.

"The Chinese side reiterated its steadfast support for Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence, and national dignity, choosing its development path according to its national conditions, and establishing a better security environment," the statement said.

It also observed that China appreciates Pakistan's "constructive role in international and regional issues".

Both sides further agreed to "keep close communication and collaboration on multilateral forums, including the UN, multilateral financial institutions, the SCO and SAARC", the statement noted.

The two countries reiterated their shared views that "a peaceful, stable, cooperative and prosperous South Asia is in the common interest of all parties".

In the discussions between the two foreign ministers, emphasis was also laid on the importance of dialogue to resolve all outstanding regional disputes, based on mutual respect and equality.

The two sides also "underlined that China-Pakistan relationship was a factor of stability in the regional and international situation, and reaffirmed their resolve to continue to strengthen it in all areas".

