In Pictures: Devotees flock to Sehwan Sharif for Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s 767th urs

Hundreds of thousands of devotees from all around the country have gathered today to attend the three-day urs celebrations of venerated Sufi saint, Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, at his shrine in Sehwan Sharif.
The visitors have come prepared to stay in the city throughout the urs, with a few staying in houses rented from locals while others carry tents with them for their sojourn.
Walkthrough gates and CCTV cameras have been installed for the safety of the devotees. At least 5,000 police personnel and 1,000 Rangers officials have also been deployed to maintain law and order.
Langar (food) and sabeel (sweet drinks) are easily accessible all around the shrine.
Qalandar was a poet and one of the most renowned Sufi saints in the subcontinent's history. The loving music and poetry of the Sufis propelled Islam throughout South Asia hundreds of years ago, and Lal Shahbaz is one of the most venerated of them all.
He welcomed those from all religions, castes, and creeds, and his tradition continues. Muslims are not the only ones coming to see Lal Shahbaz's tomb; Hindus also embark on this Sufi yatra, and the shrine is open to anyone of any faith.
All photos by Umair Ali, captions by Mohammad Hussain Khan.
Header photo: An outside view of the shrine decked in colourful lights to observe Shahbaz Qalandar's 767th death anniversary.
Comments (4)
Damadam mast qalander. Beautiful pictures and article. Thank you for sharing!
beautiful pictures in resplendent colors. These pictures made me feel as if i was there. Thanks Dawn.
It looks so much like India! Wish I could attend the urs.
Security arrangements should be water tight, hope and pray everything is going to be good.