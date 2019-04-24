Supreme Court restores all taxes on mobile phone top-ups, wraps up suo motu case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday announced the restoration of all taxes charged by cellular service providers on mobile phone top-up cards.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa read out the short order, saying the top court would not interfere in the matters of public revenue and tax collection.

The court also withdrew the stay order placed on the collection of mobile phone taxes while wrapping up the suo motu case.

In June 2018, the apex court had suspended the deduction of taxes on prepaid cards provided by mobile phone service providers.

A three-member bench headed by the chief justice had today reserved its judgement in the case after a detailed hearing during which law officers for the federal and provincial governments presented their arguments.

In March, the Supreme Court had expressed its bewilderment over the exercise of suo motu powers to suspend tax deductions on top-up cards and wondered whether such jurisdiction falls under Article 184(3) of the constitution.

“Whether such matter can be proceeded in the exercise of jurisdiction under Article 184(3) and if the answer is in affirmative then can the advance tax or the withholding tax under Section 236 of the Income Tax Ordinance (ITO) be levied or recovered from non-tax payers,” an order dictated by an SC bench comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan had said.

More to follow.