Asad Umar defends govt's policy decisions, lashes out at 'economic mafias' in NA

Former finance minister Asad Umar ─ days after stepping down from Prime Minister Imran Khan's cabinet amid a reshuffle ─ responded to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's remarks in the Lower House and defended his government's decisions regarding the country's economic policy.

"Bilawal said that the government had admitted to its failures in this regard by changing the financial minister," Umar said. "Bilawal, there were four finance ministers during the PPP's government [from 2008-2013]. Each tried to sell their snake oil, each would fail and then go home. So if we are 'not qualified' and 'failures', then what were you?" he asked.

"He said that day that an 'economic murder' of Pakistan had taken place," Umar said, referring to the PPP leader's earlier statements in the National Assembly.

The former minister said he believed "this should not be the case, so I decided to examine history to get an idea of whether it is the case or if we've seen such a situation or worse in the past because the things that Bilawal spoke about are also in the minds of the people."

"People are worried that the GDP growth rate has slowed down," he said, adding that the growth rate estimates by various bodies range from 3-3.9 per cent. He conceded that Pakistan definitely needs a higher growth rate, "but certain steps need to be taken when there is a balance of payments deficit, and this their natural outcome."

He then compared the growth rate to that during the PPP government's first year ─ just 0.4pc. He pointed out that the PPP government had inherited a financial crisis, "but in their five years, what did they do?" he asked.

"Maybe no one placed this historical data in front of Bilawal, but at the end of their five years, the GDP growth rate was 2.8pc. There has never been a government in Pakistan with a lower GDP growth rate," Umar claimed.

The ex-minister said that there "should be worry about inflation because there is a lot of poverty in this country ─ Even the middle-class white collar worker has a hard time."

"Right now, the inflation rate in approximately eight months was 6.8pc. It may even go up to 7 or 8pc. However, the PPP government had an approximate inflation rate of 12.3pc in its five years in government. At that time, we didn't hear anyone raise their voices in concern over rising prices, but this government feels for the people and we say that it should be even lower than this, and take steps for it," he explained.

Umar next took on criticism over the budget deficit. "It is definitely quite large and at a level that it shouldn't be, there's no doubt about that, and it may even cross 6.5pc this year. But let's take a look at the past," he said.

The budget deficit averaged 7pc over the PPP's five years in power, Umar told the Lower House. "There were some years when it was 8.5pc, 8.8pc."

The revenue targets that are not being met should also be a matter of concern, Umar said. It's possible that they may fall short by 7-8pc this time. But the difference between the Federal Board of Revenue's targets and the actual revenue collected was on average 8pc over the 2008-13 period.

Umar also addressed concern over foreign debt. "Yes, they are increasing and they shouldn't. There is only one government in Pakistan's history that doubled the debt over its tenure," he said, pointing towards the PPP government. "There was a 135pc increase in debt [during the PPP era]," he explained.

"The truth is that this has nothing to do with the economy. Citizens are being dragged into it, but has nothing to do with the people. All these things that we are having to hear now, it is because ─ during those five years in which the treasury was heartlessly looted ─ the noose is now tightening around that stolen wealth," he explained.

"The government is not doing it, but the authorities are closing in. NAB is doing it. The courts are doing it. Fake accounts keep surfacing. Under these circumstances, of course they will be worried, and expressing that worry is their right," Umar added.

"When your Swiss accounts are in danger, when your palaces in Surrey, your towers in Dubai, your Park Lane flats are in danger ─ alongside all this there must be a government that can stand up to Pakistan's biggest economic mafia," he said.

"This mafia is accustomed to using the money of Pakistan's taxpayers on themselves, and when they saw the doors closing, their teaming up together is a very powerful combination. This is the hue and cry you are hearing today," Umar continued.

"We will need to stand up to the mafia and bear their conspiracies," he asserted.