Dawn journalist Cyril Almeida named IPI's 71st World Press Freedom Hero

Dawn.comUpdated April 24, 2019

Dawn journalist Cyril Almeida . — Dawn/File

The International Press Institute (IPI) — a global network of editors, media executives and leading journalists in over 100 countries — has named Dawn Assistant Editor Cyril Almeida as its 71st World Press Freedom Hero.

IPI’s World Press Freedom Hero Award honours journalists "who have made significant contributions to the promotion of press freedom, particularly in the face of great personal risk".

According to a post by the global network, Almeida has been recognised for his "critical" and "tenacious coverage" of civil-military relations in Pakistan.

"Almedia’s scrutiny of the Pakistani military-security complex has made both him and Dawn a target," the Vienna-based IPI said in its statement.

In 2016, Almeida was briefly placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) after publishing an exclusive story in Dawn regarding a top-level meeting of civil-military leaders.

See: ‘Pakistani press has high degree of self-censorship’

The story prompted enormous controversy in Pakistan. Both Almeida and Dawn’s top editor were subjected to a widespread smear campaign and dragged before a tribunal in an effort to force Dawn to reveal its sources, the IPI said.

In 2018, a petition seeking the start of treason proceedings was filed against Almeida and he was again temporarily placed on the ECL after publishing an interview with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in which Sharif questioned the progress of the Mumbai attacks trial in Pakistan. Proceedings in the case remain open.

The press freedom watchdog noted that the retaliation against Almeida and Dawn for their journalism comes "amid a rapidly deteriorating environment for the press" in the country.

"The range of threats includes physical attacks on journalists; legal harassment; the widespread disruption of newspaper distribution; and the effective blockading of independent broadcasters," it said.

Almeida, a Rhodes scholar with a law degree from Oxford University who briefly worked as a lawyer before entering journalism, is IPI’s second World Press Freedom Hero from Pakistan, with Aslam Ali, the former managing director of Pakistan Press International, having been honoured previously.

IPI Executive Director Barbara Trionfi said Almeida has "demonstrated tremendous resolve in tackling – at great risk to himself – deeply contentious issues that are nevertheless of central importance to Pakistan’s democracy”.

"Despite the press freedom crisis engulfing Pakistan, he, and Dawn newspaper, have refused to back down from writing about issues that matter,” she added, urging Pakistani authorities to withdraw all charges against Almeida.

"Bringing treason charges against a journalist for interviewing a former prime minister is as dangerous as it is absurd, and constitutes a gross violation of journalists’ right to disseminate information in the public interest," Trionfi said.

Also on Wednesday, IPI and International Media Support (IMS) announced the Egyptian news site Mada Masr as the winner of the 2019 Free Media Pioneer Award.

Both awards will be presented during a special ceremony on June 5 in Geneva, Switzerland, during IPI’s annual World Congress and General Assembly.

Comments (13)

Farhan Khan
Apr 24, 2019 01:56pm

Congrats Cyril !

Recommend 0
Spice 2000
Apr 24, 2019 01:57pm

Congratulations! Well deserved.

Recommend 0
Kumar
Apr 24, 2019 01:58pm

Well deserved, Mr Almeida !!! Always enjoyed reading your column

Recommend 0
babban
Apr 24, 2019 01:59pm

Congratulations Sir. I have been following your columns. Stay safe and keep writing fearlessly.

Recommend 0
Kharkhowa Kalita
Apr 24, 2019 02:02pm

Congratulations, didn't hear from you for sometime, Nevertheless a fantastic news to break the silence

Recommend 0
King Khan
Apr 24, 2019 02:05pm

Cyril, we miss your analysis. You hit the nail on the head and talked about the elephant in the room. Hope you start writing again soon, we need sane voices to come save Pakistans soul.

Recommend 0
Confused
Apr 24, 2019 02:06pm

Bravo !

Recommend 0
Mangoman
Apr 24, 2019 02:09pm

It's high time this fearless soul gets the recognition it deserves. Congratulations..

Recommend 0
Surya Kant Agrawal
Apr 24, 2019 02:11pm

Winning and living dangerously.

Recommend 0
sourav ghosh
Apr 24, 2019 02:11pm

Congratulations Sir The world needs many many more like you

Recommend 0
Rehani Pakistani
Apr 24, 2019 02:13pm

Keep on doing your work. Journalists have a responsibility to remain critical of governments and those in power to keep them in check and the public aware.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 24, 2019 02:18pm

Congratulations, Dawn journalist and popular columnist Cyril Almeida !

Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Apr 24, 2019 02:30pm

Congrats..

Recommend 0

