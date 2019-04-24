Only 3 of 51 Pakistani Zaireen in bus mishap in Iraq remain hospitalised: FO

A bus carrying 51 Pakistani Zaireen hit a security checkpost near Samarra, Iraq, on the night of April 21, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Pakistani Mission in Baghdad told the FO that injured passengers had been shifted to Medical City Hospital.

Passengers with minor injuries were treated and discharged, the FO said, adding that 47 passengers are in good health, while three remain hospitalised due to injuries of a serious nature.

The FO said the Pakistani Mission is coordinating with the Iraqi health ministry and hospital administration to ensure provision of medical treatment to the injured.

The Embassy in Baghdad is arranging the safe return of pilgrims to Pakistan in coordination with Iraqi authorities, the FO stated.