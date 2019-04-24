DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 24, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Only 3 of 51 Pakistani Zaireen in bus mishap in Iraq remain hospitalised: FO

Naveed SiddiquiApril 24, 2019

Email

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal speaks to the media at the Foreign Office in Islamabad on March 28, 2019. ─ AFP/File
Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal speaks to the media at the Foreign Office in Islamabad on March 28, 2019. ─ AFP/File

A bus carrying 51 Pakistani Zaireen hit a security checkpost near Samarra, Iraq, on the night of April 21, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Pakistani Mission in Baghdad told the FO that injured passengers had been shifted to Medical City Hospital.

Passengers with minor injuries were treated and discharged, the FO said, adding that 47 passengers are in good health, while three remain hospitalised due to injuries of a serious nature.

The FO said the Pakistani Mission is coordinating with the Iraqi health ministry and hospital administration to ensure provision of medical treatment to the injured.

The Embassy in Baghdad is arranging the safe return of pilgrims to Pakistan in coordination with Iraqi authorities, the FO stated.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A technocratic solution?

A technocratic solution?

Greater reliance on technocrats in a parliamentary form of government weakens the political process.
Plane to prison

Plane to prison

Muhammad Usman
Recently the government has devoted significant attention to the issue of Pakistani migrant workers in prison abroad.

Editorial

April 24, 2019

Security concerns

PRIME Minister Imran Khan’s statements on Monday at a joint press conference with President Hassan Rouhani during...
Updated April 24, 2019

Anti-polio panic

PANDEMONIUM gripped KP amidst a province-wide polio eradication drive, threatening to stop this critical campaign in...
Updated April 24, 2019

Foreign tourists

EARLIER this month, the Pakistan Tourism Summit kicked off with a host of well-known foreign vloggers in attendance....
Updated April 23, 2019

Sri Lanka blasts

EVEN in times like these when mass-casualty attacks have become frighteningly common, Sunday’s bloodbath in Sri...
April 23, 2019

PbBC’s resolution

A DANGEROUS — and increasingly familiar — storyline about the integrity of the justice system is unfolding,...
April 23, 2019

Medical malfeasance

THE loss of a child is every parent’s worst nightmare, and that grief is compounded by the knowledge that their...