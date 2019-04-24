DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 24, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Israel to name Golan settlement after Trump

AFPUpdated April 24, 2019

Email

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he plans to name a new settlement in the occupied Golan after US President Donald Trump in appreciation of his recognition of Israel’s claim of sovereignty there. — AFP/File
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he plans to name a new settlement in the occupied Golan after US President Donald Trump in appreciation of his recognition of Israel’s claim of sovereignty there. — AFP/File

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he plans to name a new settlement in the occupied Golan after US President Donald Trump in appreciation of his recognition of Israel’s claim of sovereignty there.

Netanyahu, who has been on a trip to the region with his family for the week-long Passover holiday, said in a video message that he would present a resolution to the government calling for a new settlement named after the US president.

“All Israelis were deeply moved when President Trump made his historic decision to recognise Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” he said.

Trump again broke with longstanding international consensus on March 25 when he recognised Israel’s claim of sovereignty over the part of the strategic plateau it seized from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War.

The decision came only two weeks ahead of a tightly contested Israeli election, which saw Netanyahu win a fifth term in office.

Trump has shifted US policy sharply in Israel’s favour since taking office, most notably by recognising the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Israel annexed 1,200 square kilometres (460 square miles) of the Golan it seized in 1981, a move never recognised by the international community.

Around 18,000 Syrians from the Druze sect — most of whom refuse to take Israeli citizenship — remain in the occupied Golan.

Some 20,000 Israeli settlers have moved there, spread over 33 settlements.

Published in Dawn, April 24th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Facts matter
Apr 24, 2019 09:20am

While the unilateral annexation cannot be supported, Israel did not expel or kill the original inhabitants which cannot be said about many other countries in a similar situation.

Recommend 0
Abuzar
Apr 24, 2019 09:27am

Arabs will love it.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Apr 24, 2019 09:30am

A disgusting joke..

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
SKY
Apr 24, 2019 09:35am

Israel is imploding. Anything created based on falsehood and oppression will run its limited course of existence and then decay. Kinda like cancer.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A technocratic solution?

A technocratic solution?

Greater reliance on technocrats in a parliamentary form of government weakens the political process.
Plane to prison

Plane to prison

Muhammad Usman
Recently the government has devoted significant attention to the issue of Pakistani migrant workers in prison abroad.

Editorial

April 24, 2019

Security concerns

PRIME Minister Imran Khan’s statements on Monday at a joint press conference with President Hassan Rouhani during...
Updated April 24, 2019

Anti-polio panic

PANDEMONIUM gripped KP amidst a province-wide polio eradication drive, threatening to stop this critical campaign in...
Updated April 24, 2019

Foreign tourists

EARLIER this month, the Pakistan Tourism Summit kicked off with a host of well-known foreign vloggers in attendance....
Updated April 23, 2019

Sri Lanka blasts

EVEN in times like these when mass-casualty attacks have become frighteningly common, Sunday’s bloodbath in Sri...
April 23, 2019

PbBC’s resolution

A DANGEROUS — and increasingly familiar — storyline about the integrity of the justice system is unfolding,...
April 23, 2019

Medical malfeasance

THE loss of a child is every parent’s worst nightmare, and that grief is compounded by the knowledge that their...