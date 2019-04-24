Indian intelligence warned of threat hours before Sri Lanka suicide attacks
COLOMBO: Sri Lankan intelligence officials were tipped off about an imminent attack by Islamist militants hours before a series of suicide bombings killed more than 300 people on Easter Sunday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Three churches and four hotels were hit by suicide bombers on Sunday morning, killing 321 people and wounding 500, sending shockwaves through an island state that has been relatively peaceful since a civil war ended a decade ago.Indian intelligence officers contacted their Sri Lankan counterparts two hours before the first attack to warn of a specific threat on churches, one Sri Lankan defence source and an Indian government source said.
Another Sri Lankan defence source said a warning came “hours before” the first strike.
One of the Sri Lankan sources said a warning was also sent by the Indians on Saturday night. The Indian government source said similar messages had been given to Sri Lankan intelligence agents on April 4 and April 20.
Sri Lanka’s presidency and the Indian foreign ministry both did not respond to requests for comment.
Sri Lanka’s failure to effectively respond to a looming Islamist threat will fuel fears that a rift between Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and President Maithripala Sirisena is undermining national security.
The president fired Wickremesinghe last October over political differences, only to reinstate him weeks later under pressure from the Supreme Court.
Published in Dawn, April 24th, 2019
Comments (12)
india sending warning hours before the attack...hmmm....!
Indian intelligence is at its peak now with Ajit Doval as chief and Narendra Modi as PM.
Sad.!!
Of course, because they were executing the whole thing
This intelligence was about a serious bomb attack, not an attack on a local gang. India should have flown as many people as necessary to convince the Sri Lankans to take this seriously.
Shame.
India knows everything and also, what is going to happen in Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka (in this case), just “hours” before incidents. Is this coincidence or something else?
How human tragedy allures us
India tried its best but SL didn’t act.
India warmed that it was going to conduct terror in Sri Lanka
They were warned on 4th and 20th apr. Indian intelligence intercepted info on attack on Indian embassy as well other locations and shared same with Srilanka but looks like govt didn't give much importance to it, other than just increasing security of Indian embassy.
Of course they could have tip off Sri Lanka even weeks before when they were planning this attack.
If Indian intelligence is that superb then why Urri happened?