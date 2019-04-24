DAWN.COM

April 24, 2019

Indian intelligence warned of threat hours before Sri Lanka suicide attacks

ReutersUpdated April 24, 2019

People gather outside St Anthony's Shrine a day after a blast targeted it. ─ AP/File
People gather outside St Anthony's Shrine a day after a blast targeted it. ─ AP/File

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan intelligence officials were tipped off about an imminent attack by Islamist militants hours before a series of suicide bombings killed more than 300 people on Easter Sunday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Three churches and four hotels were hit by suicide bombers on Sunday morning, killing 321 people and wounding 500, sending shockwaves through an island state that has been relatively peaceful since a civil war ended a decade ago.Indian intelligence officers contacted their Sri Lankan counterparts two hours before the first attack to warn of a specific threat on churches, one Sri Lankan defence source and an Indian government source said.

Another Sri Lankan defence source said a warning came “hours before” the first strike.

One of the Sri Lankan sources said a warning was also sent by the Indians on Saturday night. The Indian government source said similar messages had been given to Sri Lankan intelligence agents on April 4 and April 20.

Sri Lanka’s presidency and the Indian foreign ministry both did not respond to requests for comment.

Sri Lanka’s failure to effectively respond to a looming Islamist threat will fuel fears that a rift between Prime Minister Ranil Wickreme­sin­ghe and President Maithripala Siri­se­­na is undermining national security.

The president fired Wickreme­sin­ghe last October over political differences, only to reinstate him weeks later under pressure from the Supr­e­me Court.

Published in Dawn, April 24th, 2019

Comments (12)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
only for pakistan
Apr 24, 2019 09:29am

india sending warning hours before the attack...hmmm....!

Recommend 0
Ali Ahmed
Apr 24, 2019 09:31am

Indian intelligence is at its peak now with Ajit Doval as chief and Narendra Modi as PM.

Recommend 0
Zak the Great
Apr 24, 2019 09:36am

Sad.!!

Recommend 0
Waqas
Apr 24, 2019 09:42am

Of course, because they were executing the whole thing

Recommend 0
Shahryar Shirazi
Apr 24, 2019 09:44am

This intelligence was about a serious bomb attack, not an attack on a local gang. India should have flown as many people as necessary to convince the Sri Lankans to take this seriously.

Recommend 0
zunaid, India
Apr 24, 2019 09:50am

Shame.

Recommend 0
A
Apr 24, 2019 09:52am

India knows everything and also, what is going to happen in Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka (in this case), just “hours” before incidents. Is this coincidence or something else?

Recommend 0
Naysayer
Apr 24, 2019 09:52am

How human tragedy allures us

Recommend 0
Judge
Apr 24, 2019 09:53am

India tried its best but SL didn’t act.

Recommend 0
Ahmed Mobeen
Apr 24, 2019 09:54am

India warmed that it was going to conduct terror in Sri Lanka

Recommend 0
Amd
Apr 24, 2019 10:03am

They were warned on 4th and 20th apr. Indian intelligence intercepted info on attack on Indian embassy as well other locations and shared same with Srilanka but looks like govt didn't give much importance to it, other than just increasing security of Indian embassy.

Recommend 0
ABC
Apr 24, 2019 10:06am

Of course they could have tip off Sri Lanka even weeks before when they were planning this attack.

If Indian intelligence is that superb then why Urri happened?

Recommend 0

