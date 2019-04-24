DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 24, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC wants to find solution in Pindi, Murree land cases

Nasir IqbalUpdated April 24, 2019

Email

Founder and Chairman Bahria Town Malik Riaz. ─ Reuters/File
Founder and Chairman Bahria Town Malik Riaz. ─ Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court said on Tuesday it intended to find a solution under the law in the cases relating to encroachment of forest and Shamlat lands by Messsers Bahria Town (Pvt) Ltd in the areas of Rakh Takht Pari in Rawalpindi, and Sulkhtar and Manga in Murree.

But, at the same time, a three-judge bench headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed made it clear that the window of opportunity in the two Supreme Court judgements in these cases was limited since these were forest lands which had to be reverted to their original state.

Earlier on March 21, the apex court had accepted Rs460 billion offer made by Bahria Town for the land for its Super Highway (Karachi) project. https://www.dawn.com/news/1474734

Forest land encroached upon by Bahria Town has to be reverted to original status, apex court observes

The court had taken up the implementation case of the three judgements of May 4, 2018 relating to Bahria Town namely the Karachi project and Takht Pari and Murree lands.

“We are not going to accept any fait accompli,” Justice Saeed observed while issuing notices to the Punjab government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Rakh Takht Pari case.

In the Murree case, the court also issued notices to the Environment Protection Authority of Punjab, saying the format of the case was much bigger.

When Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan, representing Bahria Town, mentioned other housing societies which also had encroached upon forest lands in Rawalpindi, like the Korang Town Housing Society, Airport Housing Society, CBR society, Police Foundation, PWD Housing Society, Doctors Colony, Media Town, etc, Justice Saeed wondered why he was missing some other names.

At this Advocate Khawaja Tariq Raheem, also appearing on behalf of Bahria Town, said that the court was referring to the Defence Housing Authority.

The court asked Additional Advocate General (AAG) for Punjab Qasim Ali Nawaz Chowhan to ensure that representatives of the forest department and all allied departments should be present when the cases would again be taken up on May 14. The AAG also accused Bahria Town of squeezing the banks of the River Korang.

On May 4, the Supreme Court in a majority judgement had held that the area of Takht Pari — 6km away from Rawalpindi near G.T. Road — encompassed 2,210 acres and not 1,741 acres. Therefore the exchange of land between Bahria Town and the Punjab forest department and the attestation of mutations were based on erroneous assumption about the area.

Likewise, in the case relating to 4,542 kanals of Sulkhtar and Manga (Murree) land, the court had held the land came under the category of Shamlat land and could be used only for limited purposes.

In the Karachi case, Bahria Town furnished details of land given in exchange to the Malir Development Authority and securities and accounts. The developer told the court that it had furnished Rs1.37 billion, 30 per cent of the amount it had received, whereas Rs10bn had already been deposited in the account of the court.

The Supreme Court also asked Aitzaz Ahsan to change the personal guarantees, as directed earlier, in a week.

One of the counsel representing Bahria Town said its chairman was in the United Kingdom due to serious threats to his life after the amount he had to pay to the government had been revealed.

Meanwhile, Bahria Town also filed an application requesting that the case be disposed of as it was ready to settle the Takht Pari case by purchasing 684 acres or 5,472 kanals for Rs13.13bn in 60 quarterly instalments, the first instalment to be paid three months after the court accepted the offer.

The developer also requested the court to order ceasing of all on-going investigations by all agencies, including NAB, and also direct the agencies to refrain from further investigations.

It also requested for a directive to the Punjab government to provide assistance to ensure conducive atmosphere for normal business activity, saying these arrangements would also mean that no financial loss had been caused to the government.

The application said due to the development carried out by Bahria Town, the value of the land in the vicinity had gone up manifold which also provide a tangible monetary advantage to the government.

The standard of the development carried out by the Bahria Town stood established as being the highest international standard, the application said.

Published in Dawn, April 24th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A technocratic solution?

A technocratic solution?

Greater reliance on technocrats in a parliamentary form of government weakens the political process.
Plane to prison

Plane to prison

Muhammad Usman
Recently the government has devoted significant attention to the issue of Pakistani migrant workers in prison abroad.

Editorial

April 24, 2019

Security concerns

PRIME Minister Imran Khan’s statements on Monday at a joint press conference with President Hassan Rouhani during...
Updated April 24, 2019

Anti-polio panic

PANDEMONIUM gripped KP amidst a province-wide polio eradication drive, threatening to stop this critical campaign in...
Updated April 24, 2019

Foreign tourists

EARLIER this month, the Pakistan Tourism Summit kicked off with a host of well-known foreign vloggers in attendance....
Updated April 23, 2019

Sri Lanka blasts

EVEN in times like these when mass-casualty attacks have become frighteningly common, Sunday’s bloodbath in Sri...
April 23, 2019

PbBC’s resolution

A DANGEROUS — and increasingly familiar — storyline about the integrity of the justice system is unfolding,...
April 23, 2019

Medical malfeasance

THE loss of a child is every parent’s worst nightmare, and that grief is compounded by the knowledge that their...