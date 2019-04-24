DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 24, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

US not even hiding its desire to make the world bend to its will: Russia

AFPApril 24, 2019

Email

Russia says that “Washington is not even hiding its desire to make the world bend to its will,” branding the heightened Iran sanctions “disturbing”. — AFP/File
Russia says that “Washington is not even hiding its desire to make the world bend to its will,” branding the heightened Iran sanctions “disturbing”. — AFP/File

Russia on Tuesday called the US tightening of oil sanctions on Iran an “aggressive and reckless” policy after Washington announced it was seeking to stop all exports of Iranian crude.

“Such a course of action adds nothing to the Americans' international standing,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The rest of the world perfectly understands that Washington's policy is becoming more and more aggressive and reckless,” it said.

The ministry said that “Washington is not even hiding its desire to make the world bend to its will,” branding the heightened Iran sanctions “disturbing”.

The United States on Monday announced that, in a bid to reduce Iran's oil exports to zero, it would from May 2 end US waivers that countries such as India, China, South Korea and Turkey currently have on buying Iranian crude.

The move targets the Islamic Republic's main economic earner and adds to sanctions pressure that has built up under US President Donald Trump, who has pulled his country out of a 2015 international deal aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear programme.

Russia, which is allied with Iran in Syria, praised Tehran's “restraint” over “the arrogant American provocations”.

It called for all parties “with common sense” to do what they can to ensure the accord over Iran's nuclear activities survives.

Trump's decision to do away with the waivers has seen global oil prices rise, along with commercial tensions with China and India.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Khan’s eight-month itch

Khan’s eight-month itch

The PM hangs on to his time-honoured habit of making decisions abruptly with little thought for the consequences.

Editorial

Updated April 23, 2019

Sri Lanka blasts

EVEN in times like these when mass-casualty attacks have become frighteningly common, Sunday’s bloodbath in Sri...
April 23, 2019

PbBC’s resolution

A DANGEROUS — and increasingly familiar — storyline about the integrity of the justice system is unfolding,...
April 23, 2019

Medical malfeasance

THE loss of a child is every parent’s worst nightmare, and that grief is compounded by the knowledge that their...
April 22, 2019

Polls in former Fata

THE passage of the 25th Amendment last year finally set into motion the long overdue process of bringing the former...
April 22, 2019

The debt trap

TO mark International Peasants’ Rights Day, the Hari Welfare Association launched its report The State of...
April 22, 2019

Earth Day 2019

TODAY marks Earth Day. As Pakistan is hit once again by heavy rains and winds that have destroyed the wheat crop in...