Aafia Siddiqui does not want to return to Pakistan: FO spokesperson

Dr Aafia Siddiqui "does not want to come back to Pakistan" and reports of her possible repatriation are "mere chatter", according to Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal.

Dr Faisal, in an interview with Independent Urdu, said that "she (Dr Aafia) will not come back. She does not want to come back herself, as per the information I have."

The FO spokesperson said that the only way the possibility of Dr Aafia's return could arise is if Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump met in the future.

In that case, "the exchange of Aafia Siddiqui for Shakeel Afridi could come under discussion," he added.

Dr Aafia's sister Dr Fouzia contested the FO spokesperson statement, telling Independent Urdu that "if anyone says that Aafia herself does not want to come to Pakistan, it is completely untrue." She also confirmed that the consulate office in Houston had met Aafia last month.

Dr Fouzia further said that "at one point it had seemed as if Aafia was going to come to Pakistan any moment." She said that she had been reassured by the government that negotiations with the US were ongoing and that "there will be a good news between January and March, but now silence has set in again."

"Aafia told me on the phone that she is ready to sign any document, and that she only wants to get out of jail somehow," Dr Fouzia was quoted as saying.

It is pertinent to mention here that last year, Dr Aafia's sister, Dr Fouzia, had requested Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to take up the matter with the US.

The foreign minister had said that the issue of Dr Aafia's repatriation was "being considered", following which Consul General in Houston Aisha Farooqui had met Dr Aafia and urged the US to "respect her human and legal rights".

'Aasia Bibi still in Pakistan, could leave soon'

When asked about Aasia Bibi, the Christian woman who was acquitted by the Supreme Court over blasphemy allegations last year, Dr Faisal said that "she is still in Pakistan but could leave soon".

"It is inaccurate to say that she has already left," he said. "She is at a safe location in Pakistan but when there is a court order in her favour, she should leave. In my opinion, she will leave soon."

The FO spokesperson was also asked whether "the foreign policy is influenced by politics or other departments".

Dr Faisal, in his response, maintained that the foreign policy is formed at the office of foreign affairs. "But the foreign policy is a combination of all policies, including financial, commercial and security issues," he said. "This happens world over. A country's security is linked with its foreign policy."

In response to a question regarding the future of Pakistan- India relations, Dr Faisal said: "Pakistan has kept a positive attitude with India even in difficult times. Whatever new government is formed in India, Pakistan would like to move forward with peace talks.

"We wrote to the Indian prime minister in September 2018, and invited them for peace talks but have not received a response yet. Hopefully the newly elected government will reply to the letter."