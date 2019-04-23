DAWN.COM

April 23, 2019

NA rejects bill seeking right of appeal against judgements of SC larger bench

Javed HussainApril 23, 2019

A view of the Supreme Court building in Islamabad. — AP/File
The National Assembly on Tuesday rejected a bill seeking the review of judgements passed by larger benches of the Supreme Court.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam–Fazl (JUIF) MNA Aliya Kamran, who moved the bill, argued that citizens should have the right to file an appeal against a verdict issued by an SC larger bench.

The bill was opposed by the government, with Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem wondering how somebody could move against a judgement handed down by a 17-member full bench of the apex court.

"We do not want to make our courts political [and] we should let them perform their duties in the appropriate manner," he said while speaking in the lower house.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri then ordered a vote on the bill.

The proposal was rejected after a majority (80) of the MNAs present voted against it and 71 voted in its favour.

