Pakistan Army announces appointments and transfers of five Lt Generals

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday announced a number of appointments and transfers within Pakistan Army.

According to ISPR, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has been appointed adjutant general of Pakistan Army at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas has been named director general of joint staff.

Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood has been appointed inspector general, Communications and IT (IG C&IT).

Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza will continue as vice chief of general staff.

Lieutenant General Adnan has been appointed commander Bahawalpur Corps.