DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 23, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan Army announces appointments and transfers of five Lt Generals

Naveed SiddiquiApril 23, 2019

Email

The announcement was made by the Inter-Services Public Relations. — file
The announcement was made by the Inter-Services Public Relations. — file

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday announced a number of appointments and transfers within Pakistan Army.

According to ISPR, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has been appointed adjutant general of Pakistan Army at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas has been named director general of joint staff.

Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood has been appointed inspector general, Communications and IT (IG C&IT).

Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza will continue as vice chief of general staff.

Lieutenant General Adnan has been appointed commander Bahawalpur Corps.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Khan’s eight-month itch

Khan’s eight-month itch

The PM hangs on to his time-honoured habit of making decisions abruptly with little thought for the consequences.

Editorial

Updated April 23, 2019

Sri Lanka blasts

EVEN in times like these when mass-casualty attacks have become frighteningly common, Sunday’s bloodbath in Sri...
April 23, 2019

PbBC’s resolution

A DANGEROUS — and increasingly familiar — storyline about the integrity of the justice system is unfolding,...
April 23, 2019

Medical malfeasance

THE loss of a child is every parent’s worst nightmare, and that grief is compounded by the knowledge that their...
April 22, 2019

Polls in former Fata

THE passage of the 25th Amendment last year finally set into motion the long overdue process of bringing the former...
April 22, 2019

The debt trap

TO mark International Peasants’ Rights Day, the Hari Welfare Association launched its report The State of...
April 22, 2019

Earth Day 2019

TODAY marks Earth Day. As Pakistan is hit once again by heavy rains and winds that have destroyed the wheat crop in...