April 23, 2019

10-year-old found murdered in Sargodha fields

Saif KhanApril 23, 2019

The victims was a third grade student who had gone missing on Friday. — AP/File
A 10-year-old missing boy was found murdered last night in fields near Sargodha, police sources told DawnNewsTV on Tuesday.

Police said that the body was beyond recognition as the attackers had slit his throat and wild animals had disfigured the corpse.

Police shifted the body to a hospital for post mortem examination. According to police, initial reports suggested that the boy was raped before he was killed with a sharp object.

The victim, Rana Bilal, was a student of third grade. He had gone missing on Friday.

On Tuesday morning, villagers staged a protest against local police and placed the child's body on the Lahore-Sargodha road, blocking traffic. The protesters chanted slogans against police and demanded that the government suspend the SHO concerned.

According to protesters, police were informed that the child had gone missing but they did not take any action. The demanded justice for the victim and that the government arrest the culprits.

The district police officer and other officials were not available for comment.

violence against chilren
Pakistan

