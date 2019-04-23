'This is not funny anymore': PM Imran's statement in Iran comes under intense opposition attack
Prime Minister Imran Khan's public acknowledgement in Tehran that terrorists had in the past misused Pakistani territory to undertake attacks against Iran, and other statements concerning foreign countries, came under a blistering attack by the opposition in the National Assembly on Tuesday.
Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari defended the prime minister, saying his statement was being quoted out of context.
In an unprecedented, albeit bold, move, Imran while speaking at a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani after their bilateral talks on Monday had said: “I know Iran has suffered from terrorism [perpetrated] by groups operating from Pakistan. …we [need to] have trust in each other that both countries will not allow any terrorist activity from their soil. We hope this will build confidence between us.”
The rumpus started when PML-N MNA Khurram Dastagir Khan drew the attention of the house towards the reported statement of the prime minister regarding the use of Pakistan's soil against Iran.
Editorial: Balancing ties
"No prime minister has ever made such a confession on foreign soil," Dastagirsaid, adding that only a day earlier, "the foreign minister had stated that terrorists had entered from Iran to carry out activities in Balochistan."
He said the International Monetary Fund has already linked the bailout package for Islamabad with the findings of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
"Pakistan is exposed internationally by such statements," the PML-N lawmaker said.
He recalled that Imran had previously suggested that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s re-election could help reach a settlement over occupied Kashmir, and alleged that the premier in a public meeting had said that "he could shake hands with Modi but not the opposition". He also accused the prime minister of having said previously that the Pakistani military had created militants.
"The prime minister has committed diplomatic blunders," the PML-N leader alleged. "Through his statements, the [premier] has hit national security."
He said the opposition was not terming Imran "a traitor", but that he needs to come to the house to give an explanation.
PPP MNA Hina Rabbani Khar, who has previously served as the country's foreign minister, was unforgiving in her criticism of Prime Minister Imran's statements.
"We are worried for the country after seeing it being continually ridiculed, and not for ourselves," she said. "This is not funny anymore. You cannot play with the destiny of the country anymore."
'Slip of tongue'
Addressing the house, Human Rights Minister Mazari said the opposition had quoted only the first part of the premier's statement.
She said that after saying that Pakistan's soil had been used for terrorist activities in Iran in the past, he had said that terrorists had recently come from Iran to carry out attacks in Balochistan
She said Prime Minister Imran's statement declaring Japan and Germany as neighbours was a "slip of the tongue".
Comments (46)
What wrong he said ?
Can't blame someone to be truthful. I think Imran is a straight forward man.
No lectures from looters, please. They do not matter anyway. Besides, IK is too fast for them to catch.
Madam PPP also doing same
PPP should be happy . atleast Imran is admitting the know fact, and thus he should be commended .
Oh look who all are suddenly worried about Pakistan. Thanks, but no thanks.
Pakistan accpeted and countered the group can iran and its allies do the same and finish off their proxies in afghanistan
IK could use a more balanced approach. The fact that we accept that some terrorists from Iran came and left, means we are also accepting that at the very least, our borders completely secure. Denying the possibility of anyone moving from Pakistan to Iran then makes you seem unreliable. Since how would you know if someone did or didn't, when in a different scenario you accepted you don't have absolute control of your border.
Acknowledging thew rongs is the first step towards putting things right. Denial is the worst defence.
It is insensitive if we read and listen half sentence and ignore the second part which states that Iran's soil has been used for attacks inside Pakistan. You have to acknowledge the reality and this is great statesmanship by Imran Khan. Well done Kaptaan.
For far too long Pakistan authroties have been in denial, it is time that failures were acknowledgede and then they can be put right.
PML N & PPP are worried that their show has ended. Relations with all neighbours were at their worst during their reigns and Pakistan lost all credibility.
One of the worst moves PPP made was appointing Hina a foreign minister as nothing was achieved during her tenure other than expensive trips and outfits.
Hina Rabbani you always disappointed this Nation . Did you know that ?
Nobody is beyond mistakes. It is good if PM Imran Khan has accepted possible mistakes on our part and tried to make mends. It is now expected that Iran will also reciprocate and do likewise.
IK is not like PPP, where in everything 10% is demanded
Why objection on truth of PM, Imran Khan?
I like this lady , not because she looks great but because of her conduct, she is always positive and looks for solution, I would request her to meet IK and take the role of FM. If she is ok she should meet Modi and improve Indo Pak relation.
When Pakistan has so much talent, why you give people like your present FM a chance .
I though, Hina Khar was a sensible lady. But, objecting just for the sake of opposition on such a delicate international matter, is no any patriotism.
IK is turning into a big disappointment.
To solve any problem one must identify the problem. IK has the nation's trust in solving the problem of terrorism. No other leader of any party inspires that trust.
voting for PPP is not funny anymore
Be realistic. Imran Khan correctly said in Iran and nothing wrong in it.
Iran is your neighbour. both countries shouldnt get affected by each other. Imran Khan has done the right thing by: 1. visiting iran to rebuild relation and for mutual benefit 2. made a rapid response team in response to any attacks within pakistan or iran
If Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, Turkey and the central asian countries can trade with each other, the idea of sanctions from the west becomes irrelevant anyways.
Problem with IK is 'he is straightforward'. He speaks truth and reacts immediately forgetting about the fact that he is a politician.
Tahmina BB , IK is a bold person & not hiding the facts. Now these days are gone. Our Patriotic army has washed away the terrorists who used our soil for terrorism in Iran. Do not forget Iran is our neighbour & neighbors are never changed ( exclude the terrorist & propagandist in the name of religion , India )
@Raju Nair, The same Imran and his gang was chanting traitor when same sort statement was made by Nawaz.
Hinna Rabbani Khar is apparently defaulter of Rs. 40 million gas bills for her factories and is being asked to pay up. Makes sense
He is being honest and nothing wrong with it.
Admission of mistake is the first step towards resolution of a bad situation... Imran Khan has done just the right thing!
@PrateikReal, IK didnt say any thing like that, from where you are coming with version..
Imran Khan made an honest and a sincere speech in Iran, so that the two way traffic can stop. He is is honest and not corrupt, and he is a well wisher of Pakistan, and muslims.
Unlike Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar who's Zardari government appointed Hussain Haqqani the Ambassador of Pakistan to USA. At that time it was under the carpet and now Mr. Haqqani is fully spewing venom openly against Pakistan.
Also on a separate note the madam is a defaulter of government bills worth crores of rupees on her textile mills electricity bills and PTI is chasing her up now to pay this money stolen from the state.
Imran khan should infact be commended for his straight forward speech.This will increase the credibility of his leadership and his country overall among world countries.
Opposition parties are confused and looking for excuses to be in the limelight and seeking cheap publicity. They have nothing much to say apart from safeguarding their leaders corrupt looted money and supporting their corrupt practices - Hina Rabbni Khar's statement is no exception. (Awam ki Awaz).
May be IK is truthful man but it may also be he is an overconfident man and speak straight forward without knowing diplomatic fallouts of his statement, eager to show that he does not uses chits to read out like previous premiere Mr Sharif
For similar views, Nawaz was called a traitor and Modi ka yar. Now insafis has changed their approach abruptly.
so what? IK is right
Great PM who accepts the facts , the first step to reform is know yourself and plan for change.
Such statements will continue as long as we elect incapable persons for the important post of a PM.
It's the same thing Bilawal has been repeating. I don't see PPP has any problem with those statements.
IK statement is misinterpreted as that's a fact that our land used in the past for such activities by non-state actors but also Iran land is also used for such terrorist activities in Pakistan too.
Imran khan haven't lied, opposition has its own fears and they are just looking for the reasons to go against Imran Khan.
@Fastrack, Only thieves run fast, are you suggesting that?
In order to build confidence with each other we need to be frank and honest with each other. I support Imran Khan's honesty.
Please no lecture from money launderers. Thanks.
Imran knows what he is doing.. he speaks so clearly. Please do not criticize him. This is the man, who gonna unite all this region. And ultimately have open borders with all our neigbours.