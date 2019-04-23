DAWN.COM

April 23, 2019

US emissary coming for economic, geopolitical talks

Updated April 23, 2019

The in-charge of South Asia affairs at the US State Department, Alice Wells, is reaching Islamabad this week for talks on both economic and geopolitical issues, the department announced on Monday. — Wikimedia Commons/File
WASHINGTON: The in-charge of South Asia affairs at the US State Department, Alice Wells, is reaching Islamabad this week for talks on both economic and geopolitical issues, the department announced on Monday.

“In Islamabad, she will meet senior Pakistani government officials to discuss bilateral issues of mutual interest including trade, investment and regional stability,” said a statement issued by the State Department’s spokesperson’s office.

Besides Islamabad, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Wells will also travel to New Delhi and Thimphu, Bhutan, from April 21 to 30.

In New Delhi, she will meet senior Indian government officials to discuss US-India cooperation in promoting a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region and continue to “advance initiatives agreed upon at the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue last fall”, the statement said.

In Thimphu, she will exp­lore prospects for deeper bilateral engagement.

Published in Dawn, April 23rd, 2019

Gordon D. Walker
Apr 23, 2019 07:44am

Alice in the looking glass. Good luck Ms. Wells...

