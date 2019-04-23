NA grieved over Sri Lankan attacks

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Mo­n­d­ay passed a unanimous resolution expressing its grief over loss of nearly 300 lives in attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan presented the resolution, which stated that the house mourns the loss of lives and prays for the recovery of over 450 people who were injured. The assembly extends its heartfelt condole­nces to the people of Sri Lanka, it added. “As victims of terrorism, we understand the pain and sorrow of the victims and their families. Sri Lanka bravely fought the scourge of terrorism for years to emerge as a strong nation striving for peace and stability. “We salute the resilience of the Sri Lankan people and assure them of our support during these trying times,” it said.

Published in Dawn, April 23rd, 2019