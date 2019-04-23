DAWN.COM

105 big graft cases out of 179 filed in court, says NAB chief

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated April 23, 2019

Out of a total of 179 mega corruption cases, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed only 105 in accountability courts. — Photo courtesy nab.gov.pk/File
ISLAMABAD: Out of a total of 179 mega corruption cases, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed only 105 in accountability courts.

This was said in a meeting held at the NAB headquarters on Monday that was chaired by its chairman, retired Justice Javed Iqbal.

The same number of mega corruption cases was announced by NAB last December. This shows that no new mega corruption has been filed in the court during the last four months.

The meeting reviewed progress of the operation and prosecution divisions of the bureau with special reference to mega corruption cases.

The chairman said he had already directed all concerned on Oct 11, 2017 to take the 170 mega corruption cases to their logical conclusion.

The meeting was told that the NAB headquarters and regional bureaus had made encouraging efforts to conclude the cases and that 105 mega corruption cases out of a total of 179 corruption references had been submitted in relevant accountability courts. The proceedings of the cases were continuing as per law.

The meeting was told that inquiries were in progress in 15 mega corruption cases and investigation in 18 cases while 41 cases had been concluded.

The NAB chairman directed director generals of prosecution and operation divisions to take the cases to logical conclusion within the prescribed timeframe. “Cases should not last for years. Corruption is the root cause of all ills. NAB is striving hard to eradicate corruption by pursuing the policy of ‘accountability for all’, merit and transparency,” he added.

Mr Iqbal directed the officers to ensure self respect of all persons visiting NAB offices. “NAB should file a reference in accountability courts along with concrete evidence and pursue cases in accountability courts, high courts and the Supreme Court with comprehensive preparations and concrete evidence,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NAB chairman suspended NAB deputy director, Karachi, for a period of three months as a part of self accountability policy.

Published in Dawn, April 23rd, 2019

