Today's Paper | April 23, 2019

Pamphlet warns police to leave S. Waziristan in three days

Dilawar WazirUpdated April 23, 2019

The proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has allegedly warned police through pamphlets to leave South Waziristan tribal district within three days. — Photo provided by Asad Hashim/File
WANA: The proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has allegedly warned police through pamphlets to leave South Waziristan tribal district within three days.

The pamphlets also asked local people sever relations with government officials.

The leaflets were distributed in the town two days ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the tribal district where he is scheduled to address a public meeting.

The pamphlets were distributed in Wana, the district headquarters of South Waziristan, on Sunday night. “Police should leave Wana subdivision and Mehsud area forthwith otherwise we (TTP) will force them out,” reads the pamphlet written in Urdu. It said that vehicles used by police in Wana had been identified.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police started performing duty in the seven tribal districts after merger of Fata with the province. Unlike other districts of the province, the commandants of Levies and Khasadars forces have been designated as district police officers in the merged areas.

The pamphlet said that police officers were allowed to stay in Wana for few days as a gesture of hospitality. “We kidnapped a police officer from Islamabad because he ignored our warnings,” it said, adding that Tahir Dawar was warned several times but he did not take the warnings seriously.

Unidentified persons had kidnapped SP Tahir Dawar from Islamabad in October 2018 and his tortured body was found near the border in Afghanistan.

The pamphlet expressed serious reservations over the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Wana. He is likely to address public meeting at a local football ground on Wednesday.

The pamphlet warned the elders and other locals not to attend the public meeting of the prime minister.

Condemning recent cultural festival organised by the district administration in Wana, the pamphlet said that administration, Levies and Khasadar were trying to promote indecency and vulgarity in the area. The pamphlet also carries warning for the local journalists and polio workers.

Adviser to Chief Minister Ajmal Khan Wazir, however, downplayed the threat, saying vested interests attempted to create fear among people through pamphlets.

He told Dawn that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit the area according to the schedule and would address public meeting at the football ground. He said that arrangements for the public meeting were finalised.

Published in Dawn, April 23rd, 2019

Terrorism in Pakistan, SP Tahir Dawar
Pakistan

Comments (7)

1000 characters
Sachin
Apr 23, 2019 10:24am

Crush the snake before it strikes!

Recommend 0
Imran khan
Apr 23, 2019 10:28am

This must be taken seriously and the terrorist elements behind it must be dealt with an iron hand

Recommend 0
Arif Muqri
Apr 23, 2019 10:30am

Responsibility on Afghanistan and India if anything happen.

Recommend 0
M.Jan
Apr 23, 2019 10:37am

Find the culprits quickly and hit them with the full force of the law. Timely and effective action is the key to prevent another round of rebellion.

Recommend 0
Ujla sitara
Apr 23, 2019 10:56am

How this is different from Kashmir?

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 23, 2019 11:09am

@Sachin , pray, tell us who is the snake?

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 23, 2019 11:10am

@Sachin , worry about your own country.

Recommend 0

