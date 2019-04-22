CM takes notice of female patient's alleged rape, murder at Karachi hospital

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday took notice of the alleged rape and murder of a female patient at a hospital in Karachi, and demanded a detailed report of the incident, his spokesperson said.

Last week, the Awami Colony police had arrested a paramedical staff member of a hospital over allegations of causing the unintentional death of a 24-year-old woman by administering the “wrong solution" to her.

According to the victim's family, she was taken to a renowned hospital in Karachi's Korangi area for treatment of a gum infection but she ended up losing her life at the facility.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged on the deceased's brother's complaint against the paramedic named Shahzeb and Dr Ayaz Abbasi, the latter of whom has obtained a pre-arrest bail from a local court.

The woman's family further alleged that the victim was raped before being injected with the solution, although the relevant Section for the alleged crime was not added to the FIR.

Deputy Inspector General East Amir Farooqi told Dawn that the police are investigating the allegation and the charge will be added to the report once the probe is concluded. DNA samples collected from the victim's body as well as the suspects have been sent for examination.

The officer said a preliminary medical report has revealed "sexual activity" but that they were waiting for final report from the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The chief minister, in his statement today, termed the incident "unacceptable" and inquired about the progress of the investigation.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh Kaleem Imam, also ordered Korangi's senior superintendent of police as well as SSP Investigation to submit reports regarding the investigation of the incident.

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah also took notice of the incident and demanded a report from the provincial health minister. He urged the IGP Sindh to ensure the arrest of the culprits.

This was the second case of fatality caused due to alleged negligence of medical staff this week. Earlier today, nine-month-old Nashwa, who had been paralysed after being injected with a wrong solution at the Darul Sehat Hospital in Karachi, also passed away.