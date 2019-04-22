"Proud of China for proving economic critics wrong: Asad Umar"

Former finance minister Asad Umar has lauded China for proving wrong its critics that had long predicted the failure of its economic model.

"For years we have heard them say that the Chinese model was wrong and bound to fail. We are proud that China has proven them wrong," Umar tweeted.

"About time we all stood up for the truth instead of letting the colonial mindset lecture to us," he added.

Umar, who recently left the federal cabinet, made the remarks while responding to a tweet by Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, Lijian Zhao, in which the latter had declared Umar as a "man of integrity".

Zhao had shared a clip of an interview Umar gave to Stephen Sackur on BBC News' programme Hard Talk in December last year, where the then minister had berated the United States for criticising Pakistan's relationship with Saudi Arabia and China.

In response to a question regarding the Trump administration's reservations over a bailout package by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan, Umar had suggested that the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "should worry about his China debt problem". Pompeo had warned that US will not allow the Fund to lend Pakistan money in order to repay debts to China.

"USA is the largest debtor in the world to China; they owe $1.3 trillion [to China]," Umar had told Sackur. "What [does] Pakistan owe to China? Less than 10 per cent of Pakistan's foreign debt is owned by the Chinese, 90 per cent is non-Chinese."

He had further questioned the "sudden" interest in Pakistan's lenders, saying that the question had never been raised in the past even though the country had sought IMF's assistance 12 times in the past 30 years.

Zhao, in his tweet posted yesterday, termed Umar "a man who dares to speak the truth". The exchange came days after Umar stepped down as the finance minister.