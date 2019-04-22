DAWN.COM

Proud of China for proving economic critics wrong: Asad Umar

Dawn.comApril 22, 2019

"About time we all stood up for the truth instead of letting the colonial mindset lecture us," says former minister. — Reuters/File
Former finance minister Asad Umar has lauded China for proving wrong its critics that had long predicted the failure of its economic model.

"For years we have heard them say that the Chinese model was wrong and bound to fail. We are proud that China has proven them wrong," Umar tweeted.

"About time we all stood up for the truth instead of letting the colonial mindset lecture to us," he added.

Umar, who recently left the federal cabinet, made the remarks while responding to a tweet by Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, Lijian Zhao, in which the latter had declared Umar as a "man of integrity".

Zhao had shared a clip of an interview Umar gave to Stephen Sackur on BBC News' programme Hard Talk in December last year, where the then minister had berated the United States for criticising Pakistan's relationship with Saudi Arabia and China.

In response to a question regarding the Trump administration's reservations over a bailout package by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan, Umar had suggested that the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "should worry about his China debt problem". Pompeo had warned that US will not allow the Fund to lend Pakistan money in order to repay debts to China.

"USA is the largest debtor in the world to China; they owe $1.3 trillion [to China]," Umar had told Sackur. "What [does] Pakistan owe to China? Less than 10 per cent of Pakistan's foreign debt is owned by the Chinese, 90 per cent is non-Chinese."

He had further questioned the "sudden" interest in Pakistan's lenders, saying that the question had never been raised in the past even though the country had sought IMF's assistance 12 times in the past 30 years.

Zhao, in his tweet posted yesterday, termed Umar "a man who dares to speak the truth". The exchange came days after Umar stepped down as the finance minister.

khan
Apr 22, 2019 08:37pm

He fixed Pakistan's economic and is now moving on to fix the world economy.

M. Emad
Apr 22, 2019 08:40pm

Asad Umar lectures about Economy !!!

Veer Singh
Apr 22, 2019 08:42pm

"Proud of China for proving economic critics wrong: Asad Umar"

With all due respect Sir, you are no China. Do things that make you proud of yourself rather than others.

Indian
Apr 22, 2019 08:44pm

I agree to some extent. "Western" democracies have had several centuries of trial and error to climb to the top of the world's social and economic hierarchy. On the other hand, China has become very accomplished in a matter of a few decades.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 22, 2019 08:45pm

The fact remains that during the last nine months Asad Umar failed to control high dollar rate and increase in commodities prices. He also didn't present any medium and long term plan to combat our current financial mess created by both PPP and PMLN during their last ten years tenors. When you are in government, performance and end results counts - let's hope new team will be able to control the current financial crisis along with constructive short, medium and long term actions! (Awam ki Awaz).

Vijay Kumar
Apr 22, 2019 08:47pm

China should make Asad Umar as it's finance minister

Ahsan Gul
Apr 22, 2019 08:49pm

Yes, indeed Asad umar is an intelligent person with high level of integrity. He is an asset to the PTI and as whole to Pakistan. He did his work diligently in spite of international pressure from IMF, USA and of course behind the lines India. Not an easy task to be a FM of Pakistan where the previous governments have lost credibility due to stealing by our two leaders Nawaz and Zardari's actions. He is honest and a Pakistan's lover.

SRKR
Apr 22, 2019 08:57pm

@Indian, but what about the cost paid by its people. Can you imagine the human displacement and suffering of people for generations let alone the one child policy that has its toll on human relations. Almost most of the adults do not have cousins or brothers or sisters. How sad

Vishu123
Apr 22, 2019 09:00pm

Asad umar is very angry because of recent humiliation.

MALIK
Apr 22, 2019 09:21pm

This is quid pro quo_____ you scratch my back, I would scratch your back. It should not be treated more than that. Malaysia renegotiated a treaty with China recently and Mahater said openly too expensive which we cannot afford and not need it. Again, you cannot fix issues by simple tweets.

