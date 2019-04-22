DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 23, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Days after Umar's departure from cabinet, Chinese official praises PTI leader as 'man of integrity'

Dawn.comUpdated April 22, 2019

Email

Lijian Zhao shares clip of Asad Umar's interview in which he chastised Western leaders for criticising Pakistan's relations with Saudi Arabia and China. —Reuters/File
Lijian Zhao shares clip of Asad Umar's interview in which he chastised Western leaders for criticising Pakistan's relations with Saudi Arabia and China. —Reuters/File

Days after Asad Umar's departure as finance minister, the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan Lijian Zhao praised the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf stalwart on Twitter as a "man of integrity" who "dares to speak the truth".

Zhao shared a clip of an interview Umar gave to Stephen Sackur on BBC News' programme Hard Talk in December last year, in which the then finance minister had chastised Western leaders for criticising Pakistan's relationship with Saudi Arabia and China.

In response to a question regarding the Trump administration's reservations over a bailout package by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan, Umar had suggested that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "should worry about his China debt problem". Pompeo had earlier warned that the US will not allow the Fund to lend Pakistan money which may be used to repay debts to China.

"USA is the largest debtor in the world to China; they owe $1.3 trillion [to China]," Umar had told Sackur. "What [does] Pakistan owe to China? Less than 10 per cent of Pakistan's foreign debt is owned by the Chinese, 90 per cent is non-Chinese."

He had further questioned the "sudden" interest in Pakistan's lenders, saying that the question had never been raised in the past even though the country had sought IMF's assistance 12 times in the past 30 years.

Umar, in response to Lijian's praise, thanked the ambassador and lauded China for proving wrong its critics that had long predicted the failure of its economic model.

"For years we have heard them say that the Chinese model was wrong and bound to fail. We are proud that China has proven them wrong," Umar tweeted.

"About time we all stood up for the truth instead of letting the colonial mindset lecture to us," he added.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Mr Lijian Zhao is the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan. In fact, Mr Yao Jing is the Chinese Ambassador and Mr Lijian Zhao is the Deputy Chief of Mission. The error is regretted.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (107)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
khan
Apr 22, 2019 08:37pm

He fixed Pakistan's economic and is now moving on to fix the world economy.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 22, 2019 08:40pm

Asad Umar lectures about Economy !!!

Recommend 0
Veer Singh
Apr 22, 2019 08:42pm

"Proud of China for proving economic critics wrong: Asad Umar"

With all due respect Sir, you are no China. Do things that make you proud of yourself rather than others.

Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 22, 2019 08:44pm

I agree to some extent. "Western" democracies have had several centuries of trial and error to climb to the top of the world's social and economic hierarchy. On the other hand, China has become very accomplished in a matter of a few decades.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 22, 2019 08:45pm

The fact remains that during the last nine months Asad Umar failed to control high dollar rate and increase in commodities prices. He also didn't present any medium and long term plan to combat our current financial mess created by both PPP and PMLN during their last ten years tenors. When you are in government, performance and end results counts - let's hope new team will be able to control the current financial crisis along with constructive short, medium and long term actions! (Awam ki Awaz).

Recommend 0
Vijay Kumar
Apr 22, 2019 08:47pm

China should make Asad Umar as it's finance minister

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Apr 22, 2019 08:49pm

Yes, indeed Asad umar is an intelligent person with high level of integrity. He is an asset to the PTI and as whole to Pakistan. He did his work diligently in spite of international pressure from IMF, USA and of course behind the lines India. Not an easy task to be a FM of Pakistan where the previous governments have lost credibility due to stealing by our two leaders Nawaz and Zardari's actions. He is honest and a Pakistan's lover.

Recommend 0
SRKR
Apr 22, 2019 08:57pm

@Indian, but what about the cost paid by its people. Can you imagine the human displacement and suffering of people for generations let alone the one child policy that has its toll on human relations. Almost most of the adults do not have cousins or brothers or sisters. How sad

Recommend 0
Vishu123
Apr 22, 2019 09:00pm

Asad umar is very angry because of recent humiliation.

Recommend 0
Nil Swain
Apr 22, 2019 09:04pm

such a flawed argument. US debt and Pakistan debt can not be more different. US securities provide the safest option for Chinese money to park. There is no other alternative in the whole world and US is not dependent on Chinese money for its survival. US is also the biggest and most important customer of Chinese goods. It's a two way dependent trade system. No bailout packages here.

Recommend 0
Bitter Truth
Apr 22, 2019 09:05pm

Wait for some time the Chinese bubble is soon to break.

Recommend 0
NACParis
Apr 22, 2019 09:06pm

He is right as far Trump admin is concerned but the problem is that all the countries in the world need dollars to buy Petrol, Gold, Diamonds etc.

Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Apr 22, 2019 09:07pm

It was you and your party who started the controversy,

Recommend 0
Citi
Apr 22, 2019 09:11pm

The critics are your own people. The project is still under construction and he declares it successful. You all better learn Chinese, you will have to report in Chinese after a few days.

Recommend 0
NACParis
Apr 22, 2019 09:13pm

Asad is right. I have had years of experience with China and have seen the country moving from two currency format- one for locals and other for visitors- to become second biggest economy in the world. This very fact is worrying the dominant western countries including America.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Apr 22, 2019 09:13pm

I agree with honorable ambassador of China to Pakistan and honorable ex fiance minister of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Natarajan
Apr 22, 2019 09:15pm

The US has issued bonds that several countries own inclg China, India and virtually the whole world. There is a difference between a loan from China and China holding US bonds. The bonds are the most traded instruments in the world and and the Chinese can sell any time.The basic difference itself is not known to the ex. Finance Minister and he went to IMF which needs US support for loan to Pakistan as 85% support is needed. The US with over16% can simply block it. He is unnecessarily making life difficult for the new advisor.

Recommend 0
MALIK
Apr 22, 2019 09:21pm

This is quid pro quo_____ you scratch my back, I would scratch your back. It should not be treated more than that. Malaysia renegotiated a treaty with China recently and Mahater said openly too expensive which we cannot afford and not need it. Again, you cannot fix issues by simple tweets.

Recommend 0
Zak the Great
Apr 22, 2019 09:28pm

How much will you Please China?They will not make you FM there!You brought down economic growth to 2.8% with China’s support.CPEC will further take you to 2.5%.

Recommend 0
Welcome
Apr 22, 2019 09:40pm

“A man of integrity. A man who dares to speak truth"

That is the disqualification for being a Minister, especially a finance minister, in the current government setup.

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Apr 22, 2019 09:49pm

@Zak the Great, - a great danger in democracy is to allow low IQ people to express opinions on complicated issues!

Recommend 0
citizen
Apr 22, 2019 09:51pm

During his recent visit, our ex FM could not get audience of US Finance secretary and another world bank chief which speaks volumes about the efficiency of our ex FM....

Recommend 0
arul
Apr 22, 2019 09:56pm

chinese leaders are most bogus ones. the main mistake the world done is admitting china to WTO. chinese are not that much great before that. their thing of suppuressing facts and doing what they want made them look rich. but unfortunately their people are still poor. it is not free trade economics. they will lecture to world and do so much in other countries but they wont allow anything to do for others in their country. the day the world economy collapse will bring the reality in eye to the world world. only few countries like india and vietnam understood the china very well

Recommend 0
Satya Jeet
Apr 22, 2019 10:02pm

Asad Umar still does not know the Difference between Investment (voluntary) as Debt versus Loans as debt. That is one of the reasons he messed up Pakisytan's economy so badly in just eight months. America has never asked China for any loan. It is the Chinese themselves who BUY US Bonds to save their money and to earn some minimal interest.

Recommend 0
Mk
Apr 22, 2019 10:04pm

This comment prove that he has lack of basic knowledge of economics.there is no comparison between pak debt and American debt. Mr asad umar do you know the size of American economy!?

Recommend 0
Killer
Apr 22, 2019 10:04pm

So called former finance minister does not know the difference between a bond and Pakistan’s economic woes..

Recommend 0
Mk
Apr 22, 2019 10:05pm

@Indian, no free lunch. Every thing come at a price. And china pay a hefty price.

Recommend 0
hamza
Apr 22, 2019 10:05pm

Regrettably it was not Asad Umar who failed. It was the system which failed to support him and lead to his failure. If you listen to his talks and interviews, he most daring and intelligent.

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Apr 22, 2019 10:14pm

@Mk, - and you know size of USA economy as you have your brother-in-law in the White House?

Recommend 0
Texas Ranger
Apr 22, 2019 10:22pm

@SRKR, desperate situations call for desperate measures

Recommend 0
Jamil
Apr 22, 2019 10:32pm

@NACParis, it’s what happens when the world panders to a monopoly superpower.. it becomes a law unto itself and thinks it can do whatever it likes because of it.

Recommend 0
Sameer
Apr 22, 2019 10:34pm

It means we have succumbed to IMF once again.

Recommend 0
baloch
Apr 22, 2019 10:38pm

IMF didn't want umar asad to lead as finance minister. thru back channels forced IK to shuffle him around.

Recommend 0
aslam khan
Apr 22, 2019 10:40pm

Truth shall not feed people. Incompatence shall starve the people.

Recommend 0
Life
Apr 22, 2019 10:53pm

It is good that Asad Umar has resigned from the Finance Ministry. He failed miserably to live up to the myth of expectations he and his leadership had created. Not only him, PTI as a whole was overrated and they crumbled under the burden of responsibilities. Having said that, Asad Umar was made a scapegoat for the failure of other vested interests. In hindsight, to me, Asad Umar has sacrificed for the sake of the mighty.

Recommend 0
zunaid, India
Apr 22, 2019 10:58pm

Who need enemies when you have leaders giving these type of statements. there goes the IMF loan.

Recommend 0
Akram
Apr 22, 2019 11:06pm

@SRKR, South Asia needs one child policy if it needs to progress like chins

Recommend 0
Mazhar.A.Khan
Apr 22, 2019 11:08pm

Splendid. Truth prevails! Very few people talk to the world media with such bold & frank way. Having very high regard for Asad Umer. China is our time tested friend. We must stand with China & their people as they stand with us. Chinese are very sincere in relation with Pakistan.

Recommend 0
ahsan7979
Apr 22, 2019 11:27pm

70 years of corruption is not easy to clean. He did his best to do structural reforms which are painful...

Recommend 0
Dasti
Apr 22, 2019 11:35pm

Depts are always compare to revenue. US can afford trillion of dollars of loan, we do not. Our revenues are low we will have to give our asset to Chinese in case of any non repayment. Its always prudent to cautious in getting loans. Lecturing west sounds good but will not help us.

Recommend 0
Kris
Apr 22, 2019 11:51pm

Is he interviewing for a job in China?

Recommend 0
Rs
Apr 23, 2019 12:05am

@Veer Singh, Cant friends be proud of each other's accomplishments?

Recommend 0
NK
Apr 23, 2019 12:05am

@M. Emad, Only time will tell. Let's see what Hafeez Shaikh does.

Recommend 0
Smirnak
Apr 23, 2019 12:33am

The Chinese Communists were looking for just such a propagandist for their 'shared prosperity win-win' scam. The rhetoric employed by Asad Umar and Imran Khan towards the West has been acerbic but then why ask the west-funded IMF to bail you out? The Chinese are sitting on a massive dollar reserve. Why aren't they lending this money to Pakistan? 'Colonial mindset' today is being employed by the Chinese and surprisingly the Russians too. Sri Lanka, Moldova, Cambodia, Laos are all reeling under Chinese imperialism even as they lecture others about it. As for US debt to China is concerned, it was China that forced the US with those loans by depreciating its currency and hoarding the dollars from open markets and by accepting the dollar as the reserve currency. I guess, Asad Umar can do a better job for China than the Chinese themselves!

Recommend 0
Faran
Apr 23, 2019 12:33am

China have a job for him.

Recommend 0
Raj patel
Apr 23, 2019 12:50am

Imran said after sacking umer that incapable ministers are shown doors. So what do you make out of that?

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Apr 23, 2019 12:52am

I am liking AU now equal to PMIK as he praised China in a good way. Love China. China forever

Recommend 0
Ash20
Apr 23, 2019 12:59am

Chinese debt model to other countries is failing for those countries (not China) like in African countries, SL, Malaysia (got stuck due to penalties to cancel contract) and until now not seen any benefit to Pakistan too. Is Mr. Asad batting for China who surely is benefiting with this model or Pakistan?

Recommend 0
Sat
Apr 23, 2019 01:06am

Asad Umar praised China. China is reciprocating. This is diplomacy at work. Pure and simple.

Recommend 0
Abdul Ghaffar
Apr 23, 2019 01:11am

Indeed he is right man...

Recommend 0
MALIK
Apr 23, 2019 01:38am

@Ahsan Gul, Democrac exercises its verdict by voting by hands and not by low IQ.

Recommend 0
Behroze Katrak
Apr 23, 2019 02:08am

Totally agree with Asad Umar, the USA is a lost cause not now only but in future as well. The USA Govt has immense financial problems which they cannot get out of it themselves. China is a growing power economy that will continue growing in years to come. The USA will no longer be near even China in the years to come.

Recommend 0
N Abidi
Apr 23, 2019 02:32am

Ased Umer did not control the narrative . He did many interviews ,made statements that had adverse affect on the economy . Plus he had a confrontional approach ,it showed in the parliaments, and in his interactions with bussiness coummunities! Plus, he never tried to explain his positive things he had done! Another , point ,he was not a economic expert,he was in marketing ,he market himself as a great economic expert! The wise thing for Ased Umer should have done to hire the current FM with high level expertise in economics to deal with the IMF ! Thus,he would have shown that he is a capable critical thinker,that this job requires!

Recommend 0
Veer Singh
Apr 23, 2019 02:40am

@Rs - Of course one can be proud of ones friends accomplishments but in case of China & Pakistan, the traffic seems to be one way. Please give your friends a chance to be proud at least sometimes, as well.

Recommend 0
NeutraView
Apr 23, 2019 02:58am

No doubt he is a man of integrity. Of course the corrupt will pressurize him.

Recommend 0
HakiM
Apr 23, 2019 03:38am

@arul,
so you Indians are jealous of China?

No need. China is in another league.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 23, 2019 03:40am

What could he achieve in eight months? Not enough time.It will take years for the economy to be humming again not months and a change of guard alone will not ensure it

Recommend 0
Rehman
Apr 23, 2019 04:11am

@khan 'He fixed Pakistan's economic and is now moving on to fix the world economy..'

  • I haven't had such a good laugh in a long time! Thank you..
Recommend 0
Ahmed Khan
Apr 23, 2019 05:03am

@arul, You should not let your hatred of China blind you to its achievements! I have been going to China since 1986 and I can testify to the amazing changes that have taken place! Never in history have so many people been pulled out of poverty in such a short time as in China! I live in Canada and I can say that China's infrastructure is in advance of what we have here. In 2018 China produced 27 million vehicles as compared to 11 million for the US. Last year Chinese took out the second largest number of patents after the US, and they are investing heavily in R&D which will make them a leader in technology in the future. Huawei is the leader in 5G technology today! I have been to India as well and I can say that even though the economy there has been doing very well, there is no comparison between the two countries. China is way ahead in almost every economic and social indicator!

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 23, 2019 05:18am

Don't know much about world economics but respect Asad Umar for standing up for truth.

Recommend 0
VIMLA R DHARAWAT
Apr 23, 2019 05:29am

You scratch my back I scratch yours!

Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 23, 2019 05:40am

I feel proud of Asad Umar. He did nothing wrong in his tenure except that Imran Khan as usual could not take pressure from ATM Jahangir Tareen and his funded campaign against Asad Umar which still goes on through his paid stooge Mr. Virk.

Recommend 0
Vimal
Apr 23, 2019 05:43am

For a moment just brood over the words the ambassador has used; 'integrity' and 'dares to speak the truth'. These are carefully chosen. He was removed inspire of these qualities. It gives a hint of what others might be amongst those that the Chinese have to deal with. The qualities he attributes to Umar might be what prompted the Chinese to get him sacked as he must have opened or resisted to reveal the secrets of cpec to the IMF. Mysterious are the ways of the world.

Recommend 0
WBM
Apr 23, 2019 06:08am

Every country has its own interest. We are not expecting real support from China, definitely, China has its own interest. They can not solve our problems, but Pakistan needs to solve their own issues. However, for solving these economic issues, we need a finance minister who gives priority to Pakistan over other interest (Business, invisible, international, mafia, etc.). We are expecting this from Mr. Asad Umar. The other argument is, he has no background in economics. What about those who have an economic background, what happened when they were leading Finance ministry and this country. We had Shaukat Aziz, Hafeez Shaikh, Shaukat Tareen, etc.

Recommend 0
Ahmd
Apr 23, 2019 06:21am

@ Veer Singh: Jeez, get a life. Following your line of thought, why are you on this forum typing away? Why don't you introspect about your country's state of affairs? Do all of us a favor and retreat to wherever you came from.

Recommend 0
Shubs
Apr 23, 2019 06:25am

Is he seriously comparing the US economy to Pakistan's? And he was your finance minister? How did he even run his ministry without understanding the difference between bonds and loans? Good going people!

Recommend 0
manish
Apr 23, 2019 07:00am

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, Dont blame your last Govt, check what you are doing today to increase your export. If you are not able to compete with China , then better be less ope to the world

Recommend 0
Akhtar Ali
Apr 23, 2019 07:06am

We are going to miss him , especially his integrity and patriotism. I sincerely wish, for Pakistan’s sake, that we continue to have his active engagement and wise council in our affairs. A true patriot.

Recommend 0
D S Pandey
Apr 23, 2019 07:19am

@SRKR,
Are you living in stone age? Planet earth can not accommodate more human. One child policy is the need of hours for Pakistan. It's high time educated class like you take notice.

Recommend 0
Arul
Apr 23, 2019 07:25am

@Ahsan Gul, if he is so talented why removed in first place. Showpieces meant for only according to its use

Recommend 0
Hakim
Apr 23, 2019 07:28am

@khan, He was doing the right things

Recommend 0
Aby
Apr 23, 2019 07:33am

Looks like Umar was heading Pakistan towards making another Sri Lanka or Digibuti trapped in Chinese debt

Recommend 0
alarm
Apr 23, 2019 07:42am

Asad Umer will be known for honesty and hard work to get Pakistan out of bankruptcy. He was a real man behind all these efforts. It is the dirty politics which took his position. Very sad we lost a good leader like him. He was a threat to Imran Khan .

Recommend 0
Akit
Apr 23, 2019 07:51am

So now you need certificates from Chinese ? IS it not interference...who will speak up?

Recommend 0
raj
Apr 23, 2019 08:19am

Asad Umar failed to say china having or accumulating U.S. treasury securities for years. What Pakistan's problem is big commercial loans with balance of payment problem. China need not ask US for treasury securities equivalents, it can get from open market. But Pakistan case?

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 23, 2019 08:23am

Assad umer would make a great foreign minister because of his boldness, knowledge of westerners and punches back tactics. He is not coward like FM Qureshi. Who acts like westerners slave minister. Hopefully Assad will become foreign minister of Pakistan soon. That’s his cup of TEA.

Recommend 0
jagmohan trivedi
Apr 23, 2019 08:24am

Assad Umar has strong spine and immersed in financial matters.Since economic condition is so bad he could not do much as 8 months time being too short.His ground work will surely help the new incumbent to move on well.His denial to accept Ministry of Energy,shows him up.

Recommend 0
anwarsher
Apr 23, 2019 09:03am

Too late;

Recommend 0
Jalaluddin S. Hussain
Apr 23, 2019 09:06am

Asad Umar's speaking of truth cost him his job.

Recommend 0
TBH
Apr 23, 2019 09:08am

@Akram, but not a strictly enforced one child policy. People who want economic growth are not ready for the social impact that China policy brings along.

Recommend 0
Tariq
Apr 23, 2019 10:12am

Umar was a choice of PTI leadership and the same leadership ask him to step down for some obvious and some unspoken reasons. Obviously it is country premier who is accountable so he has to take decision otherwise why they claim a change Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Apr 23, 2019 10:16am

@Ahmed Khan, how many villages, rural areas you visited in China since 1986 beside Bejing - Shanghai. Did you visited

Recommend 0
KSRana
Apr 23, 2019 10:21am

May be he was influenced by CPEC lobby

Recommend 0
KSRana
Apr 23, 2019 10:23am

@Imtiaz Ali Khan, You can never disagree with China if so you have to pay for it

Recommend 0
Faraz
Apr 23, 2019 10:49am

Integrity is one thing, being incompetent is another.

Recommend 0
ismailnust20
Apr 23, 2019 11:02am

@Nil Swain, china need Pakistan more than US

Recommend 0
BASAV
Apr 23, 2019 11:19am

Now it is clear why Assad was removed.. he said Pakistan shared China loan details to IMF during discussions at US.

Recommend 0
Amjad
Apr 23, 2019 11:20am

No doubt the man of integrity, Asad Umar

Recommend 0
Jawad Asif
Apr 23, 2019 11:29am

He is indeed a man of integrity, Your services to the nation will always be remembered. The way you handled IMF and other international bodies, its praise worthy.

I really loved to hear your narrative about economy and politics, Now we have lost the only logical person in PTI who has the capacity to shut all critics.

Recommend 0
Ranajyoti
Apr 23, 2019 11:38am

Now it is clear on whose behest Asad Umar has been removed. He was ready to handover chinese debt conditionalities to IMF.

Recommend 0
Haider
Apr 23, 2019 12:07pm

I think PTI should bring Asad Umar back to his cabinet, not as treasury minister but keep him in the ministry so he can work closely with Hafiz Shaikh. Both minds put together may come up with something good for the country.

Recommend 0
AJITH KUMAR REDDY
Apr 23, 2019 12:07pm

Looks like Pakistan made a mistake letting him go

Recommend 0
Iram
Apr 23, 2019 12:08pm

Still figuring out, why Asad Umar has been removed,

Recommend 0
Raza
Apr 23, 2019 12:17pm

Why do so many Indians comment on these Pakistani boards?

Recommend 0
Omer Maqsood
Apr 23, 2019 12:20pm

Punished for speaking the truth. How unfortunate.

Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 23, 2019 12:21pm

I think this interview has costed Asad Umer his post of FM. Americans were not happy and IMF must have dictated to remove him as to put back their man in the hot seat. Poor IK

Recommend 0
ExMohajirinUK
Apr 23, 2019 12:35pm

Yes, he did a great job for Chinese by destroying whatever is left in Pakistan's economy. This made Chinese happy as we are now totally dependent on Chinese loans.

Recommend 0
Azz Khann
Apr 23, 2019 12:51pm

@Veer Singh, Asad Umar was responding to questions regarding China and Chinese loans. Obviously he felt like reminding the Americans of their 1.3 trillion dollar debt to China. He defended not just China but Pakistan as well.

Recommend 0
indian
Apr 23, 2019 12:54pm

Don't know why but this man seems to be intelligent minister... Man who refused to agree on IMF terms.. Great negotiations minister sahab

Recommend 0
Jigger.
Apr 23, 2019 12:57pm

"Irony" our New FM (Abdul Hafeez Shaikh) is Man of IMF.

Recommend 0
Afzal Mirza
Apr 23, 2019 01:10pm

@Nil Swain,
Just go back a few months ago when the US government was not able to pay its employees and workers for several weeks!

Recommend 0
TBH
Apr 23, 2019 01:11pm

@D S Pandey, I am talking about enforced policy. Its China we are talking about not a democratic nation.

Recommend 0
Manish
Apr 23, 2019 01:14pm

These are interesting remarks, if FM was good, then PM was not good is this Chinese want to say.

People of Pak are in difficult time.

Recommend 0
Manish
Apr 23, 2019 01:25pm

@Raza, blood is thiker then water

Recommend 0
Irfan Malik
Apr 23, 2019 01:36pm

@Raza, because we are living in a global village but you have a problem due to your mindset.

Recommend 0
Adnan
Apr 23, 2019 01:53pm

@Tahir Raouf, Yes they uncovered the hidden truth of last 30 years.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 23, 2019 01:58pm

Too little, too late.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Khan’s eight-month itch

Khan’s eight-month itch

The PM hangs on to his time-honoured habit of making decisions abruptly with little thought for the consequences.

Editorial

Updated April 23, 2019

Sri Lanka blasts

EVEN in times like these when mass-casualty attacks have become frighteningly common, Sunday’s bloodbath in Sri...
April 23, 2019

PbBC’s resolution

A DANGEROUS — and increasingly familiar — storyline about the integrity of the justice system is unfolding,...
April 23, 2019

Medical malfeasance

THE loss of a child is every parent’s worst nightmare, and that grief is compounded by the knowledge that their...
April 22, 2019

Polls in former Fata

THE passage of the 25th Amendment last year finally set into motion the long overdue process of bringing the former...
April 22, 2019

The debt trap

TO mark International Peasants’ Rights Day, the Hari Welfare Association launched its report The State of...
April 22, 2019

Earth Day 2019

TODAY marks Earth Day. As Pakistan is hit once again by heavy rains and winds that have destroyed the wheat crop in...