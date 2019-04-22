Days after Umar's departure from cabinet, Chinese official praises PTI leader as 'man of integrity'
Days after Asad Umar's departure as finance minister, the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan Lijian Zhao praised the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf stalwart on Twitter as a "man of integrity" who "dares to speak the truth".
Zhao shared a clip of an interview Umar gave to Stephen Sackur on BBC News' programme Hard Talk in December last year, in which the then finance minister had chastised Western leaders for criticising Pakistan's relationship with Saudi Arabia and China.
In response to a question regarding the Trump administration's reservations over a bailout package by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan, Umar had suggested that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "should worry about his China debt problem". Pompeo had earlier warned that the US will not allow the Fund to lend Pakistan money which may be used to repay debts to China.
"USA is the largest debtor in the world to China; they owe $1.3 trillion [to China]," Umar had told Sackur. "What [does] Pakistan owe to China? Less than 10 per cent of Pakistan's foreign debt is owned by the Chinese, 90 per cent is non-Chinese."
He had further questioned the "sudden" interest in Pakistan's lenders, saying that the question had never been raised in the past even though the country had sought IMF's assistance 12 times in the past 30 years.
Umar, in response to Lijian's praise, thanked the ambassador and lauded China for proving wrong its critics that had long predicted the failure of its economic model.
"For years we have heard them say that the Chinese model was wrong and bound to fail. We are proud that China has proven them wrong," Umar tweeted.
"About time we all stood up for the truth instead of letting the colonial mindset lecture to us," he added.
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Mr Lijian Zhao is the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan. In fact, Mr Yao Jing is the Chinese Ambassador and Mr Lijian Zhao is the Deputy Chief of Mission. The error is regretted.
He fixed Pakistan's economic and is now moving on to fix the world economy.
Asad Umar lectures about Economy !!!
"Proud of China for proving economic critics wrong: Asad Umar"
With all due respect Sir, you are no China. Do things that make you proud of yourself rather than others.
I agree to some extent. "Western" democracies have had several centuries of trial and error to climb to the top of the world's social and economic hierarchy. On the other hand, China has become very accomplished in a matter of a few decades.
The fact remains that during the last nine months Asad Umar failed to control high dollar rate and increase in commodities prices. He also didn't present any medium and long term plan to combat our current financial mess created by both PPP and PMLN during their last ten years tenors. When you are in government, performance and end results counts - let's hope new team will be able to control the current financial crisis along with constructive short, medium and long term actions! (Awam ki Awaz).
China should make Asad Umar as it's finance minister
Yes, indeed Asad umar is an intelligent person with high level of integrity. He is an asset to the PTI and as whole to Pakistan. He did his work diligently in spite of international pressure from IMF, USA and of course behind the lines India. Not an easy task to be a FM of Pakistan where the previous governments have lost credibility due to stealing by our two leaders Nawaz and Zardari's actions. He is honest and a Pakistan's lover.
@Indian, but what about the cost paid by its people. Can you imagine the human displacement and suffering of people for generations let alone the one child policy that has its toll on human relations. Almost most of the adults do not have cousins or brothers or sisters. How sad
Asad umar is very angry because of recent humiliation.
such a flawed argument. US debt and Pakistan debt can not be more different. US securities provide the safest option for Chinese money to park. There is no other alternative in the whole world and US is not dependent on Chinese money for its survival. US is also the biggest and most important customer of Chinese goods. It's a two way dependent trade system. No bailout packages here.
Wait for some time the Chinese bubble is soon to break.
He is right as far Trump admin is concerned but the problem is that all the countries in the world need dollars to buy Petrol, Gold, Diamonds etc.
It was you and your party who started the controversy,
The critics are your own people. The project is still under construction and he declares it successful. You all better learn Chinese, you will have to report in Chinese after a few days.
Asad is right. I have had years of experience with China and have seen the country moving from two currency format- one for locals and other for visitors- to become second biggest economy in the world. This very fact is worrying the dominant western countries including America.
I agree with honorable ambassador of China to Pakistan and honorable ex fiance minister of Pakistan.
The US has issued bonds that several countries own inclg China, India and virtually the whole world. There is a difference between a loan from China and China holding US bonds. The bonds are the most traded instruments in the world and and the Chinese can sell any time.The basic difference itself is not known to the ex. Finance Minister and he went to IMF which needs US support for loan to Pakistan as 85% support is needed. The US with over16% can simply block it. He is unnecessarily making life difficult for the new advisor.
This is quid pro quo_____ you scratch my back, I would scratch your back. It should not be treated more than that. Malaysia renegotiated a treaty with China recently and Mahater said openly too expensive which we cannot afford and not need it. Again, you cannot fix issues by simple tweets.
How much will you Please China?They will not make you FM there!You brought down economic growth to 2.8% with China’s support.CPEC will further take you to 2.5%.
“A man of integrity. A man who dares to speak truth"
That is the disqualification for being a Minister, especially a finance minister, in the current government setup.
@Zak the Great, - a great danger in democracy is to allow low IQ people to express opinions on complicated issues!
During his recent visit, our ex FM could not get audience of US Finance secretary and another world bank chief which speaks volumes about the efficiency of our ex FM....
chinese leaders are most bogus ones. the main mistake the world done is admitting china to WTO. chinese are not that much great before that. their thing of suppuressing facts and doing what they want made them look rich. but unfortunately their people are still poor. it is not free trade economics. they will lecture to world and do so much in other countries but they wont allow anything to do for others in their country. the day the world economy collapse will bring the reality in eye to the world world. only few countries like india and vietnam understood the china very well
Asad Umar still does not know the Difference between Investment (voluntary) as Debt versus Loans as debt. That is one of the reasons he messed up Pakisytan's economy so badly in just eight months. America has never asked China for any loan. It is the Chinese themselves who BUY US Bonds to save their money and to earn some minimal interest.
This comment prove that he has lack of basic knowledge of economics.there is no comparison between pak debt and American debt. Mr asad umar do you know the size of American economy!?
So called former finance minister does not know the difference between a bond and Pakistan’s economic woes..
@Indian, no free lunch. Every thing come at a price. And china pay a hefty price.
Regrettably it was not Asad Umar who failed. It was the system which failed to support him and lead to his failure. If you listen to his talks and interviews, he most daring and intelligent.
@Mk, - and you know size of USA economy as you have your brother-in-law in the White House?
@SRKR, desperate situations call for desperate measures
@NACParis, it’s what happens when the world panders to a monopoly superpower.. it becomes a law unto itself and thinks it can do whatever it likes because of it.
It means we have succumbed to IMF once again.
IMF didn't want umar asad to lead as finance minister. thru back channels forced IK to shuffle him around.
Truth shall not feed people. Incompatence shall starve the people.
It is good that Asad Umar has resigned from the Finance Ministry. He failed miserably to live up to the myth of expectations he and his leadership had created. Not only him, PTI as a whole was overrated and they crumbled under the burden of responsibilities. Having said that, Asad Umar was made a scapegoat for the failure of other vested interests. In hindsight, to me, Asad Umar has sacrificed for the sake of the mighty.
Who need enemies when you have leaders giving these type of statements. there goes the IMF loan.
@SRKR, South Asia needs one child policy if it needs to progress like chins
Splendid. Truth prevails! Very few people talk to the world media with such bold & frank way. Having very high regard for Asad Umer. China is our time tested friend. We must stand with China & their people as they stand with us. Chinese are very sincere in relation with Pakistan.
70 years of corruption is not easy to clean. He did his best to do structural reforms which are painful...
Depts are always compare to revenue. US can afford trillion of dollars of loan, we do not. Our revenues are low we will have to give our asset to Chinese in case of any non repayment. Its always prudent to cautious in getting loans. Lecturing west sounds good but will not help us.
Is he interviewing for a job in China?
@Veer Singh, Cant friends be proud of each other's accomplishments?
@M. Emad, Only time will tell. Let's see what Hafeez Shaikh does.
The Chinese Communists were looking for just such a propagandist for their 'shared prosperity win-win' scam. The rhetoric employed by Asad Umar and Imran Khan towards the West has been acerbic but then why ask the west-funded IMF to bail you out? The Chinese are sitting on a massive dollar reserve. Why aren't they lending this money to Pakistan? 'Colonial mindset' today is being employed by the Chinese and surprisingly the Russians too. Sri Lanka, Moldova, Cambodia, Laos are all reeling under Chinese imperialism even as they lecture others about it. As for US debt to China is concerned, it was China that forced the US with those loans by depreciating its currency and hoarding the dollars from open markets and by accepting the dollar as the reserve currency. I guess, Asad Umar can do a better job for China than the Chinese themselves!
China have a job for him.
Imran said after sacking umer that incapable ministers are shown doors. So what do you make out of that?
I am liking AU now equal to PMIK as he praised China in a good way. Love China. China forever
Chinese debt model to other countries is failing for those countries (not China) like in African countries, SL, Malaysia (got stuck due to penalties to cancel contract) and until now not seen any benefit to Pakistan too. Is Mr. Asad batting for China who surely is benefiting with this model or Pakistan?
Asad Umar praised China. China is reciprocating. This is diplomacy at work. Pure and simple.
Indeed he is right man...
@Ahsan Gul, Democrac exercises its verdict by voting by hands and not by low IQ.
Totally agree with Asad Umar, the USA is a lost cause not now only but in future as well. The USA Govt has immense financial problems which they cannot get out of it themselves. China is a growing power economy that will continue growing in years to come. The USA will no longer be near even China in the years to come.
Ased Umer did not control the narrative . He did many interviews ,made statements that had adverse affect on the economy . Plus he had a confrontional approach ,it showed in the parliaments, and in his interactions with bussiness coummunities! Plus, he never tried to explain his positive things he had done! Another , point ,he was not a economic expert,he was in marketing ,he market himself as a great economic expert! The wise thing for Ased Umer should have done to hire the current FM with high level expertise in economics to deal with the IMF ! Thus,he would have shown that he is a capable critical thinker,that this job requires!
@Rs - Of course one can be proud of ones friends accomplishments but in case of China & Pakistan, the traffic seems to be one way. Please give your friends a chance to be proud at least sometimes, as well.
No doubt he is a man of integrity. Of course the corrupt will pressurize him.
@arul,
so you Indians are jealous of China?
No need. China is in another league.
What could he achieve in eight months? Not enough time.It will take years for the economy to be humming again not months and a change of guard alone will not ensure it
@khan 'He fixed Pakistan's economic and is now moving on to fix the world economy..'
@arul, You should not let your hatred of China blind you to its achievements! I have been going to China since 1986 and I can testify to the amazing changes that have taken place! Never in history have so many people been pulled out of poverty in such a short time as in China! I live in Canada and I can say that China's infrastructure is in advance of what we have here. In 2018 China produced 27 million vehicles as compared to 11 million for the US. Last year Chinese took out the second largest number of patents after the US, and they are investing heavily in R&D which will make them a leader in technology in the future. Huawei is the leader in 5G technology today! I have been to India as well and I can say that even though the economy there has been doing very well, there is no comparison between the two countries. China is way ahead in almost every economic and social indicator!
Don't know much about world economics but respect Asad Umar for standing up for truth.
You scratch my back I scratch yours!
I feel proud of Asad Umar. He did nothing wrong in his tenure except that Imran Khan as usual could not take pressure from ATM Jahangir Tareen and his funded campaign against Asad Umar which still goes on through his paid stooge Mr. Virk.
For a moment just brood over the words the ambassador has used; 'integrity' and 'dares to speak the truth'. These are carefully chosen. He was removed inspire of these qualities. It gives a hint of what others might be amongst those that the Chinese have to deal with. The qualities he attributes to Umar might be what prompted the Chinese to get him sacked as he must have opened or resisted to reveal the secrets of cpec to the IMF. Mysterious are the ways of the world.
Every country has its own interest. We are not expecting real support from China, definitely, China has its own interest. They can not solve our problems, but Pakistan needs to solve their own issues. However, for solving these economic issues, we need a finance minister who gives priority to Pakistan over other interest (Business, invisible, international, mafia, etc.). We are expecting this from Mr. Asad Umar. The other argument is, he has no background in economics. What about those who have an economic background, what happened when they were leading Finance ministry and this country. We had Shaukat Aziz, Hafeez Shaikh, Shaukat Tareen, etc.
@ Veer Singh: Jeez, get a life. Following your line of thought, why are you on this forum typing away? Why don't you introspect about your country's state of affairs? Do all of us a favor and retreat to wherever you came from.
Is he seriously comparing the US economy to Pakistan's? And he was your finance minister? How did he even run his ministry without understanding the difference between bonds and loans? Good going people!
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, Dont blame your last Govt, check what you are doing today to increase your export. If you are not able to compete with China , then better be less ope to the world
We are going to miss him , especially his integrity and patriotism. I sincerely wish, for Pakistan’s sake, that we continue to have his active engagement and wise council in our affairs. A true patriot.
@SRKR,
Are you living in stone age? Planet earth can not accommodate more human. One child policy is the need of hours for Pakistan. It's high time educated class like you take notice.
@Ahsan Gul, if he is so talented why removed in first place. Showpieces meant for only according to its use
@khan, He was doing the right things
Looks like Umar was heading Pakistan towards making another Sri Lanka or Digibuti trapped in Chinese debt
Asad Umer will be known for honesty and hard work to get Pakistan out of bankruptcy. He was a real man behind all these efforts. It is the dirty politics which took his position. Very sad we lost a good leader like him. He was a threat to Imran Khan .
So now you need certificates from Chinese ? IS it not interference...who will speak up?
Asad Umar failed to say china having or accumulating U.S. treasury securities for years. What Pakistan's problem is big commercial loans with balance of payment problem. China need not ask US for treasury securities equivalents, it can get from open market. But Pakistan case?
Assad umer would make a great foreign minister because of his boldness, knowledge of westerners and punches back tactics. He is not coward like FM Qureshi. Who acts like westerners slave minister. Hopefully Assad will become foreign minister of Pakistan soon. That’s his cup of TEA.
Assad Umar has strong spine and immersed in financial matters.Since economic condition is so bad he could not do much as 8 months time being too short.His ground work will surely help the new incumbent to move on well.His denial to accept Ministry of Energy,shows him up.
Too late;
Asad Umar's speaking of truth cost him his job.
@Akram, but not a strictly enforced one child policy. People who want economic growth are not ready for the social impact that China policy brings along.
Umar was a choice of PTI leadership and the same leadership ask him to step down for some obvious and some unspoken reasons. Obviously it is country premier who is accountable so he has to take decision otherwise why they claim a change Pakistan.
@Ahmed Khan, how many villages, rural areas you visited in China since 1986 beside Bejing - Shanghai. Did you visited
May be he was influenced by CPEC lobby
@Imtiaz Ali Khan, You can never disagree with China if so you have to pay for it
Integrity is one thing, being incompetent is another.
@Nil Swain, china need Pakistan more than US
Now it is clear why Assad was removed.. he said Pakistan shared China loan details to IMF during discussions at US.
No doubt the man of integrity, Asad Umar
He is indeed a man of integrity, Your services to the nation will always be remembered. The way you handled IMF and other international bodies, its praise worthy.
I really loved to hear your narrative about economy and politics, Now we have lost the only logical person in PTI who has the capacity to shut all critics.
Now it is clear on whose behest Asad Umar has been removed. He was ready to handover chinese debt conditionalities to IMF.
I think PTI should bring Asad Umar back to his cabinet, not as treasury minister but keep him in the ministry so he can work closely with Hafiz Shaikh. Both minds put together may come up with something good for the country.
Looks like Pakistan made a mistake letting him go
Still figuring out, why Asad Umar has been removed,
Why do so many Indians comment on these Pakistani boards?
Punished for speaking the truth. How unfortunate.
I think this interview has costed Asad Umer his post of FM. Americans were not happy and IMF must have dictated to remove him as to put back their man in the hot seat. Poor IK
Yes, he did a great job for Chinese by destroying whatever is left in Pakistan's economy. This made Chinese happy as we are now totally dependent on Chinese loans.
@Veer Singh, Asad Umar was responding to questions regarding China and Chinese loans. Obviously he felt like reminding the Americans of their 1.3 trillion dollar debt to China. He defended not just China but Pakistan as well.
Don't know why but this man seems to be intelligent minister... Man who refused to agree on IMF terms.. Great negotiations minister sahab
"Irony" our New FM (Abdul Hafeez Shaikh) is Man of IMF.
@Nil Swain,
Just go back a few months ago when the US government was not able to pay its employees and workers for several weeks!
@D S Pandey, I am talking about enforced policy. Its China we are talking about not a democratic nation.
These are interesting remarks, if FM was good, then PM was not good is this Chinese want to say.
People of Pak are in difficult time.
@Raza, blood is thiker then water
@Raza, because we are living in a global village but you have a problem due to your mindset.
@Tahir Raouf, Yes they uncovered the hidden truth of last 30 years.
Too little, too late.