Days after Umar's departure from cabinet, Chinese ambassador praises PTI leader as 'man of integrity'
Days after Asad Umar's departure as finance minister, Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Lijian Zhao praised the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf stalwart on Twitter as a "man of integrity" who "dares to speak the truth".
Zhao shared a clip of an interview Umar gave to Stephen Sackur on BBC News' programme Hard Talk in December last year, in which the then finance minister had chastised Western leaders for criticising Pakistan's relationship with Saudi Arabia and China.
In response to a question regarding the Trump administration's reservations over a bailout package by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan, Umar had suggested that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "should worry about his China debt problem". Pompeo had earlier warned that the US will not allow the Fund to lend Pakistan money which may be used to repay debts to China.
"USA is the largest debtor in the world to China; they owe $1.3 trillion [to China]," Umar had told Sackur. "What [does] Pakistan owe to China? Less than 10 per cent of Pakistan's foreign debt is owned by the Chinese, 90 per cent is non-Chinese."
He had further questioned the "sudden" interest in Pakistan's lenders, saying that the question had never been raised in the past even though the country had sought IMF's assistance 12 times in the past 30 years.
Umar, in response to Ambassador Lijian's praise, thanked the ambassador and lauded China for proving wrong its critics that had long predicted the failure of its economic model.
"For years we have heard them say that the Chinese model was wrong and bound to fail. We are proud that China has proven them wrong," Umar tweeted.
"About time we all stood up for the truth instead of letting the colonial mindset lecture to us," he added.
He fixed Pakistan's economic and is now moving on to fix the world economy.
Asad Umar lectures about Economy !!!
With all due respect Sir, you are no China. Do things that make you proud of yourself rather than others.
I agree to some extent. "Western" democracies have had several centuries of trial and error to climb to the top of the world's social and economic hierarchy. On the other hand, China has become very accomplished in a matter of a few decades.
The fact remains that during the last nine months Asad Umar failed to control high dollar rate and increase in commodities prices. He also didn't present any medium and long term plan to combat our current financial mess created by both PPP and PMLN during their last ten years tenors. When you are in government, performance and end results counts - let's hope new team will be able to control the current financial crisis along with constructive short, medium and long term actions! (Awam ki Awaz).
China should make Asad Umar as it's finance minister
Yes, indeed Asad umar is an intelligent person with high level of integrity. He is an asset to the PTI and as whole to Pakistan. He did his work diligently in spite of international pressure from IMF, USA and of course behind the lines India. Not an easy task to be a FM of Pakistan where the previous governments have lost credibility due to stealing by our two leaders Nawaz and Zardari's actions. He is honest and a Pakistan's lover.
@Indian, but what about the cost paid by its people. Can you imagine the human displacement and suffering of people for generations let alone the one child policy that has its toll on human relations. Almost most of the adults do not have cousins or brothers or sisters. How sad
Asad umar is very angry because of recent humiliation.
such a flawed argument. US debt and Pakistan debt can not be more different. US securities provide the safest option for Chinese money to park. There is no other alternative in the whole world and US is not dependent on Chinese money for its survival. US is also the biggest and most important customer of Chinese goods. It's a two way dependent trade system. No bailout packages here.
Wait for some time the Chinese bubble is soon to break.
He is right as far Trump admin is concerned but the problem is that all the countries in the world need dollars to buy Petrol, Gold, Diamonds etc.
It was you and your party who started the controversy,
The critics are your own people. The project is still under construction and he declares it successful. You all better learn Chinese, you will have to report in Chinese after a few days.
Asad is right. I have had years of experience with China and have seen the country moving from two currency format- one for locals and other for visitors- to become second biggest economy in the world. This very fact is worrying the dominant western countries including America.
I agree with honorable ambassador of China to Pakistan and honorable ex fiance minister of Pakistan.
The US has issued bonds that several countries own inclg China, India and virtually the whole world. There is a difference between a loan from China and China holding US bonds. The bonds are the most traded instruments in the world and and the Chinese can sell any time.The basic difference itself is not known to the ex. Finance Minister and he went to IMF which needs US support for loan to Pakistan as 85% support is needed. The US with over16% can simply block it. He is unnecessarily making life difficult for the new advisor.
This is quid pro quo_____ you scratch my back, I would scratch your back. It should not be treated more than that. Malaysia renegotiated a treaty with China recently and Mahater said openly too expensive which we cannot afford and not need it. Again, you cannot fix issues by simple tweets.
How much will you Please China?They will not make you FM there!You brought down economic growth to 2.8% with China’s support.CPEC will further take you to 2.5%.
“A man of integrity. A man who dares to speak truth"
That is the disqualification for being a Minister, especially a finance minister, in the current government setup.
@Zak the Great, - a great danger in democracy is to allow low IQ people to express opinions on complicated issues!
During his recent visit, our ex FM could not get audience of US Finance secretary and another world bank chief which speaks volumes about the efficiency of our ex FM....
chinese leaders are most bogus ones. the main mistake the world done is admitting china to WTO. chinese are not that much great before that. their thing of suppuressing facts and doing what they want made them look rich. but unfortunately their people are still poor. it is not free trade economics. they will lecture to world and do so much in other countries but they wont allow anything to do for others in their country. the day the world economy collapse will bring the reality in eye to the world world. only few countries like india and vietnam understood the china very well
Asad Umar still does not know the Difference between Investment (voluntary) as Debt versus Loans as debt. That is one of the reasons he messed up Pakisytan's economy so badly in just eight months. America has never asked China for any loan. It is the Chinese themselves who BUY US Bonds to save their money and to earn some minimal interest.
This comment prove that he has lack of basic knowledge of economics.there is no comparison between pak debt and American debt. Mr asad umar do you know the size of American economy!?
So called former finance minister does not know the difference between a bond and Pakistan’s economic woes..
@Indian, no free lunch. Every thing come at a price. And china pay a hefty price.
Regrettably it was not Asad Umar who failed. It was the system which failed to support him and lead to his failure. If you listen to his talks and interviews, he most daring and intelligent.
@Mk, - and you know size of USA economy as you have your brother-in-law in the White House?
@SRKR, desperate situations call for desperate measures