Bilawal's remarks on PM Khan, Asad Umar spark ruckus in the NA
The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) MNAs on Monday left their seats and chanted slogans after taking exception to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's remarks regarding former finance minister Asad Umar and Prime Minister Imran Khan during a session of the National Assembly.
The PPP leader, in a fiery speech on the floor of the assembly, criticised Umar and referred to him as "an educated but illiterate" person (parha likha jahil). He also used his oft-repeated slur for the prime minister, calling him a "selected" leader, triggering a ruckus in the parliament.
Speaker Asad Qaiser, following the ruling party's protest, expunged both of Bilwal's remarks from the record of the proceedings, reminding the PPP leader that "this house has elected him (the premier); he cannot be called selected."
"They have realised very late that I have been using the word 'selected'," said Bilawal, referring to his repeated use of the slur on the floor of the house. "Why are they objecting now?"
He recalled that "I was called a traitor [in this house] when I was not here. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Fatima Bhutto were also called traitors. Allegations such as these are nothing new for us. The government thinks we will get scared with such threats. They are mistaken. When we were not deterred by dictators such as Zia and Musharraf, why would these puppets scare us?"
Bilawal reiterated his demand for the "sacking of those ministers who have ties with proscribed organisations and terrorists".
He warned that if "I, as my party's parliamentary leader, am not allowed to speak, then your prime minister will also not be allowed to speak [in this house]."
"We will not even let him enter [the building]," he threatened.
Bilawal also objected to retired Brig Ijaz Shah's appointment as the new interior minister, questioning how the position could be given to him, "when there are allegations that he was involved in Daniel Pearl's murder."
"Are you trying to send a message to the world that we have terrorists and terrorists' abettors in our cabinet?" he asked. "This cannot happen."
Bilawal also took aim at the new federal cabinet, calling it a combination of Musharraf and PPP's teams, a reference to the many old faces on the treasury benches.
The PPP chairman, sporting a grin, said that "if anyone had to go home, it should have been the prime minister," calling him "incapable and unworthy".
Bilawal said that the PPP "has been taking part in the house's proceedings very reasonably" but warned that the ruling party would be in trouble "if we were to resort to protests."
PPP lawmakers returned the treasury benches' uproar during Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan's rebuttal by approaching his seat and tearing up the session's agenda.
Following the commotion, the Speaker adjourned the session until 11am on Tuesday.
Comments (23)
He is right
Can't say much about jahil comment, but yes, I totally agree the selected part of it. Wish the real rulers have a bit of shame
PPP is making sure by their actions that the country goes to the Presidential system as a country can not be run like this
Spot on Bilawal!
He is the sole voice that is authentic in the national assembly.
Fully support presidential system.
Charity begins at home. He should ask his father where all his wealth came from.
Well to be a true leader or at least a good politician one has to go further than this kind of language and bring constructive and positive.
@Bhutto, PPP just wants to continue looting. Zardari education is from where?
the people who are actually responsible for this mess and are now lecturing others, unbelievable!
Bilawal sahab....your speech isnt sounding natural. Who wrote it for you?
PPP leadership is well versed with pulling out these stunts and especially now when being cornered with allegation of massive corruption & money laundering worth billions, through fake accounts in the name sidewalk food vendors or dead persons. They must realize that the environments have changed now & the country whose youth is suffering in getting jobs, affordable education & chance of better living, want these looters to be incarcerated & stolen money recovered, no less no more.
To be honest, PPP which has shrunk to become a provincial party, should think twice before opting for confrontation through their often threatened protests. Because common man on the street suffering, not being able to meet its ends, doesn’t not blame this inexperience but honest new leadership, but instead correctly blame PPP & NL leadership for their decades of misrule, corruption & bad governance bringing the country to the brink of bankruptcy & thus making these unbearable financial conditions in vogue
You should also remember how , those who used this kind of language are remembered in history
@Adeel Jamali, Politics of deceased speaks of the dead narrative. Sorry state of affairs of the generation from jail and corruption.
Instead of pointing fingers it would help if this character comes up with a solution for Pakistan.
Oh! His party already tried it and failed. Carpetbagging at its finest.
@Zeeshandxb, One can disagree with Bilawal's intentions on political ground but at least Bilawal or for that matter any PPP leader cannot be labelled with such an allegation. Bilawal is the best speaker among all. Clear in thoughts and perspective.
52% children in Sindh are out of school and poverty is rampant in Sindh. This soulless "foreign educated, callous and consciousless" person finding faults in others while presiding over a party that has ruled Sindh for the last 10 years.
His father shares USD 10 million per month with him from looted funds. The toxic behavior of father and son with PPP top brass have gutted the PPP.
Bilawal, your entire family is known for corruption and looting public money including your father. Your grand father was hanged to death on corruption charges, and your father was jailed for years on the same charges. After decades Pakistan has got an honest and a visionary leader who is working day in and day out to make Pakistan come on track and clear the economic and political mess that your father and your friend Nawaz sharief have made in the past 10 years. Support Imran instead of criticizing him. Give him constructive feedback and make a healthy opposition by debating on his policies and governance.
There's absolutely nothing constructive or beneficial in his comments. He has presented nothing substantial to the public in and out of office. As of now, Sindh and Karachi is in shambles, with no water, limited electricity, limited gas, limited security, rampant illegal encroachments and high taxes imposed provincially are some of the ills placed rightly on his party. Please fix these issues and people will surely follow you.
Bilawal, how exactly were you "selected" as the leader of a political party? Care to explain?
Truth hurts.....
A sad irony of the country where an "educated" and "honest" bilawal can call Asad Umer as " illiterate" on a parliament floor. We all are "illiterate" as we have let these zardari's loot the country and instead beg for IMF loans.