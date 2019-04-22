DAWN.COM

Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in attacks

AFP | ReutersUpdated April 22, 2019

Sri Lankan soldiers secure an area near St. Anthony's Shrine after a car explosion in Colombo on April 22, 2019, a day after the series of bomb blasts targeting churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka. — AFP
Sri Lanka said on Monday it was invoking emergency powers in the aftermath of devastating bomb attacks on hotels and churches, blamed on militants with foreign links, in which 290 people were killed and nearly 500 wounded.

The emergency law, which gives police and the military extensive powers to detain and interrogate suspects without court orders, will go into effect at midnight on Monday, the president's office said. A night curfew will go into effect at 8pm (local time), the government announced.

Colombo, the seaside capital of the Indian Ocean island, was jittery on Monday. Police said 87 bomb detonators were found at the city's main bus station. A statement said police found the detonators at the Bastian Mawatha Private bus stand, 12 of them scattered on the ground and another 75 in a garbage dump nearby.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack but suspicion was focusing on Islamist militants in the Buddhist-majority country.

Investigators said seven suicide bombers took part in the attacks while a government spokesman said an international network was involved.

Police had received a tip-off of a possible attack on churches by a little-known domestic Islamist group some 10 days ago, according to a document seen by Reuters. The intelligence report, dated April 11, said a foreign intelligence agency had warned authorities of possible attacks on churches by the leader of the group, the National Thawheed Jama'ut. It was not immediately clear what action, if any, was taken on the tip-off.

Police said 24 people had been arrested, all of whom were Sri Lankan, but they gave no more details.

International anti-terrorism experts said even if a local group had carried out the attacks, it was likely that militant groups Al Qaeda or Islamic State were involved, given the level of sophistication.

Two of the suicide bombers blew themselves up at the luxury Shangri-La Hotel on Colombo's seafront, said Ariyananda Welianga, a senior official at the government's forensic division. The others targeted three churches and two other hotels.

A fourth hotel and a house in a suburb of the capital Colombo were also hit, but it was not immediately clear how those attacks were carried out.

“Still the investigations are going on,” Welianga said.

Most of the attacks came during Easter services and when hotel guests were sitting down for breakfast buffets.

“Guests who had come for breakfast were lying on the floor, blood all over,” an employee at Kingsbury Hotel told Reuters.

Cabinet spokesman Rajitha Senaratne said an international network was involved, but did not elaborate.

“We do not believe these attacks were carried out by a group of people who were confined to this country,” Senaratne said. “There was an international network without which these attacks could not have succeeded.”

The president, Maithripala Sirisena, said in a statement the government would seek foreign assistance to track the overseas links.

Sri Lanka was at war for decades with ethnic minority Tamil separatists, most of them Hindu, but violence had largely ended since the government victory in the civil war, 10 years ago.

Blast near bomb site

A blast hit near a church in Sri Lanka's capital on Monday as police tried to defuse a new bomb found by the site, a police spokesman said.

There was no immediate information on injuries in the blast, or how large it was. The explosion happened around 50 metres from the St Anthony's Shrine, one of three churches targeted in a string of suicide bombs on Sunday that killed nearly 300 people.

“The van exploded when the bomb defusing unit of the STF (Special Task Force) and air force tried to diffuse the bomb,” a witness told Reuters.

Security force spokesman were not immediately available for comment.

Comments (13)

1000 characters
Maria enteparia onnuchoriu
Apr 22, 2019 04:57pm

Culprits, there supporters, and sympathizers must be made to pay for this.

Recommend 0
duh
Apr 22, 2019 05:18pm

Double down on religion-phobia

Recommend 0
PrateikReal
Apr 22, 2019 06:05pm

Who is the foreign intelligence agency that tipped them off and also why no action was done.....

Recommend 0
DARA KHAN
Apr 22, 2019 06:34pm

Its always easy to blame some one without any proof to close the chapter, then admitting your own intelligence failure.

Recommend 0
Sandeep
Apr 22, 2019 06:38pm

Name of organization

Recommend 0
Assad
Apr 22, 2019 06:42pm

Condolences to our Sri Lankan brothers and friends over their grievous loss. May the departed RIP and culprits be brought to justice speedily.

Recommend 0
Sheshanth
Apr 22, 2019 06:46pm

@PrateikReal, one of the targets was supposed to be Indian embassy, so you can guess which foreign country was targeting it.

Recommend 0
Neshi
Apr 22, 2019 06:54pm

First, Sri Lanka must name them out and their conspirators and collaborators as well. It is disgusting why these elements do not want any country in the world to live in peace.

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Apr 22, 2019 07:09pm

Terrorism has become a hydra headed monster which changes its form and type across the world. It is the duty of every country to make sure it’s land is not used by such groups.

Recommend 0
Naxalite
Apr 22, 2019 07:17pm

Small island nation with giant neighbors!

Recommend 0
M Jawad
Apr 22, 2019 07:22pm

Sad, sad and nothing but sad. Feeling deep regret for the very nice people of Sri Lanka. With you at this moment, all the way.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 22, 2019 07:35pm

Why should any international network select Sri Lanka ?

Recommend 0
Mohan
Apr 22, 2019 07:39pm

All eyes turn in one direction...

Recommend 0

