Today's Paper | April 22, 2019

PIA flight from Karachi to Peshawar cleared after bomb hoax

Qazi HassanUpdated April 22, 2019

Security and bomb disposal squad officials combed through the plane after landing and cleared it for further service. — Photo: Cristian Storto/Shutterstock.com
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight was cleared by security officials at Peshawar airport after a hoax bomb alert, a spokesperson for the national carrier said.

The flight, PK-350, was en route to Peshawar from Karachi when the flight dispatch centre in Karachi received a phone call alerting about the presence of a bomb onboard the plane 10-15 minutes before landing.

The Airbus A320 aircraft safely landed at Peshawar airport at around 11:45am, PIA spokesman Mashood Tajwar told DawnNewsTV.

Since the pilots had alerted the control tower about the bomb threat, an emergency was declared at the airport, a source at the facility said. The passengers were all made to disembark and the plane was parked at the end of the runway for security checks.

Security and bomb disposal squad officials combed through the plane and cleared it for further service.

The aircraft would shortly depart for its next flight to Dubai, the spokesperson added.

With additional reporting by Sirajuddin in Peshawar.

Comments (1)

M. Emad
Apr 22, 2019 02:05pm

Currently any PIA flight from Karachi to Dhaka ?

Recommend 0

