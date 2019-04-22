Asghar Khan case: Top court rejects defence ministry's report, demands another within 4 weeks
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a report submitted by the defence ministry in the Asghar Khan case and demanded that a new one be submitted within four weeks.
A three-member bench, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, heard the case.
The defence ministry had today submitted a report on progress in implementation of the Asghar Khan case verdict, saying that it had constituted a court of inquiry, which had recorded the statements of six witnesses. According to the report, the ministry is looking for more witnesses.
The report said that a Court of Inquiry had examined all proof and civilians associated with the case. It added that efforts were being made to bring the matter to its logical end as per the rules and regulations.
"During the inquiry, were [the witnesses] asked about the [person] through whom the money was offered?" Justice Saeed inquired, to which the attorney general responded in the negative. Justice Saeed told the defence ministry to submit a "complete report" again.
The judge also said that it will be examined if the witness statements, that were recorded under oath, are truthful. He said that the defence ministry can submit the report in a sealed envelope if it wants.
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also submitted a report, saying that it could not find enough proof or evidence to take the case forward. The FIA authorities said they were unable to proceed due to lack of substantial evidence. The investigation body again recommended the closure of the Asghar Khan case for lack of evidence.
The FIA report said that the statements of all important witnesses who were available had been recorded. The FIA said it had also interviewed two journalists, Mujeebur Rehman Shami and Habib Ikram, and grilled the main witness, Retired Brig Hamid Saeed, as well as Advocate Yousaf Memon, but to no avail.
The Supreme Court is hearing a case on the implementation of the verdict in the Asghar Khan case which concerns the dishing out of Rs140 million among politicians allegedly by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) before the 1990 general elections.
Through its 2012 judgement the SC had asked the federal government to take necessary action under the law against former army chief retired Gen Aslam Beg and ISI’s former director general retired Lt Gen Asad Durrani for their role in facilitating a group of politicians and political parties to ensure their success against rival candidates in the 1990 election by dishing out Rs140m.
In the last hearing of the case on April 2, the court had ordered the FIA to come up with a report highlighting banks showing reluctance to offer information about those who allegedly received money in the scam.
Comments
Lack of proof or scared.
Without any tangible proof, what other options has the FIA got but to recommend this famous and historic case to be closed down for good?
This is where one has to say "I told you". Those who created PML-N will never let anything happen to their asset. Long Live NRO
What would you expect if you go about seeking infomation on the people that have the said information.
Two justice systems.
The main facilitator , Yunus habib of the defunct Mehran bank limited is alive, he has all the proof needed for this case. He is admitted on camera of providing money to Nawaz sharif, what more does the FIA require
such a shame for our law enforcing agencies.. they cant prove any crime in courts even if it is open and shut like this one...
Really?
A crime should never be closed without prosecution! If you can solve it - at least let it stay open. May be someday, someone will solve it.
If this is the case then politics of baseless allegations must be stopped now. Enough is enough for this country.
Waste of money and time.
There is no lack of proof, only lack of will to put in the hard work needed.
The famous"Once upon a time" The Asghar Khan Case has finally been brought to its conclusion. Asghar Khan is dead and so is the Case.
Very sad for AVM Asghar Khan. Let's see how sc will respond.
Supreme Court needs to take action against FIA for lack of corporation and wasting court's time. Evidence is all there but its lethargic attitude that is not letting it happen. FIA is famous for harassing passengers.