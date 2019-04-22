DAWN.COM

April 22, 2019

Asghar Khan case: FIA recommends closure due to lack of proof

Haseeb BhattiApril 22, 2019

The Supreme Court is hearing a case on the implementation of the verdict in the Asghar Khan case. ─ File photo
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday again recommended the closure of the Asghar Khan case in the Supreme Court for lack of evidence.

The Supreme Court is hearing a case on the implementation of the verdict in the Asghar Khan case which concerns the dishing out of Rs140 million among politicians allegedly by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) before the 1990 general elections.

Through its 2012 judgement the SC had asked the federal government to take necessary action under the law against former army chief retired Gen Aslam Beg and ISI’s former director general retired Lt Gen Asad Durrani for their role in facilitating a group of politicians and political parties to ensure their success against rival candidates in the 1990 election by dishing out Rs140m.

In the last hearing of the case on April 2, the court had ordered the FIA to come up with a report highlighting banks showing reluctance to offer information about those who allegedly received money in the scam.

The FIA, in the report submitted today, said that it could not find enough proof or evidence to take the case forward. The FIA authorities said they were unable to proceed due to lack of substantial evidence.

The report said that the statements of all important witnesses who were available had been recorded. The FIA said it had also interviewed two journalists, Mujeebur Rehman Shami and Habib Ikram, and grilled the main witness, Retired Brig Hamid Saeed, as well as Advocate Yousaf Memon, but to no avail.

The defence ministry also submitted a report on progress in implementation of the Asghar Khan case verdict, saying that it had constituted a court of inquiry, which had recorded the statements of six witnesses. According to the report, the ministry is looking for more witnesses.

The defence ministry report said that a Court of Inquiry had examined all proof and civilians associated with the case. It added that efforts were being made to bring the matter to its logical end as per the rules and regulations.

