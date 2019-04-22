Infant Nashwa, left paralysed due to alleged medical negligence, passes away at Karachi hospital
Nine-month-old infant Nashwa, who was paralysed earlier this month after she was allegedly administered the wrong dosage of an injection at the Darul Sehat Hospital in Karachi, passed away on Monday.
The infant's father Qaiser Ali spoke briefly to reporters after his daughter passed away this morning. "My daughter fought very hard but she lost," he said, overcome with emotion.
"Please do something so that another person's daughter is not lost," he pleaded, "Otherwise news reports like this will keep running, and officials will keep paying visits, but nothing will change."
A first information report registered by Ali on April 15 stated that on April 6, he had taken his twins to the hospital for treatment of diarrhoea.
On April 7, one of the two children, identified as Nashwa, was allegedly administered an overdose of potassium chloride (KCL) intravenously rather than via drip, the FIR said. Minutes later, her lips turned blue and she began having trouble breathing.
She was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for 45 minutes, after which her breathing function was restored, and then placed on a ventilator.
On April 12, when Nashwa was taken off the ventilator, doctors informed the father that she "may have suffered a brain injury" due to the CPR performed on her for 45 minutes.
The FIR stated that a subsequent CT scan revealed that due to lack of oxygen to the brain, the child’s hands, feet, eyes and mouth had been paralysed.
Later, she was shifted to the Liaquat National Hospital (LNH) for further treatment.
The hospital's spokesperson, Anjum Rizvi, confirmed that the infant passed away this morning.
Rizvi said that Nashwa was admitted to LNH last Sunday. He explained that her condition did not exhibit consistent improvement despite doctors' best efforts.
Her condition began worsening this morning, he said. "Her lungs slowly stopped absorbing oxygen and between 9:30-9:40am this morning, she passed away."
On Sunday, police arrested three staff members of the private hospital in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.
This is an criminal act...The stakeholders of the hospital should be arrested and make an example....so that others hospitals learn the lesson...They are in the market not only to make money but provide a professional services...Just arresting a person is not fair on the part of the patients who has lost their infant...Can our LEAs be so insensitive and irresponsible..
DarulSehat must be held accountable. All hospitals should. Doctors go through rigorous torturing 30 hour shifts most of the time alone and short in man power, while lazy consultants sit at home enjoying TV or travelling on Pharma's gifted trips abroad.
Can bet they will arrwst only the most junior staff to show arrests. No doctor or senior will be touched. Lets see how well media follows this and updates us abt arrest of true culprits..
If the cosmopolitan city has such standards then what about the rest of the country..?!
This angelic baby's face still swirls in my mind from the news I saw on TV. I remember the father crying, I am just speechless, there is absolutely no words that can console the parents.
This negligence MUST not go unpunished.
Authorities are humbly requested to take strict & focused remedial actions to deny such unfortunate deaths.
The perpetrators should get due punishment. A human life is not to be played with
My heart cries for the little angel. Severe punishment must be given for this negligence. RIP little one.
Book the Hospital owners along with doctors under terrorism law.
It all comes down to accountability and lack of law and systems in Pakistan, another poor child suffered.
Extreme sort of unprofessionalism was exhibited by doctors. They should be made accountable including the medical institute from where they have got their degrees.
What a heart-breaking, mind-boggling and soul-searching tragedy?
where is the CM Sindh and Health Minister ?.
They are the custodians of Sindh dharti.
No administration whatsoever is present or functional in this huge city to check hospitals/restaurants.
Just check how Sindh govt is recruiting doctors on contract basis :)
This incident should get proper investigation and responsible people should be taken to task. We have this on numerous occasions that due to wrong injections or dosage by hospitals doctors / stakeholders people lost their loved ones, but haven't seen anyone getting justice on such horrific life taking blunders. Sincere request to Govt and Regulating bodies to look into this incident and setout example for others in the medical industry. If proven perpetrator should get at least lifetime sentenced.
Punish them and make an example for all Medical professionals, hospitals. Doctor's Attendants can't be allowed to work as Butcher
The private hospitals are not run by qualified staff they are run by gangs of thugs and the fact there is no regulatory body anybody and everybody can open one up.
Inna lillahi wa inna ilahi rajeoon.
Horrible & Shoking....
Potassium chloride is one of the injections in Lethal injection used to kill people. It is given slowly through a drip not stat through syringe. Who is to blame here? Whoever administered it or whoever charted it. There should be proper training of the staff.
This is definitely a negligence case and I ask: Was the death of infant happened because of fake injection, incorrect prescription or incompetent medical staff? Answers will be within these three questions - expose incompetent hospital management and punish them according to the law. (Awam ki Awaz).
No Use Of Crying .This is Dead society .
Nothing will be done against those or many others criminal.
We are living worst rule of law.
It seem we are diverting our anger and pain on doctors and para medical staff instead of the system in which we are living.The entire system is corrupt and must be changed.
Was the doctor arrested?
Why doesn't govt cancel the hospital's license? Arresting someone won't make any difference, it won't give justice to an innocent baby.
@Asad, What a terrible idea. Please stop suggesting such terrible ideas.
What can you expect from our doctors when they got the degree by copying and fraud?
Country needs a proper enforcement of laws relating to Medical Malpractice or such incidents will happen again. :-(
Confiscate the hospital and all the properties of the doctors and paramedics. Throw the culprits in jails for life.
@Asad, dont be so overreactive. It is medical negligence and there are laws to tackle it.just apply stricty rules for medical professionals licensing and assure quality in healthcare. Why terrorism?
Human errors and mistakes do occur and are not intentional. They can be minimised by good rigorous systems and checks, but cannot be completely eradicated. A thorough investigation is required and then system improved. Putting an individual in jail is NOT the answer. If system is broke, another individual will commit a similar error. Children need to be treated seperately, as the requirements of drugs are completely different to adults. Potassium should only be given IV in ITU setting after checks by at least two qualified staff members. Other similar rules need to be devised and implemented to minimise errors. System is at fault. Individuals less so
Hospital business is really, really difficult. Mistakes happen in every sector, but when they happen here it usually means paying with one's life.
Inna lillah e wa inna ilehae rajaeoun
Exemplary punishment and accountability is not the only thing that needs to be done. A re-evaluation of processes, training, and cross-checks should be done, so that there is no next time. Only punishment does not improve the system. Tangible procedural improvements are also necessary.
Just one question comes to my mind, when will the justice system start making an example out of criminals? For how long will the people of Pakistan lose their innocent family members through the hands of such butchers who call themselves white collar personnel?
RIP Nashwa. The void created by her absence is indeed irreparable for the family.
Her father was a fortunate man whos voice was heard on media. There are countless families whos voice go unheard and have to suffer similar fate.
Sindh govt is also fully responsible for this tragedy!! they should also be held accountable for this.
This is a gross mistake/negligence on part of nursing staff......Or they are so disheartened that they dont care about human life...
Sindh Govt to be held accountable.
Sorry to hear that. RIP from India. Kids anywhere in the world must get the best facilities. Govt must owe as a responsibility and not just for duty.