Today's Paper | April 22, 2019

Infant Nashwa, left paralysed due to alleged medical negligence, passes away at Karachi hospital

Raza JafferiUpdated April 22, 2019

Nashwa suffered health complications after alleged intravenous overdose of potassium chloride. — DawnNewsTV
Nine-month-old infant Nashwa, who was paralysed earlier this month after she was allegedly administered the wrong dosage of an injection at the Darul Sehat Hospital in Karachi, passed away on Monday.

The infant's father Qaiser Ali spoke briefly to reporters after his daughter passed away this morning. "My daughter fought very hard but she lost," he said, overcome with emotion.

"Please do something so that another person's daughter is not lost," he pleaded, "Otherwise news reports like this will keep running, and officials will keep paying visits, but nothing will change."

A first information report registered by Ali on April 15 stated that on April 6, he had taken his twins to the hospital for treatment of diarrhoea.

On April 7, one of the two children, identified as Nashwa, was allegedly administered an overdose of potassium chloride (KCL) intravenously rather than via drip, the FIR said. Minutes later, her lips turned blue and she began having trouble breathing.

She was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for 45 minutes, after which her breathing function was restored, and then placed on a ventilator.

On April 12, when Nashwa was taken off the ventilator, doctors informed the father that she "may have suffered a brain injury" due to the CPR performed on her for 45 minutes.

The FIR stated that a subsequent CT scan revealed that due to lack of oxygen to the brain, the child’s hands, feet, eyes and mouth had been paralysed.

Later, she was shifted to the Liaquat National Hospital (LNH) for further treatment.

The hospital's spokesperson, Anjum Rizvi, confirmed that the infant passed away this morning.

Rizvi said that Nashwa was admitted to LNH last Sunday. He explained that her condition did not exhibit consistent improvement despite doctors' best efforts.

Her condition began worsening this morning, he said. "Her lungs slowly stopped absorbing oxygen and between 9:30-9:40am this morning, she passed away."

On Sunday, police arrested three staff members of the private hospital in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

Shib
Apr 22, 2019 12:26pm

This is an criminal act...The stakeholders of the hospital should be arrested and make an example....so that others hospitals learn the lesson...They are in the market not only to make money but provide a professional services...Just arresting a person is not fair on the part of the patients who has lost their infant...Can our LEAs be so insensitive and irresponsible..

Recommend 0
Sameer
Apr 22, 2019 12:28pm

DarulSehat must be held accountable. All hospitals should. Doctors go through rigorous torturing 30 hour shifts most of the time alone and short in man power, while lazy consultants sit at home enjoying TV or travelling on Pharma's gifted trips abroad.

Recommend 0
SID
Apr 22, 2019 12:30pm

Can bet they will arrwst only the most junior staff to show arrests. No doctor or senior will be touched. Lets see how well media follows this and updates us abt arrest of true culprits..

Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Apr 22, 2019 12:30pm

If the cosmopolitan city has such standards then what about the rest of the country..?!

Recommend 0
HBS
Apr 22, 2019 12:36pm

This angelic baby's face still swirls in my mind from the news I saw on TV. I remember the father crying, I am just speechless, there is absolutely no words that can console the parents.

This negligence MUST not go unpunished.

Recommend 0
Apr 22, 2019 12:37pm

Authorities are humbly requested to take strict & focused remedial actions to deny such unfortunate deaths.

Recommend 0
Fahad Amir
Apr 22, 2019 12:38pm

The perpetrators should get due punishment. A human life is not to be played with

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Apr 22, 2019 12:42pm

My heart cries for the little angel. Severe punishment must be given for this negligence. RIP little one.

Recommend 0
Asad
Apr 22, 2019 12:48pm

Book the Hospital owners along with doctors under terrorism law.

Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 22, 2019 12:49pm

It all comes down to accountability and lack of law and systems in Pakistan, another poor child suffered.

Recommend 0
Ilyas
Apr 22, 2019 12:50pm

Extreme sort of unprofessionalism was exhibited by doctors. They should be made accountable including the medical institute from where they have got their degrees.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 22, 2019 12:56pm

What a heart-breaking, mind-boggling and soul-searching tragedy?

Recommend 0
kashif
Apr 22, 2019 01:04pm

where is the CM Sindh and Health Minister ?.

They are the custodians of Sindh dharti.

No administration whatsoever is present or functional in this huge city to check hospitals/restaurants.

Recommend 0
kashif
Apr 22, 2019 01:05pm

Just check how Sindh govt is recruiting doctors on contract basis :)

Recommend 0
ali
Apr 22, 2019 01:05pm

This incident should get proper investigation and responsible people should be taken to task. We have this on numerous occasions that due to wrong injections or dosage by hospitals doctors / stakeholders people lost their loved ones, but haven't seen anyone getting justice on such horrific life taking blunders. Sincere request to Govt and Regulating bodies to look into this incident and setout example for others in the medical industry. If proven perpetrator should get at least lifetime sentenced.

Recommend 0
Kp
Apr 22, 2019 01:07pm

Punish them and make an example for all Medical professionals, hospitals. Doctor's Attendants can't be allowed to work as Butcher

Recommend 0
Marcus
Apr 22, 2019 01:09pm

The private hospitals are not run by qualified staff they are run by gangs of thugs and the fact there is no regulatory body anybody and everybody can open one up.

Recommend 0
A pakistani
Apr 22, 2019 01:12pm

Inna lillahi wa inna ilahi rajeoon.

Recommend 0
Neil
Apr 22, 2019 01:15pm

Horrible & Shoking....

Recommend 0
Khurram Shahid
Apr 22, 2019 01:17pm

Potassium chloride is one of the injections in Lethal injection used to kill people. It is given slowly through a drip not stat through syringe. Who is to blame here? Whoever administered it or whoever charted it. There should be proper training of the staff.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 22, 2019 01:18pm

This is definitely a negligence case and I ask: Was the death of infant happened because of fake injection, incorrect prescription or incompetent medical staff? Answers will be within these three questions - expose incompetent hospital management and punish them according to the law. (Awam ki Awaz).

Recommend 0
zain
Apr 22, 2019 01:23pm

No Use Of Crying .This is Dead society .

Nothing will be done against those or many others criminal.

We are living worst rule of law.

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Apr 22, 2019 01:25pm

It seem we are diverting our anger and pain on doctors and para medical staff instead of the system in which we are living.The entire system is corrupt and must be changed.

Recommend 0
sanjeev
Apr 22, 2019 01:26pm

Was the doctor arrested?

Recommend 0
Adnan
Apr 22, 2019 01:27pm

Why doesn't govt cancel the hospital's license? Arresting someone won't make any difference, it won't give justice to an innocent baby.

Recommend 0
Humza
Apr 22, 2019 01:28pm

@Asad, What a terrible idea. Please stop suggesting such terrible ideas.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Apr 22, 2019 01:30pm

What can you expect from our doctors when they got the degree by copying and fraud?

Recommend 0
Usman
Apr 22, 2019 01:43pm

Country needs a proper enforcement of laws relating to Medical Malpractice or such incidents will happen again. :-(

Recommend 0
Chingez Khan
Apr 22, 2019 01:44pm

Confiscate the hospital and all the properties of the doctors and paramedics. Throw the culprits in jails for life.

Recommend 0
Mian
Apr 22, 2019 01:44pm

@Asad, dont be so overreactive. It is medical negligence and there are laws to tackle it.just apply stricty rules for medical professionals licensing and assure quality in healthcare. Why terrorism?

Recommend 0
J bashir
Apr 22, 2019 01:53pm

Human errors and mistakes do occur and are not intentional. They can be minimised by good rigorous systems and checks, but cannot be completely eradicated. A thorough investigation is required and then system improved. Putting an individual in jail is NOT the answer. If system is broke, another individual will commit a similar error. Children need to be treated seperately, as the requirements of drugs are completely different to adults. Potassium should only be given IV in ITU setting after checks by at least two qualified staff members. Other similar rules need to be devised and implemented to minimise errors. System is at fault. Individuals less so

Recommend 0
Imran
Apr 22, 2019 01:56pm

Hospital business is really, really difficult. Mistakes happen in every sector, but when they happen here it usually means paying with one's life.

Recommend 0
PK085
Apr 22, 2019 01:57pm

Inna lillah e wa inna ilehae rajaeoun

Recommend 0
A Professor
Apr 22, 2019 01:58pm

Exemplary punishment and accountability is not the only thing that needs to be done. A re-evaluation of processes, training, and cross-checks should be done, so that there is no next time. Only punishment does not improve the system. Tangible procedural improvements are also necessary.

Recommend 0
Faraz
Apr 22, 2019 02:01pm

Just one question comes to my mind, when will the justice system start making an example out of criminals? For how long will the people of Pakistan lose their innocent family members through the hands of such butchers who call themselves white collar personnel?

RIP Nashwa. The void created by her absence is indeed irreparable for the family.

Her father was a fortunate man whos voice was heard on media. There are countless families whos voice go unheard and have to suffer similar fate.

Recommend 0
Jawad Asif
Apr 22, 2019 02:04pm

Sindh govt is also fully responsible for this tragedy!! they should also be held accountable for this.

Recommend 0
aktwhy it only with the muslim community...???????
Apr 22, 2019 02:18pm

This is a gross mistake/negligence on part of nursing staff......Or they are so disheartened that they dont care about human life...

Recommend 0
Isac
Apr 22, 2019 02:18pm

Sindh Govt to be held accountable.

Recommend 0
Truth
Apr 22, 2019 02:22pm

Sorry to hear that. RIP from India. Kids anywhere in the world must get the best facilities. Govt must owe as a responsibility and not just for duty.

Recommend 0

