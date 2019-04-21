DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 21, 2019

Saudi Arabia foils 'terrorist attack' north of Riyadh, 4 suspects killed: media

Dawn.comApril 21, 2019

Special security personnel are still working on the site to assess and identify the explosive materials that the gunmen had in their possession, Arab media reported on Sunday. — AFP/File
Four heavily armed attackers were killed on Sunday in a "failed terrorist attack" on an interior ministry building in Saudi Arabia's Zulfi, north of Riyadh, reported Arab media.

A spokesperson from the Kingdom’s Presidency of State Security said that three government security personnel suffered minor injuries during the exchange of fire, Arab News said, quoting Saudi state news agency SPA.

According to SPA, the identities of the four gunmen are still being determined by government authorities.

The suspects, who were on board a car, tried to crash through the main entrance of the General Directorate of Investigation’s Center in Riyadh, but were intercepted by security to prevent the vehicle from gaining access into the compound, the publication added.

Two gunmen died during the initial exchange of fire with the security forces, while one was killed as he attempted to flee. The fourth attacker died as he tried to blow up an explosive belt, pan-Arab daily Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

There was no indication as to who the suspects were and no group has claimed responsibility for the attempted attack as yet, reported The National.

