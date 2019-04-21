Shadab ruled out of England series due to virus

Wrist spinner Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the series against England after blood tests revealed that he is suffering from a virus.

The series against England, comprising a T20I and five ODIs, will be played from May 5-19. Details about Shadab’s replacement will be announced in due course, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Sunday.

The PCB said that Shabad has been advised a month of treatment and rest. The body plans to set up appointments with specialists in England to help Shadab recover fully before the World Cup opener.

Chief Selector Inzamamul Haq expressed hope that Shadab would be ready for a comeback before the tournament.

The World Cup 2019 will begin on May 30, and Pakistan's first match will be against the West Indies on May 31 at Trent Bridge.

The selectors have already included Mohammad Amir and Asif Ali as additional players to the 15-man World Cup squad. Changes can be made to the squad until May 31.