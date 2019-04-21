DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 21, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Shadab ruled out of England series due to virus

Abu Bakar BilalUpdated April 21, 2019

Email

Wrist spinner Shadab Khan was ruled out of the series against England due to a virus. ─ Photo courtesy Shadab Khan Twitter
Wrist spinner Shadab Khan was ruled out of the series against England due to a virus. ─ Photo courtesy Shadab Khan Twitter

Wrist spinner Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the series against England after blood tests revealed that he is suffering from a virus.

The series against England, comprising a T20I and five ODIs, will be played from May 5-19. Details about Shadab’s replacement will be announced in due course, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Sunday.

The PCB said that Shabad has been advised a month of treatment and rest. The body plans to set up appointments with specialists in England to help Shadab recover fully before the World Cup opener.

Chief Selector Inzamamul Haq expressed hope that Shadab would be ready for a comeback before the tournament.

The World Cup 2019 will begin on May 30, and Pakistan's first match will be against the West Indies on May 31 at Trent Bridge.

The selectors have already included Mohammad Amir and Asif Ali as additional players to the 15-man World Cup squad. Changes can be made to the squad until May 31.

World Cup 19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 21, 2019

An inhumane justice system

THE inhumane workings of Pakistan’s criminal justice system are once again highlighted in evidence so stark that ...
April 21, 2019

VAT aspirations

IF the government follows through on its interest, conveyed to the IMF, of implementing a value added tax, it will ...
April 21, 2019

Immunisation campaign

TAKING a step in the right direction, on Friday the Balochistan governor called upon the provincial health ...
April 20, 2019

Cabinet shake-up

IT seems that, eight months into power, Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to begin anew. Mr Khan’s first ...
April 20, 2019

Threat to wheat crop

HEAVY rains accompanied by high winds and sporadic hailstorms in parts of Punjab earlier this week have damaged the...
April 20, 2019

World Cup team

IN a rare instance, the national cricket selectors have got it nearly right by naming a competitive 15-member squad...