PM Imran Khan arrives in Quetta, meets members of Hazara community

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Quetta on Sunday, where he met a delegation of the Hazara community at the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering, and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) university.

According to PTI's official account, fatiha was "offered for the martyrs of the recent blast. Prime Minister listened to the issues of Hazara brethren and assured state will ensure their protection".

After the meeting, the premier laid the foundation stone of a housing project under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani at the launch ceremony thanked the premier for his visit to the province. The participants of the ceremony observed a minute of silence for the victims of last week's blast.

Hazarganji attack

The prime minister's visit comes more than a week after 20 people lost their lives and 48 others received injuries in a blast believed to be targeting members of the Hazara community in Quetta's Hazarganji market.

The attack on April 12 claimed the lives of nine Hazara and one Frontier Corps (FC) soldier who was deputed for the community's security. The 10 others who lost their lives included shopkeepers, businessmen and citizens working or residing in the area.

Members of the Shia Hazara community following the Hazarganji suicide bombing held a sit-in, demanding that Prime Minister Imran come to Quetta and assure them of protection and impartial implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP).

Details to follow.