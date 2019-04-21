DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 21, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'Crucial to fully implement National Action Plan,' PM says in meeting with Hazara affectees of Quetta blast

Dawn.com | Syed Ali ShahUpdated April 21, 2019

Email

Prime Minster Imran Khan meets members of the Hazara community during a visit to Quetta on Sunday. — Photo courtesy PTI official Twitter
Prime Minster Imran Khan meets members of the Hazara community during a visit to Quetta on Sunday. — Photo courtesy PTI official Twitter
Prime Minster Imran Khan (C) offers Fatiha for the victims of the Hazarganji blast in Quetta on Sunday. — Photo courtesy PTI official Twitter
Prime Minster Imran Khan (C) offers Fatiha for the victims of the Hazarganji blast in Quetta on Sunday. — Photo courtesy PTI official Twitter
Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani [pictured] received the premier at the airport. — PM Instagram
Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani [pictured] received the premier at the airport. — PM Instagram

Prime Minister Imran Khan met the loved ones of the victims of the Hazarganji market blast — which targeted members of the Hazara community earlier this month — during a brief visit to Quetta on Sunday.

The premier met the delegation of the Hazara community at the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering, and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), where he also launched a project of the government's flagship housing programme.

According to PTI's official account, Fatiha was "offered for the martyrs of the recent blast. Prime Minister listened to the issues of Hazara brethren and assured state will ensure their protection".

Imran during the meeting assured the Hazara citizens that his government was determined to eliminate terrorism and extremism from the country.

"The prime minister said it is crucial to ensure the full implementation of the National Action Plan," a press release issued by the Press Information Department said.

Terming the Hazarganji attack "extreme cruelty", the premier condoled with the families of the victims and said that there was no alternative to the loss of human lives.

"It is the duty of the federal and provincial governments to provide complete protection to the citizens of the country," he was quoted as saying.

He stressed that some elements wanted to create discord among the public and spread chaos "but we all have to thwart the impure designs of the enemy together".

"We are standing with you," Prime Minister Imran assured the relatives of the victims, adding that the terrorists involved in the attack would be brought to book and "no concession will be given" in the process to establish peace.

The premier also announced a five per cent quota in the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme for the families of those killed in the Hazarganji attack.

After the meeting, the premier laid the foundation stone of a housing project under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani at the launch ceremony thanked the premier for his visit to the province. The participants of the ceremony observed a minute of silence for the victims of last week's blast.

'More than 5 million houses'

Addressing the ceremony in connection with the project under which 110,000 houses will be constructed in Balochistan, Prime Minister Imran said that the housing schemes are being launched to facilitate the poor who cannot afford to buy or build a house.

"A big cause of corruption in Pakistan is that a salaried person can't afford his or her own house," he said, adding that the government was making the houses for the same segments.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in Quetta on Sunday. — Screengrab
Prime Minister Imran Khan in Quetta on Sunday. — Screengrab

He said that the government would legislate to make it easy for people to acquire loans from banks for housing. "In several regions of Europe, 80 to 90 per cent people; in Malaysia 30pc; and in India 10pc of the populace have access to bank loans while in Pakistan less than zero per cent people are able to get a loan for housing."

"We are also bringing in the private sector to the housing projects," he said, adding that the government may construct more than five million houses during its five years as "companies from Malaysia, China and UK want to invest" in these schemes.

He asked students to launch construction companies and tap into the housing sector. "Instead of waiting for government jobs, launch your own businesses," he advised the pupils.

The premier said: "Our founding father had called it a modern Islamic welfare state. In Madina, the weak segments [of society] were uplifted and we have to do the same."

"Pakistan could not become a great country because there were two laws in the country," he said.

Talking about economic resources, he said that the total tax collection of the country is Rs4.5 trillion, out of which Rs2tr is spent on "payments of loans the previous governments had taken".

He assured the participants of the ceremony that the country will come out of the difficult times as the government is "moving in the right direction".

Hazarganji attack

The prime minister's visit comes more than a week after 20 people lost their lives and 48 others received injuries in a blast believed to be targeting members of the Hazara community in Quetta's Hazarganji market.

The attack on April 12 claimed the lives of nine Hazara and one Frontier Corps (FC) soldier who was deputed for the community's security. The 10 others who lost their lives included shopkeepers, businessmen and citizens working or residing in the area.

Members of the Shia Hazara community following the Hazarganji suicide bombing held a sit-in, demanding that Prime Minister Imran come to Quetta and assure them of protection and impartial implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP).

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (31)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
M. Emad
Apr 21, 2019 01:43pm

Too LATE.

Recommend 0
Guzni
Apr 21, 2019 01:51pm

It is never too late. NZ PM has set some standards, those are difficult to beat.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Apr 21, 2019 02:03pm

Baluchistan is absolutely in love with Imran Khan. Great scheme for the province. Pakistanis are lucky to have this man as the PM.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 21, 2019 02:13pm

Why so late ?

Recommend 0
Observer
Apr 21, 2019 02:18pm

Finally.

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Apr 21, 2019 02:24pm

PMIK is smart to meet them late so he don’t upset any party

Recommend 0
Prateik
Apr 21, 2019 02:28pm

Amazing man. An example for whole of Asia.

Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 21, 2019 02:35pm

This is a compassionate PM

Recommend 0
Sohaib Khalid
Apr 21, 2019 02:35pm

Improve the economy so that every person can make their own house . We need Progressive Pakistan not Naya Pakistan .

Recommend 0
Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Apr 21, 2019 03:21pm

Way too late.

Recommend 0
Citizen
Apr 21, 2019 03:36pm

Going after a week for another purpose and then calling some of the people from the community where he felt pleasure is not what the briefing relative have been asking or the proper way of a PM in such situations.

Recommend 0
RIHAAB FAREED DHARIWAL
Apr 21, 2019 04:07pm

Too little, too late. He should have visited earlier.

Recommend 0
Must learn
Apr 21, 2019 04:09pm

@ Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A, President Arif Alvi, Shahryar Afreedi, And others already visited to condole. And PM IK at first available instance now condoles with the Hazara Community, And others who lost their loved ones.

Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Apr 21, 2019 04:10pm

@ Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A, not late be patience

Recommend 0
Mohan
Apr 21, 2019 04:42pm

This is not leadership.

Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Apr 21, 2019 05:43pm

Too little too late! He missed a golden opportunity to match New Zealand PM.

Recommend 0
Syed
Apr 21, 2019 05:47pm

All talk. No action.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 21, 2019 05:56pm

Somewhat belated meeting of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to console and extend tangible support to the battered Hazara community in Quetta, capital of Balouchistan, by far, the biggest province, (area wise) of the "Land of the Pure."

Recommend 0
waqas shaikh
Apr 21, 2019 06:40pm

@M. Emad, Just compare how the PM of New Zealand responded to the tragedy vs IK. He should have visited the families and assured them his government full support.

Recommend 0
Daskalos
Apr 21, 2019 06:44pm

Very tardy and cursory visit by PM after a major tragedy suffered by the Hazaras. Our PM must first of all come out of his delusions and try to rebuild this poor, broken down and lawless Pakistan. Give balm to the wounds of the oppressed and the needy . Is that too hard to do?

Recommend 0
Saad Khan
Apr 21, 2019 06:54pm

@ Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A, He is ON Time, Mr. Syed, he is a PM of Pakistan, has to schedule ahead of time, his security is most important, to remind you, Nawaz Sharif never visited these tragedies, even the world's most powerful incident of Peshawar Public School Massacre, he never visited even last day of Priminstership!

Recommend 0
Saad Khan
Apr 21, 2019 06:55pm

All Lifafay, came out on his visit.

Recommend 0
Ashraf Qureshi
Apr 21, 2019 06:57pm

Another promise that can't be fulfilled but no harm in promising.

Recommend 0
kp
Apr 21, 2019 07:03pm

I request you to do not differentiate between GOOD vs BAD. Stop Nurseries of these jihadis. Seems to me that IK is on right path

Recommend 0
maria
Apr 21, 2019 07:08pm

@M. Emad, what’s your problem? He came and that’s what counts

Recommend 0
Ashraf Qureshi
Apr 21, 2019 07:09pm

If everything starts and end with promises IK is No.1 in the world. One promise daily. Result: 1/100

Recommend 0
Baby Guddu
Apr 21, 2019 07:14pm

With is that Professor Calculus with long beard accompanying him?

Recommend 0
Geelan Joss
Apr 21, 2019 07:25pm

Every one is praying but Country is in free fall! Praying seriously or just for photograph?

Recommend 0
Geelan Joss
Apr 21, 2019 07:36pm

No medicine works after death. Situation is out of hand.

Recommend 0
Mohan
Apr 21, 2019 07:37pm

What stopped you from going ahead. The acronym itself should have foretold its implementation.

Recommend 0
Annie
Apr 21, 2019 07:47pm

Why couldn't he go to them? Why they had to come to him? Poor leadership.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 21, 2019

An inhumane justice system

THE inhumane workings of Pakistan’s criminal justice system are once again highlighted in evidence so stark that ...
April 21, 2019

VAT aspirations

IF the government follows through on its interest, conveyed to the IMF, of implementing a value added tax, it will ...
April 21, 2019

Immunisation campaign

TAKING a step in the right direction, on Friday the Balochistan governor called upon the provincial health ...
April 20, 2019

Cabinet shake-up

IT seems that, eight months into power, Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to begin anew. Mr Khan’s first ...
April 20, 2019

Threat to wheat crop

HEAVY rains accompanied by high winds and sporadic hailstorms in parts of Punjab earlier this week have damaged the...
April 20, 2019

World Cup team

IN a rare instance, the national cricket selectors have got it nearly right by naming a competitive 15-member squad...