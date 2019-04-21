Death toll rises to 158 as string of blasts rips through churches, hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday
At least 156 people were killed and nearly 500 injured as a series of near-simultaneous explosions ripped through three churches and three high-end hotels in three Sri Lankan cities on Easter Sunday. A seventh blast near another hotel in Colombo, hours after the first series of attacks, claimed two more lives.
The blasts hit four hotels and one church in Colombo, while two other churches were targeted in Negombo and Batticaloa, police said. The death toll included worshippers and hotel guests, and is expected to rise.
The nature of the blasts was not immediately clear, but an official speaking on condition of anonymity said police suspects the blasts at the churches in Colombo and Batticaloa were carried out by suicide bombers.
There have been no immediate claims of responsibility.
At a glance:
- Four hotels ─ Cinnamon Grand, Shangri-La, Kingsbury and Tropical Inn ─ targeted in Colombo
- One church each targeted in Colombo (St Anthony's Shrine), Negombo (St Sebastian's Church) and Batticaloa (Zeon Church)
- At least 47 killed in Colombo blasts: police
- At least 25 killed in Batticaloa blast: police
- At least 67 killed in Negombo blast: police
- 35 foreigners ─ including Dutch, US and UK citizens ─ dead: police
- Nearly 500 injured, death toll expected to climb
The first explosions were reported at St Anthony's Church in Colombo and St Sebastian's Church in the town of Negombo just outside the capital.
Shortly after those blasts were reported, police confirmed three hotels in the capital had also been hit, along with a church in the town of Batticalao, in the east of the country.
A person identified as Alex Agieleson who was near the shrine at the time said that nearby buildings shook with the impact of the blast, and that he saw a number of injured people being carried away in ambulances.
Local TV showed damage at the Cinnamon Grand, Shangri-La and Kingsbury hotels in the capital. The Shangri-La's second-floor restaurant was gutted in the blast, with the ceiling and windows blown out. Loose wires hung and tables were overturned in the blackened space.
A police magistrate was at the hotel to inspect the bodies recovered from the restaurant. From outside the police cordon, several bodies could be seen covered in white sheets.
Photos circulating on social media showed the roof of one church had been almost blown off in the blast. The floor was littered with a mixture of roof tiles, splintered wood and blood. Several people could be seen covered in blood, with some trying to help those with more serious injuries. The images could not immediately be verified.
Hours after the first series of blasts, a seventh blast struck at a hotel in Colombo's Dehi and killed two people, police spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekera said.
"There was an explosion in a hotel in Dehiwala near the zoo," a police official told Reuters adding that there were no further details available. An eyewitness on local TV said he saw some body parts including a severed head lying on the ground near the hotel. Zoo officials declared Dehiwala zoo closed after the blast.
Police chief warned of threat 10 days ago
According to a document accessed by AFP, the Sri Lankan police chief had warned of possible suicide attacks targeting "prominent churches" in a nationwide alert 10 days ago.
Police chief Pujuth Jayasundara sent an intelligence warning to top officers on April 11 setting out the threat.
"A foreign intelligence agency has reported that the National Thowheed Jama'ath (NTJ) is planning to carry out suicide attacks targeting prominent churches as well as the Indian High Commission in Colombo," said the alert. The NTJ came to notice last year when it was linked to the vandalisation of Buddhist statues.
SL PM calls emergency meeting
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe condemned the attacks and called an emergency security council meeting, sources told Reuters.
"I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today. I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong," Wickremesinghe said in a Tweet. "Please avoid propagating unverified reports and speculation. The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation."
Minister of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution, Harsha de Silva, tweeted: "Emergency meeting called in a few minutes. Rescue operations underway."
He said he had been to two of the attacked hotels and was at the scene at St Anthony's Shrine, where he described "horrible scenes".
"I saw many body parts strewn all over," he tweeted, adding that there were "many casualties including foreigners".
"Please stay calm and indoors," he added.
President Maithripala Sirisena, in an address following the attacks, said he was shocked by the explosions and appealed for calm.
Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera, writing on his verified Twitter account, said the attacks had killed "many innocent people" and appeared to be a "well-coordinated attempt to create murder, mayhem and anarchy."
The Pakistani Foreign Office retweeted contact information for the Pakistani High Commission in Colombo for Pakistani nationals in Sri Lanka.
Embassies in Colombo warned their citizens to shelter in place, and Sri Lankan Airlines told customers to arrive at the airport four hours ahead of flights because of ramped-up security in the wake of the attacks.
SL Christians targeted by discrimination, violence
Only a small fraction of mainly Buddhist Sri Lanka is Catholic, but the religion is seen as a unifying force because it includes people from both the Tamil and majority Sinhalese ethnic groups.
Last year, there were 86 verified incidents of discrimination, threats and violence against Christians, according to the National Christian Evangelical Alliance of Sri Lanka (NCEASL), which represents more than 200 churches and other Christian organisations.
This year, the NCEASL recorded 26 such incidents, including one in which Buddhist monks allegedly attempted to disrupt a Sunday worship service, with the last one reported on March 25.
Out of Sri Lanka's total population of around 22 million, 70pc are Buddhist, 12.6pc Hindu, 9.7pc Muslim, and 7.6pc Christian, according to the country's 2012 census.
In its 2018 report on Sri Lanka's human rights, the US State Department noted that some Christian groups and churches reported they had been pressured to end worship activities after authorities classified them as "unauthorised gatherings".
The Catholic Church in the Holy Land voiced support for Sri Lanka's Christians and condemned the attacks. A statement issued in Jerusalem said the blasts were particularly sad as they "came while Christians celebrate Easter."
"We pray for the souls of the victims and ask for speedy recovery of the injured, and ask God to inspire the terrorists to repent of their killing and intimidation," the statement said.
"We also express our solidarity with Sri Lanka and all its inhabitants in their various religious and ethnic backgrounds."
'We stand with Sri Lanka'
Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the "horrific terrorist attack in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday".
"My profound condolences go to our Sri Lankan brethren. Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with Sri Lanka in their hour of grief," he tweeted.
Pakistan condemns the terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka, the Foreign Office spokesperson tweeted.
"The people and Government of Pakistan stand by the people and Government of Sri Lanka at this moment of tragedy and against terror," Dr Mohammad Faisal said.
Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari condemned the attack in a tweet, saying that terrorism needs a strong united global approach to be effectively defeated worldwide.
"We stand with our Sri Lankan brethren as they confront these brutal terrorist attacks," Mazari said.
This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.
So sad hope casualties will be minimum
RIP to the humanity once again.
very sad . RIP. condolences to our brothers and sisters in srilanka .hope peace prevails. eliminate terror ..
Sad to know.
Who is behind the blast? RIP
Very very sad indeed. Heart goes to innocent people killed :(
Terrorism has no boundaries,
SL should request Xi to send PLA to maintain security in SL and around Chinese investments in the country.
Not again
Sometimes it makes you sick to be a human when you hear such outrageous atrocities
RIP.
Who are these lunatics? These are innocent people worshipping in Mosques and Churches. Why these innocent people are being targetted around the world. Highly condemnable and sad. My condolences. RIP.
Who is behind this cowardly act?
Terrorists have no religion..
Very tragic. May humanity be protected from the evils.
This is sad.My condolences to the injured and families of deceased.
This attack is barbarous. The attacks on the shrine and the unarmed people carry identity to brutality. It is very difficult to denounce by language. Such terrorist attacks take civilization to the wild era. So, all of Us have to face collective and positive role against this genocide.
RIP. It's great loss. We stand by Sri Lanka and its people
very sad. Rest in peace Victims and May Allah give patience to bereaved families.
World needs peace but nobody is going to do anything for peace. It won't come from outside. People need to decide before there's no more peace.
Any guesses who did the ghastly act?
Identify these terrorists, arrest them, prosecute them and give them exemplary punishment. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims, may the Almighty give them peace and succour.
This is extremely sad and painful. The actual number of casualties may be much more - 138 as reported by this Sri Lankan website:
http://www.adaderana.lk/news/54492/easter-day-bombings-death-toll-rises-to-138
So painful to see this. First in New Zealand Massacre and now this Sri Lankan. RIP to our fellow Sri Lankan family and beloved friends who lost their lives, prayers for the departed souls and their families in their suffering.
This has Tamil Tiger connection. What would Pakistanis be doing there ?!
R.I.P
So so sad :(
Very sad indeed, hope peace prevails.
Who are these peole killing innocent in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and now Sri Lanka? They are everywhere. Somebody must be paying them and helping them as how to make bombs.
I hope that Sri Lanka is an matture country and like others and see that this is a global problem and won´t point out at 1 direction.
My deepest condolences to the victims & loved ones affected
Condolences to the famiies of the bereaved. Prayers for a speedy recovery of the injured. Hope the culprits are caught soon and brought to justice.
Very sad incident carried out by the time terrorists, who do not have religion, race or nationality - they are in every country and act according to their masters who have NO respect for humanity. Such people are worse than animals and shame on them!
We all know Terrorist and terrorism have no religion.
Extremely sad!! Condolences for our brothers and sisters in Sri Lanka. Stay safe and stay strong!!
I am appalled by these attacks. this is not good.
RIP to humanity
Billion dollar question, Who is behind the attack?
This is really sad. What kind of world we are going to live in. My sincere condolences to the victims family.
So sad that you do not even save in worship places.
"In the years since the end of Sri Lanka's civil war in 2009, there has been some sporadic violence, with members of the majority Buddhist Sinhala community attacking mosques and Muslim-owned properties. That led to a state of emergency being declared in March 2018." BBC News
First Notre Dame and now Sri Lankan churches.
Sad sad sad
So sad. It is very depressing. Who are behind all these evil works? May Almighty bring back peace in this beautiful world of joy. Ameen
So sad....killing one innocent is like killing whole universe...the bad bad news
Heart breaking. Very sad to listen and hear about tragic events every day. What’s happened to humanity. Can’t we just leave each other alone and live in peace. Money power and religion should not be used to kill others but to protect them. No words to express the sorrow and grief to the victims, their families and whole of Sri Lanka.
Very sad and tragic!
May the deceased RIP and pray for speedy recovery of the injured.
The irony of this incident is, that while it grabbed the headlines on major networks around the world this morning, tomorrow, most of the media would forget about Sri Lanka, the casualties, the carnage, the pain, suffering, the wailing of the orphaned and widowed, the shock of the entire nation and lingering questionf of the community - why, who, what now.... Yet, the same media will still be talking about Norte Dam and how many more $ millions have been collected to restore the building. Not a word or penny to help those effected by this terror incident in a Third World country. That's the reality folks!
France will be in the news, Paris will be regaled and Norte Dam's fire mourned for months or years. But Sri Lanka will not even be a second thought in the minds of the selective western media.
Very sad news. May peace be prevail in Sri Lanka. Just after shabe barat such a terrible act of terrorism. All humanity is weeping on this incident.
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, No mosques, only churches and luxury hotels have been targeted in Sri Lanka on Easter.