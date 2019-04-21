Death toll from Easter Sunday blasts in Sri Lanka rises to 207; 450 injured
The death toll from a devastating series of eight bomb blasts that ripped through high-end hotels and churches holding Easter services in Sri Lanka on Sunday has risen to 207, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said. At least 450 people were injured in the attacks.
Speaking at a press conference, he said three people had been arrested in connection with the attacks that also killed dozens of foreigners.
Gunasekera said the police were investigating whether suicide bombers were involved in all of the blasts.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe condemned the attacks ─ the worst act of violence since the end of Sri Lanka's civil war a decade ago ─ as "cowardly", and said the government was working to "contain the situation".
There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attacks in a country which was at war for decades with Tamil separatists until 2009 during which bomb blasts in the capital were common.
Christian groups say they have faced increasing intimidation from some extremist Buddhist monks in recent years. And last year, there were clashes between the majority Sinhalese Buddhist community and minority Muslims.
At a glance:
- Four hotels ─ Cinnamon Grand, Shangri-La, Kingsbury and Tropical Inn ─ targeted in Colombo
- One church each targeted in Colombo (St Anthony's Shrine), Negombo (St Sebastian's Church) and Batticaloa (Zeon Church)
- At least 47 killed in Colombo blasts: police
- At least 25 killed in Batticaloa blast: police
- At least 67 killed in Negombo blast: police
- 35 foreigners ─ including Dutch, US and UK citizens ─ dead: police
- At least 450 injured
- Curfew, 'temporary' social media ban imposed
Three churches ─ one each in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa ─ and three Colombo hotels were targeted in the initial series of blasts. Another hotel and an unspecified location in Colombo were struck by two more blasts two hours later.
The death toll included worshippers and hotel guests. The injured flooded into local hospitals, where officials reported hundreds of wounded were being admitted.
Hospital sources said British, Dutch and American citizens are among the dead, with Britons and Japanese also injured. A Portuguese man also died, the country's LUSA news agency reported. Four Pakistanis were among the injured, according to the Foreign Ministry.
After the eighth explosion, the government declared a curfew with immediate effect and said it would last "until further notice". A social media ban was also imposed across the country. Government officials said major social media networks and messaging apps, including Facebook and WhatsApp, have been blocked to prevent misinformation and rumours.
The nature of the blasts was not immediately clear, but an official speaking on condition of anonymity said police suspects the initial blasts at the churches in Colombo and Batticaloa were carried out by suicide bombers.
Trail of terror
The first explosions were reported at St Anthony's Church in Colombo and St Sebastian's Church in the town of Negombo just outside the capital.
Shortly after those blasts were reported, police confirmed three hotels in the capital had also been hit, along with a church in the town of Batticalao, in the east of the country. Police immediately sealed off the attack sites. Sri Lankan security officials are investigating the attacks.
A person identified as Alex Agieleson who was near St Anthony's at the time said that nearby buildings shook with the impact of the blast, and that he saw a number of injured people being carried away in ambulances.
An AFP photographer at the scene at St Anthony's saw bodies lying on the floor, some draped with scarves and clothes.
Much of the church roof was blown out in the explosion, with roof tiles, glass and splintered wood littering the floor along with pools of blood.
St Sebastian's appealed for help on its Facebook page. The explosion ripped off the roof and knocked out doors and windows at the church, where people carried the wounded away from blood-stained pews, TV footage showed.
Local TV showed damage at the Cinnamon Grand, Shangri-La and Kingsbury hotels in the capital. The Shangri-La's second-floor restaurant was gutted in the blast, with the ceiling and windows blown out. Loose wires hung and tables were overturned in the blackened space.
A police magistrate was at the hotel to inspect the bodies recovered from the restaurant. From outside the police cordon, several bodies could be seen covered in white sheets.
Photos circulating on social media showed the roof of one church had been almost blown off in the blast. The floor was littered with a mixture of roof tiles, splintered wood and blood. Several people could be seen covered in blood, with some trying to help those with more serious injuries. The images could not immediately be verified.
Hours after the first series of blasts, a seventh blast struck at a hotel in Colombo's Dehiwala area and killed two people, police spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekera said.
"There was an explosion in a hotel in Dehiwala near the zoo," a police official told Reuters adding that there were no further details available. An eyewitness on local TV said he saw some body parts including a severed head lying on the ground near the hotel. Zoo officials declared Dehiwala zoo closed after the blast.
Shortly after, an eighth blast hit the suburb of Orugodawatta in the north of Colombo, police said, without providing additional details on what was targeted.
Police chief warned of threat 10 days ago
According to a document accessed by AFP, the Sri Lankan police chief had warned of possible suicide attacks targeting "prominent churches" in a nationwide alert 10 days ago.
Police chief Pujuth Jayasundara sent an intelligence warning to top officers on April 11 setting out the threat.
"A foreign intelligence agency has reported that the National Thowheed Jama'ath (NTJ) is planning to carry out suicide attacks targeting prominent churches as well as the Indian High Commission in Colombo," said the alert. The NTJ came to notice last year when it was linked to the vandalisation of Buddhist statues.
SL PM calls emergency meeting
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe condemned the attacks and called an emergency security council meeting, sources told Reuters.
"I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today. I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong," Wickremesinghe said in a Tweet. "Please avoid propagating unverified reports and speculation. The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation."
Minister of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution, Harsha de Silva, tweeted: "Emergency meeting called in a few minutes. Rescue operations underway."
He said he had been to two of the attacked hotels and was at the scene at St Anthony's Shrine, where he described "horrible scenes".
"I saw many body parts strewn all over," he tweeted, adding that there were "many casualties including foreigners".
"Please stay calm and indoors," he added.
President Maithripala Sirisena, in an address following the attacks, said he was shocked by the explosions and appealed for calm.
Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera, writing on his verified Twitter account, said the attacks had killed "many innocent people" and appeared to be a "well-coordinated attempt to create murder, mayhem and anarchy."
The Pakistani Foreign Office retweeted contact information for the Pakistani High Commission in Colombo for Pakistani nationals in Sri Lanka.
Embassies in Colombo warned their citizens to shelter in place, and Sri Lankan Airlines told customers to arrive at the airport four hours ahead of flights because of ramped-up security in the wake of the attacks.
SL Christians targeted by discrimination, violence
Only a small fraction of mainly Buddhist Sri Lanka is Catholic, but the religion is seen as a unifying force because it includes people from both the Tamil and majority Sinhalese ethnic groups.
Last year, there were 86 verified incidents of discrimination, threats and violence against Christians, according to the National Christian Evangelical Alliance of Sri Lanka (NCEASL), which represents more than 200 churches and other Christian organisations.
This year, the NCEASL recorded 26 such incidents, including one in which Buddhist monks allegedly attempted to disrupt a Sunday worship service, with the last one reported on March 25.
Out of Sri Lanka's total population of around 22 million, 70pc are Buddhist, 12.6pc Hindu, 9.7pc Muslim, and 7.6pc Christian, according to the country's 2012 census.
In its 2018 report on Sri Lanka's human rights, the US State Department noted that some Christian groups and churches reported they had been pressured to end worship activities after authorities classified them as "unauthorised gatherings".
The Catholic Church in the Holy Land voiced support for Sri Lanka's Christians and condemned the attacks. A statement issued in Jerusalem said the blasts were particularly sad as they "came while Christians celebrate Easter."
"We pray for the souls of the victims and ask for speedy recovery of the injured, and ask God to inspire the terrorists to repent of their killing and intimidation," the statement said.
"We also express our solidarity with Sri Lanka and all its inhabitants in their various religious and ethnic backgrounds."
So sad hope casualties will be minimum
RIP to the humanity once again.
very sad . RIP. condolences to our brothers and sisters in srilanka .hope peace prevails. eliminate terror ..
Sad to know.
Who is behind the blast? RIP
Very very sad indeed. Heart goes to innocent people killed :(
Terrorism has no boundaries,
SL should request Xi to send PLA to maintain security in SL and around Chinese investments in the country.
Not again
Sometimes it makes you sick to be a human when you hear such outrageous atrocities
RIP.
Who are these lunatics? These are innocent people worshipping in Mosques and Churches. Why these innocent people are being targetted around the world. Highly condemnable and sad. My condolences. RIP.
Who is behind this cowardly act?
Terrorists have no religion..
Very tragic. May humanity be protected from the evils.
This is sad.My condolences to the injured and families of deceased.
This attack is barbarous. The attacks on the shrine and the unarmed people carry identity to brutality. It is very difficult to denounce by language. Such terrorist attacks take civilization to the wild era. So, all of Us have to face collective and positive role against this genocide.
RIP. It's great loss. We stand by Sri Lanka and its people
very sad. Rest in peace Victims and May Allah give patience to bereaved families.
World needs peace but nobody is going to do anything for peace. It won't come from outside. People need to decide before there's no more peace.
Any guesses who did the ghastly act?
Identify these terrorists, arrest them, prosecute them and give them exemplary punishment. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims, may the Almighty give them peace and succour.
This is extremely sad and painful. The actual number of casualties may be much more - 138 as reported by this Sri Lankan website:
http://www.adaderana.lk/news/54492/easter-day-bombings-death-toll-rises-to-138
So painful to see this. First in New Zealand Massacre and now this Sri Lankan. RIP to our fellow Sri Lankan family and beloved friends who lost their lives, prayers for the departed souls and their families in their suffering.
This has Tamil Tiger connection. What would Pakistanis be doing there ?!
R.I.P
So so sad :(
Very sad indeed, hope peace prevails.
Who are these peole killing innocent in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and now Sri Lanka? They are everywhere. Somebody must be paying them and helping them as how to make bombs.
I hope that Sri Lanka is an matture country and like others and see that this is a global problem and won´t point out at 1 direction.
My deepest condolences to the victims & loved ones affected
Condolences to the famiies of the bereaved. Prayers for a speedy recovery of the injured. Hope the culprits are caught soon and brought to justice.
Very sad incident carried out by the time terrorists, who do not have religion, race or nationality - they are in every country and act according to their masters who have NO respect for humanity. Such people are worse than animals and shame on them!
We all know Terrorist and terrorism have no religion.
Extremely sad!! Condolences for our brothers and sisters in Sri Lanka. Stay safe and stay strong!!
I am appalled by these attacks. this is not good.
RIP to humanity
Billion dollar question, Who is behind the attack?
This is really sad. What kind of world we are going to live in. My sincere condolences to the victims family.
So sad that you do not even save in worship places.
"In the years since the end of Sri Lanka's civil war in 2009, there has been some sporadic violence, with members of the majority Buddhist Sinhala community attacking mosques and Muslim-owned properties. That led to a state of emergency being declared in March 2018." BBC News
First Notre Dame and now Sri Lankan churches.
Sad sad sad
So sad. It is very depressing. Who are behind all these evil works? May Almighty bring back peace in this beautiful world of joy. Ameen
So sad....killing one innocent is like killing whole universe...the bad bad news
Heart breaking. Very sad to listen and hear about tragic events every day. What’s happened to humanity. Can’t we just leave each other alone and live in peace. Money power and religion should not be used to kill others but to protect them. No words to express the sorrow and grief to the victims, their families and whole of Sri Lanka.
Very sad and tragic!
May the deceased RIP and pray for speedy recovery of the injured.
The irony of this incident is, that while it grabbed the headlines on major networks around the world this morning, tomorrow, most of the media would forget about Sri Lanka, the casualties, the carnage, the pain, suffering, the wailing of the orphaned and widowed, the shock of the entire nation and lingering questionf of the community - why, who, what now.... Yet, the same media will still be talking about Norte Dam and how many more $ millions have been collected to restore the building. Not a word or penny to help those effected by this terror incident in a Third World country. That's the reality folks!
France will be in the news, Paris will be regaled and Norte Dam's fire mourned for months or years. But Sri Lanka will not even be a second thought in the minds of the selective western media.
Very sad news. May peace be prevail in Sri Lanka. Just after shabe barat such a terrible act of terrorism. All humanity is weeping on this incident.
Sad sad news :(
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, you and whole world knows where the epicenter is.
All sorts of destructive evangelisms are cropping up around the world due to a general, but deliberate geopolitical mayhem.
Very sad and appalling attack on innocent people. Need world unity to deliver peace and justice all over the world.
RIP; Very sad;
Makes no sense, why such brutalities happen
Sad news . Pope musty visit Srilanka and personally look after this incident and make sure this won't happened again in Srilanka
Deplorable. What is our world coming to?
A very very sad, bad and shocking incident! I cannot express my anger in words for killing the innocents. This is barbaric and brutal. The culprits should be brought to justice. There may be multiple dimensions to it. Sri Lankan government should go into deep to check who else is involved. Tourism, religious harmony, peaceful situation and stability seems to be on radar of the terrorists. Violence cannot be an answer to any problems. Needs to check who provided this much ammunition. International players may be involved.
@Mahmood, You have stated it quite right. On the contrary, isn't that quite obvious ? We will always concern ourselves with the things that happen in our neighbourhood rather than things which are happening far away from us. For the Western media, France is the neighbourhood while SL is in the far east.
@N D Gaur, : My dear friend in my comment I mentioned around the world. We recently saw what has happened in NZ. For me a Mosque, Church, Temple etc. all are respectable where innocent people go and worship peacefully. These people who are targeting innocent people are lunatics. No human can be that cruel. My heart cries for the victims. RIP.
All peaceful nations/people of globe should come together to fight this menace - killing innocent people can never-ever be justified by any cause.
@N D Gaur, and your point is?
The beasts have not spared even a peace-loving and nice people of Sri Lanka. These extremists are threat to all human beings no matter where they live. Our hearts bleed in extreme sorrow for innocent victims.
Condolences for Sri Lanka. A foreign hand cannot be totally ignored. Let the investigation be completed.
Sad day for Humanity...May World find peace
@Zak, Pakistan needs such help, Sri Lanka can manage its affairs by itself.
Utter barbaric and heinous crime against humanity.
@N D Gaur, The attack was against humanity... It must have some reason behind it someone is trying to acieve something..
@N D Gaur, I said around the world my friend. Recently we had New Zealand incident. The point is what kind of human being would target innocent worshippers in their Churches and Mosques. What will they achieve from it? They are innocent people. My condolences. RIP
RIP; I strongly condemn for that horrible incident; We stand with srilankan brethren and condolences for those who lost their lives....
Rest In Peace.
Best coverage by Dawn online page. Hats off.
Rip.
Heart goes out to the people of Sri Lanka. Terrorists are cancer for humanity and they will have to be eliminated to make sure the rest of the human race survives.
now is a very trying time for SL\\depending who carried out the attack
they claim they have arrest a suspect
@Mahmood, that will remain the fate of us 3rd World Countries. They will forgot our worries just like we forget worries of our house-hold workers and maids
@KALY,
It is known and one need not name them
Radicalism is a curse to humanity.