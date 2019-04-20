'Will ask Asad Umar to continue as part of cabinet,' says Sheikh Rashid
Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said that he will ask Asad Umar to continue being a part of the cabinet.
Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Rashid said that a minister whom he never imagined would be asked to leave was left out after the cabinet reshuffle.
"Only one minister was removed and that was due to the [rising] medicine prices; Asad Umar resigned himself," Rashid said, making an oblique reference likely to Aamir Mehmood Kiani, who was unceremoniously relieved of the health ministry.
Rashid, after attending a meeting under Prime Minister Imran Khan's stewardship in Banigala later in the day, rejected the notion that the ministers whose portfolios have been changed were aggrieved. "They are all [with the party]," he insisted.
He said that Umar "is a part of the PTI, he represents PTI's philosophy and has made sacrifices for Imran Khan. I am sure that sooner or later he would come back to serve in some capacity."
Expressing his confidence in Imran Khan's ability to run the country, Rashid said: "This is taking so long because the captain is taking time to set his team."
"I see Imran Khan completing his five years," Rashid said, responding to speculation that the political turbulence had weakened the government's hand.
Rashid further stated that Imran Khan is working hard as a prime minister and that Asad Umar had worked hard to save the economy. "Countries are not lost in wars, they are lost through bad economic policy," Rashid said.
Commenting on his political opponents, Rashid said that he does not see any political future for Shahbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif or the Zardaris.
"If Bilawal stands up for his father's corruption, his political career will be over," the railways minister predicted.
Comments (41)
So, Rashid thinks his words carry much more weight than Imran's?
Bilawal mentioned three ministers who should be removed. One has been removed and another has been transferred to a devolved ministry. Let’s see what happens to the third.
Asad Umar should also step down as MNA. He will earn more dignity. There’s no space for an honest man in politics.
As usual, Sheikh Rashid expressing his personal views on current political development. Obviously, there are speculations after the recent reshuffles in cabinets that prompt fake news and unjust propoganda against PM Inran Khan. We have to realise and accept that the current financial mess is deliberately created by previous governments led by Asif Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and their respective cronies, and it will take time to get out of this mess. - we all have to accept ptlresent ground realities and contribute positively, as there are not many other opition available to us. (Awam ki Awaz).
Fully endorsed comments by Sheikh Saheb. Asad was not flag carrier of World Bank. He was trying to take long term measures to strengthen our economy.
I can assure citizen of pakistan that this PTI gov will not last for 3 years.
Too little, too late. It's almost impossible to bring the ex finance Minister back to P.T.I.'s cabinet fold.
Good Idea, atleast we know he is not tainted with corruption and is a honest man.
Great Sheikh Rashid, keep your performance up to improve PAK railways train system.
IK is going down. He is treating Pakistan, a country, like a cricket team. He should know the difference better. Countries are not run like a cricket team - he can fool people by his words, but actions speak louder. Nothing has really been done, and he used his Ministers as the escape goat. IK will complete his tenure, but will be a failure!
Ur turn will come soon!
Working hard on twitter atleast ! Sheikh Rasheed is just another crony, who is benefiting by praising Imran.
For the good of the country, the government has to use all the tools available to fix the in-tatters economy at present.
SR should present his report card to citizens.
The last remark sums it all very well. Well done Sir.
First you cornered him and expressed grievances and now show soft image? You’re hurting PTI. You can’t even win election if PTI contest from your constituency. Get it?
Comments of a not-so-relevant person. SR would have accepted demotion though but AU did not. I think AU will make a comeback in some shape or form soon.
After Asad performances in the cabinet,I do not think this man have ANY space in the cabinet,he should look for another hobby.Good luck to him
It's a fact that Assad Umar's economic policies couldn't bring any respite to the prevailing economic crisis. Moreover, he failed in convincing the badly affected people when can they see the light at end of this very long dark tunnel. But, personally I feel that he is one of the few brightest faces of the PTI. Bringing him back to head any ministry related to the country's economic development by revamping the National Planning Commission and Privatisation of public sector industries would be the best utilisation of his talent. He should be responsible to chart out the country's next 5 and 10 years development plans. I hope he would stand up again considering it a call of the duty. I wish him best of luck.
Rashid Sir, should fill up FM post.
Asad Umar is a clean and professional person and did not own any industry or farmland and was doing executive job before joining politics and performed his ministerial job honestly with diligence.As per practice in Pakistan,honest people do not stay for long and thrown out and replaced by corrupt mafia who are super rich due to politics and joined every new government.Something is wrong as usual.
He should just worry about trains running late and going off the tracks.
@Kashif, there is no space for an incompetent man anywhere.
He should concentrate more on railways than Asad Umar or he can be next.
@aslam khan, Trains are not running late. They are consistent.
You have no credibilty
He must be replaced with any young and energetic person of the govt... if not he must be asked to tender resignation by the PM.
"This is taking so long because the captain is taking time to set his team."(SR)
*He himself must be replaced with any young and energetic person of the "govt-team". if not he must be asked to tender resignation by the PM.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, If this is the case why Captain did not give time to AU, IK ‘s most trusted man.this is gharib awam ki awaz.
Asad Umar left his 27 year old lucrative job to join PTI in 2012. He wanted to serve Pakistan to the best of his ability. In return what he got is ‘ unceremonial departure ‘ .
Sh Rasheed thinks he is the smartest person in the cabinet and he is more respected among colleagues.
Now this is called adding insult to injury....first fired him....now inviting him to be in cabinet for what? Tea and biscuits? He is rich man ....doesn't need free government food.....
@Ash Man , and Bilawal has some experience and credibility? What has he achieved?
Imran Khan threw Asad because Asad did not come from elite corrupt political mafia. Imran never wants to lose any corrupt politicians due to their influence on votes and elections. Honest person has no place in Pakistan either in politics or offices.
The present IK ministry is filled with loud mouth incompetent ministers who unnecessarly make statements not concerned with their responsibility. Did UA or IK discuss with him their views? Is he the spoke person for either of them?
Imran Khan should fire this loose cannon.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, do you know any other phrase than too little too late?
Asad Umar should have been allowed to complete the IMF deal at least. One year is not sufficient to judge a FM's performance. Economy can not be brought to rail in mere one year.
A wise person once said: If things don’t make sense, that is because they are probably not true!
But why would you ask? At one side,PM says anyone who is not beneficial to the country must be replaced, so , Isn't Asad included in that list? Secondly, after all, what specific talents he had got which he had to show only at a specific time only. Thirdly, Is state or people more important than ministers? When will politicians forget that they are not for themselves ,they have to be only and only for the service of the country and the people because they get money from public taxes.
AU, please be around and help PK. PMIK, don't lose him for good. H ev can help PK so seek his advice.