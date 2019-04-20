Hafeez Shaikh says budget to be announced not earlier than May 24
In his first interaction with the media since being appointed the prime minister's adviser on finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh revealed that he had already spoken to finance ministry officials regarding the budget for the next fiscal year.
Speaking outside the finance ministry on Saturday, shortly before he left for a meeting with the prime minister, Shaikh said he had directed the ministry to start drafting a medium-term strategy paper for the economy.
"We will be able to furnish a medium-term strategy paper by the 30th," he said. Shaikh later stated that the budget can be presented no earlier than May 24.
Referring to discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package, Shaikh assured that, "We will be taking our negotiations with the IMF forward."
"Both parties want progress on the matter, and they have a commitment to us. I will be contacting the IMF mission head today evening," he stated.
He held a telephonic discussion with IMF Director Jihad Azour and IMF's mission chief for Pakistan, Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, according to a statement released by the ministry of finance.
"They discussed the progress of negotiations for an IMF-supported program for Pakistan," the press released said, adding that "both sides expressed their commitment for moving the discussions forward. It was agreed that an IMF mission will visit Pakistan by the end of April."
Shaikh's appointment had been notified yesterday after the president accorded his assent to the prime minister's suggestion that Shaikh be appointed his adviser on finance, revenue and economic affairs. He will serve as the de facto finance minister after Asad Umar was asked to step down from the position. The decision had come amidst a major cabinet reshuffle by the PTI only eight months into its tenure.
Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh is an internationally renowned economist with more than 30 years of experience in economic policymaking, management and implementation.
He last served as the finance minister from 2010 to 2013 during the PPP government's rule.
Comments (54)
What budget Sir? The pocket is empty. Surviving on loans.
Welcome to the uphill club and the nightmare clubhouse. For sure, tough challenges are ahead for you and your team. Nevertheless, as always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Good seems progress will come soon.
why?
He is the same finance minister of PPP who was termed as the utter failure by Imran Khan. All economic indicators went downhill during his tenure. His performance remained below par and he was not able to complete the whole term. And interestingly Imran Khan has now chosen the same guy as the Finance Minister of PTI's government.
IMF is known to be a killer of the third worlddjustment Programmes (SAP).
Budget without IMF package?
Great PPP prodge
Hopefully by then the IMF loan is sorted out. But my question is whether the budget makes any sense after that as the whole thing will be micro-managed and controlled by IMF, what is the need to have a budget?
New budget means new taxes for citizens.
@Mohsin Malik, - how do you know that selection was not done upstairs? If that is not the case, then it is yet another U turn of IK.
Hafeez Shaikh is an amazing man. His appointment was notified only a few hours ago. But he is ready on all fronts.
After looting Pakistan fully Asad Umer and Imran Khan now keep Dr. Sheikh to save their face, shame on the ill mannered Imran Khan and his illiterate government
Asad umar must be relieved he doesn't have to present the budget under the current circumstances. Defacto FM has tough task ahead.
Good luck sir! Please don't bow down in front of IMF!
If you see closely Imran is not in control of the situation. Thats the truth and sad part as well
Why this professor was not able to assist Mr. Asad, and work under a Minister, sorry, he is not suitable for this job.
Why this criminal is selected for such coveted position!! Don't have millions of excellent Pakistan both inside and abroad? This is sickening to see mega looter as Finance minister. We must keep him under a strict check!
So this has proved that PPP.rule the country very well and with best and efficient FM congratulations
I’m confused. PPP and pmln were supposed to be corrupt and destroyed the economy in last 10 years. Now an ex ppp man is in charge of the economy. So what has changed.
It appears that there was no strategy in black and white to tackle economic and financial situation of the country. So, what the PTI government did in the last nine months?
Once a failure is always a failure. He has not done anything which people of Pakistan could recall for betterment of economy of Pakistan.
"Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh is an internationally renowned economist with more than 30 years of experience in economic policymaking, management and implementation."
*Welcome you, Sir. Ok,you qualify for the post but we will wait for results in favor of peolple.
World best Finance minister join the cabinet all worries will over soon as he was in Zardari cabinet. Sindh economy wad booming when he was sindh finance minister. Old horses never win the race.
Are we very short of capable people that we need to rely on same old people who have really messed up already?
Mabrook Dr / After much gap in between you again earned back the pre fix you have been deprived of. Will you bring back smile on our faces is my only question? Incidentally will someone enlighten me as to why he is not Minister but Advisor? Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
PM IK could not find any other candidate of Finance ministry, he had to take PPP nominee, the one whom he lambasted sometimes in the past. IK needs memory medicines.
This decision shows Imran Khan is not making decisions rather he is following decisions made by someone else.
@Mohsin Malik, yes the same incompetent finance minister of the former PPP government who IK termed as a failure is now his finance and economic advisor. Another uturn by this summersalting government. IK is used to swallowing his statements. Big talker
What happned to 4 billion dollars granted by china & saudis?
@Khan, I agree.
For whom Dr abdul hafeez will work for PPP or PTI.
I believe,unfortunately Asad Umer was never able to give confidence to our nation as professional. Economic domain requires different kind of personalities as its the back bone of any nation. Its great of Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh that he has promptly accepted this huge responsibilty as true Pakistani. Let us support him and give him fair time as IK and Asad Umer have given up on economic front. Failure is not an option,Dr Abdul Hafeez is a man of crises. InshAllah,he would be successful,we and Pakistan would move forward. IK must give space to Dr saheb and avoid his experimentation which has driven us to uncalled for crises.
Looks no incentives for Government Servant. Inflation increasing every month and salary increase once a year.
@abdullah, "Please don't bow down in front of IMF!"
Don't go for IMF program in the first place.
Bailout package ???? You are running your country on loan and more loan will surely fall apart your economy
Pak finance in mess due to unproductive priorities, expenditures. In this businessmen, public expect relief on prices/taxes. FM can either get bailout meeting IMF/ Chinese conditions or ruin Pak economy. Only a magician can please all in the current situation.
What, an ex ppp finance minister is the present finance minister
@Ali Akbar, what the situation is today will not be tomorrow if you have a good leader. And we have one. Watch next 5 years.
@ExMohajirinUK, it's a mid term budget and when IMF is sorted it out it will take some time to kick in. Because sums involved are small, IMF will have a few points to say but not control. IK deftly got the main funds from the brotherly countries.
@Ali Akbar, even that needs careful planning to avoid default.
He seems to be dual nationality holder. Is he eligible for such an important portpolio?
What a joke. Pti criticises last 10 years for economic mess, yet hires a guy who was economic minister from last 10 years. I don't know to laugh or feel sad?
Seems all this reshuffling of cabinet ministers is not decided by IK but most likely IK is following orders and instructions from someone above him.
There is no magic wand with anybody that would fill the empty kitty with tons of gold.
Pakistan should revised its system and completely hand over it to technocrats
Better you delay it. Only taxes have to increase now.
Atif Mian should be made Finance Minister if any improvement is to be done by this Govt.
@Mohsin Malik, Always expect U-turns from PMIK.
I sincerely believe there will be snap elections when hands are thrown up.
@Mohsin Malik, No, there is some difference. In PPs time he was among the corrupts but during musharraf time he did well
@Asif , He was chosen first by Gen, Musharraf.
Now let us weight, i mean wait and see the next eight months.
@A, Not short, acutely short!! Wake up