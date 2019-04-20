DAWN.COM

April 21, 2019

Hafeez Shaikh says budget to be announced not earlier than May 24

Nadir GuramaniUpdated April 20, 2019

Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh speaks to the media on Saturday. Photo: DawnNews
In his first interaction with the media since being appointed the prime minister's adviser on finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh revealed that he had already spoken to finance ministry officials regarding the budget for the next fiscal year.

Speaking outside the finance ministry on Saturday, shortly before he left for a meeting with the prime minister, Shaikh said he had directed the ministry to start drafting a medium-term strategy paper for the economy.

"We will be able to furnish a medium-term strategy paper by the 30th," he said. Shaikh later stated that the budget can be presented no earlier than May 24.

Referring to discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package, Shaikh assured that, "We will be taking our negotiations with the IMF forward."

"Both parties want progress on the matter, and they have a commitment to us. I will be contacting the IMF mission head today evening," he stated.

He held a telephonic discussion with IMF Director Jihad Azour and IMF's mission chief for Pakistan, Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, according to a statement released by the ministry of finance.

"They discussed the progress of negotiations for an IMF-supported program for Pakistan," the press released said, adding that "both sides expressed their commitment for moving the discussions forward. It was agreed that an IMF mission will visit Pakistan by the end of April."

Shaikh's appointment had been notified yesterday after the president accorded his assent to the prime minister's suggestion that Shaikh be appointed his adviser on finance, revenue and economic affairs. He will serve as the de facto finance minister after Asad Umar was asked to step down from the position. The decision had come amidst a major cabinet reshuffle by the PTI only eight months into its tenure.

Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh is an internationally renowned economist with more than 30 years of experience in economic policymaking, management and implementation.

He last served as the finance minister from 2010 to 2013 during the PPP government's rule.

Comments

Ali Akbar
Apr 20, 2019 02:33pm

What budget Sir? The pocket is empty. Surviving on loans.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 20, 2019 02:41pm

Welcome to the uphill club and the nightmare clubhouse. For sure, tough challenges are ahead for you and your team. Nevertheless, as always, keep it up and hang on tough.

Sami
Apr 20, 2019 02:41pm

Good seems progress will come soon.

modi
Apr 20, 2019 02:41pm

why?

Mohsin Malik
Apr 20, 2019 02:45pm

He is the same finance minister of PPP who was termed as the utter failure by Imran Khan. All economic indicators went downhill during his tenure. His performance remained below par and he was not able to complete the whole term. And interestingly Imran Khan has now chosen the same guy as the Finance Minister of PTI's government.

M. Saeed
Apr 20, 2019 02:47pm

IMF is known to be a killer of the third worlddjustment Programmes (SAP).

Kharkhowa Kalita
Apr 20, 2019 03:07pm

Budget without IMF package?

Aby
Apr 20, 2019 03:20pm

Great PPP prodge

ExMohajirinUK
Apr 20, 2019 03:46pm

Hopefully by then the IMF loan is sorted out. But my question is whether the budget makes any sense after that as the whole thing will be micro-managed and controlled by IMF, what is the need to have a budget?

Prateik
Apr 20, 2019 03:55pm

New budget means new taxes for citizens.

LOVE YOUR COUNTRY
Apr 20, 2019 04:23pm

@Mohsin Malik, - how do you know that selection was not done upstairs? If that is not the case, then it is yet another U turn of IK.

Ali Nawaz Memon
Apr 20, 2019 04:41pm

Hafeez Shaikh is an amazing man. His appointment was notified only a few hours ago. But he is ready on all fronts.

Jamal Panhwar
Apr 20, 2019 04:47pm

After looting Pakistan fully Asad Umer and Imran Khan now keep Dr. Sheikh to save their face, shame on the ill mannered Imran Khan and his illiterate government

Chowkidar
Apr 20, 2019 04:50pm

Asad umar must be relieved he doesn't have to present the budget under the current circumstances. Defacto FM has tough task ahead.

abdullah
Apr 20, 2019 05:09pm

Good luck sir! Please don't bow down in front of IMF!

Chinese_Zak
Apr 20, 2019 05:14pm

If you see closely Imran is not in control of the situation. Thats the truth and sad part as well

Abid
Apr 20, 2019 05:26pm

Why this professor was not able to assist Mr. Asad, and work under a Minister, sorry, he is not suitable for this job.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Apr 20, 2019 05:26pm

Why this criminal is selected for such coveted position!! Don't have millions of excellent Pakistan both inside and abroad? This is sickening to see mega looter as Finance minister. We must keep him under a strict check!

Asif
Apr 20, 2019 05:43pm

So this has proved that PPP.rule the country very well and with best and efficient FM congratulations

Ash Man
Apr 20, 2019 05:48pm

I’m confused. PPP and pmln were supposed to be corrupt and destroyed the economy in last 10 years. Now an ex ppp man is in charge of the economy. So what has changed.

MirzaCanada
Apr 20, 2019 05:50pm

It appears that there was no strategy in black and white to tackle economic and financial situation of the country. So, what the PTI government did in the last nine months?

Jamil
Apr 20, 2019 06:02pm

Once a failure is always a failure. He has not done anything which people of Pakistan could recall for betterment of economy of Pakistan.

m:ahmed
Apr 20, 2019 06:09pm

"Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh is an internationally renowned economist with more than 30 years of experience in economic policymaking, management and implementation."

*Welcome you, Sir. Ok,you qualify for the post but we will wait for results in favor of peolple.

Danish
Apr 20, 2019 06:09pm

World best Finance minister join the cabinet all worries will over soon as he was in Zardari cabinet. Sindh economy wad booming when he was sindh finance minister. Old horses never win the race.

A
Apr 20, 2019 06:09pm

Are we very short of capable people that we need to rely on same old people who have really messed up already?

Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Apr 20, 2019 06:19pm

Mabrook Dr / After much gap in between you again earned back the pre fix you have been deprived of. Will you bring back smile on our faces is my only question? Incidentally will someone enlighten me as to why he is not Minister but Advisor? Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

TZaman
Apr 20, 2019 06:28pm

PM IK could not find any other candidate of Finance ministry, he had to take PPP nominee, the one whom he lambasted sometimes in the past. IK needs memory medicines.

Khan
Apr 20, 2019 06:37pm

This decision shows Imran Khan is not making decisions rather he is following decisions made by someone else.

tushar chakravarty
Apr 20, 2019 06:42pm

@Mohsin Malik, yes the same incompetent finance minister of the former PPP government who IK termed as a failure is now his finance and economic advisor. Another uturn by this summersalting government. IK is used to swallowing his statements. Big talker

csk.
Apr 20, 2019 07:02pm

What happned to 4 billion dollars granted by china & saudis?

csk.
Apr 20, 2019 07:05pm

@Khan, I agree.

csk.
Apr 20, 2019 07:08pm

For whom Dr abdul hafeez will work for PPP or PTI.

M Bughio
Apr 20, 2019 07:11pm

I believe,unfortunately Asad Umer was never able to give confidence to our nation as professional. Economic domain requires different kind of personalities as its the back bone of any nation. Its great of Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh that he has promptly accepted this huge responsibilty as true Pakistani. Let us support him and give him fair time as IK and Asad Umer have given up on economic front. Failure is not an option,Dr Abdul Hafeez is a man of crises. InshAllah,he would be successful,we and Pakistan would move forward. IK must give space to Dr saheb and avoid his experimentation which has driven us to uncalled for crises.

Eijaz khan
Apr 20, 2019 07:32pm

Looks no incentives for Government Servant. Inflation increasing every month and salary increase once a year.

mady
Apr 20, 2019 07:51pm

@abdullah, "Please don't bow down in front of IMF!"

Don't go for IMF program in the first place.

Dinesh
Apr 20, 2019 07:58pm

Bailout package ???? You are running your country on loan and more loan will surely fall apart your economy

mady
Apr 20, 2019 08:03pm

Pak finance in mess due to unproductive priorities, expenditures. In this businessmen, public expect relief on prices/taxes. FM can either get bailout meeting IMF/ Chinese conditions or ruin Pak economy. Only a magician can please all in the current situation.

Wellwisher
Apr 20, 2019 08:12pm

What, an ex ppp finance minister is the present finance minister

Zak
Apr 20, 2019 08:13pm

@Ali Akbar, what the situation is today will not be tomorrow if you have a good leader. And we have one. Watch next 5 years.

Zak
Apr 20, 2019 08:26pm

@ExMohajirinUK, it's a mid term budget and when IMF is sorted it out it will take some time to kick in. Because sums involved are small, IMF will have a few points to say but not control. IK deftly got the main funds from the brotherly countries.

raj
Apr 20, 2019 08:30pm

@Ali Akbar, even that needs careful planning to avoid default.

Ayub
Apr 20, 2019 08:31pm

He seems to be dual nationality holder. Is he eligible for such an important portpolio?

Abid
Apr 20, 2019 08:33pm

What a joke. Pti criticises last 10 years for economic mess, yet hires a guy who was economic minister from last 10 years. I don't know to laugh or feel sad?

Irfan Malik
Apr 20, 2019 08:38pm

Seems all this reshuffling of cabinet ministers is not decided by IK but most likely IK is following orders and instructions from someone above him.

M. Saeed
Apr 20, 2019 09:17pm

There is no magic wand with anybody that would fill the empty kitty with tons of gold.

Majeed
Apr 20, 2019 09:19pm

Pakistan should revised its system and completely hand over it to technocrats

Noor
Apr 20, 2019 09:22pm

Better you delay it. Only taxes have to increase now.

Romi
Apr 20, 2019 09:25pm

Atif Mian should be made Finance Minister if any improvement is to be done by this Govt.

Anon
Apr 20, 2019 09:28pm

@Mohsin Malik, Always expect U-turns from PMIK.

Javed
Apr 20, 2019 09:59pm

I sincerely believe there will be snap elections when hands are thrown up.

NK
Apr 20, 2019 10:40pm

@Mohsin Malik, No, there is some difference. In PPs time he was among the corrupts but during musharraf time he did well

NK
Apr 20, 2019 10:42pm

@Asif , He was chosen first by Gen, Musharraf.

NK
Apr 20, 2019 10:44pm

Now let us weight, i mean wait and see the next eight months.

FR Canada
Apr 20, 2019 10:44pm

@A, Not short, acutely short!! Wake up

