DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 20, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Blast followed by gunfire in Afghan capital: police

ReutersApril 20, 2019

Email

An explosion followed by gunfire hit the centre of the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday, close to the communications ministry and one of the city's main hotels, officials said. — AP/File
An explosion followed by gunfire hit the centre of the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday, close to the communications ministry and one of the city's main hotels, officials said. — AP/File

An explosion followed by gunfire hit the centre of the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday, close to the communications ministry and one of the city's main hotels, officials said.

The blast followed several months of relative calm in Kabul, which coincided with talks between US and Taliban officials aimed at opening the way for formal peace negotiations to end more than 17 years of war in Afghanistan.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi confirmed gunfire around the ministry of communications and information technology but had no further details.

The explosion was also close to the heavily fortified Serena Hotel, one of the very few hotels still used by foreign visitors, in one of the main commercial areas of the city.

While heavy fighting has carried on across Afghanistan and Taliban militants have announced their now customary spring offensive, there have been no large scale attacks on civilian targets in Kabul in recent weeks.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A new strategy

A new strategy

Permanently altering the ethnic-makeup of occupied Kashmir would be a violation of international law.

Editorial

April 20, 2019

Cabinet shake-up

IT seems that, eight months into power, Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to begin anew. Mr Khan’s first ...
April 20, 2019

Threat to wheat crop

HEAVY rains accompanied by high winds and sporadic hailstorms in parts of Punjab earlier this week have damaged the...
April 20, 2019

World Cup team

IN a rare instance, the national cricket selectors have got it nearly right by naming a competitive 15-member squad...
Updated April 19, 2019

Ormara massacre

LESS than a week after the bloodbath in Quetta’s Hazarganji area, another massacre of innocents has taken place in...
Updated April 19, 2019

Cabinet turmoil

Flanked by empty chairs on the stage, Asad Umar cut a lonely and forlorn figure in his farewell press conference as...
April 19, 2019

Cricket chaos

IN keeping with its age-old tradition of shooting itself in the foot while taking key decisions, the Pakistan ...