PCB decides not to allow cricketers to take their families along during the World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to not allow the national team's players to bring their families along on the upcoming 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales starting on May 30.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the pressure of the tournament, the board said while adding that the focus of the payers should be on their game during the World Cup.

The board, has mentioned that players' families can travel to England on their own expense.

Read: Pakistan to play 11 matches before World Cup

Additionally, the board clarified that the players could keep their families along with them during the series against England prior to the World Cup, a private news channel reported.

The cricket team will travel to England on April 23 to participate in the two and a half month long tour including the series against England and the World Cup.

Read: Wasim criticises Pakistan team’s diet ahead of World Cup

On Thursday, Chief Selector Inzamamul Haq announced Pakistan's 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup squad which left out experienced fast bowler Mohammad Amir.