Today's Paper | April 20, 2019

PCB decides not to allow cricketers to take their families along during the World Cup

APP | Dawn.comApril 20, 2019

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to not allow the national team's players to live with their families during the upcoming 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales starting on May 30. — AFP/File
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to not allow the national team's players to bring their families along on the upcoming 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales starting on May 30.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the pressure of the tournament, the board said while adding that the focus of the payers should be on their game during the World Cup.

The board, has mentioned that players' families can travel to England on their own expense.

Additionally, the board clarified that the players could keep their families along with them during the series against England prior to the World Cup, a private news channel reported.

The cricket team will travel to England on April 23 to participate in the two and a half month long tour including the series against England and the World Cup.

On Thursday, Chief Selector Inzamamul Haq announced Pakistan's 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup squad which left out experienced fast bowler Mohammad Amir.

World Cup 19
Sport

Babu
Apr 20, 2019 12:10pm

Good

Akram
Apr 20, 2019 12:16pm

Good decision. Why should taxpayers pay for cricketer families?

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Apr 20, 2019 12:16pm

Right decision. Concentrate on cricket first. Enjoy vacation with family afterwards.

A new strategy

A new strategy

Permanently altering the ethnic-makeup of occupied Kashmir would be a violation of international law.

Editorial

April 20, 2019

Cabinet shake-up

IT seems that, eight months into power, Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to begin anew. Mr Khan’s first ...
April 20, 2019

Threat to wheat crop

HEAVY rains accompanied by high winds and sporadic hailstorms in parts of Punjab earlier this week have damaged the...
April 20, 2019

World Cup team

IN a rare instance, the national cricket selectors have got it nearly right by naming a competitive 15-member squad...
Updated April 19, 2019

Ormara massacre

LESS than a week after the bloodbath in Quetta’s Hazarganji area, another massacre of innocents has taken place in...
Updated April 19, 2019

Cabinet turmoil

Flanked by empty chairs on the stage, Asad Umar cut a lonely and forlorn figure in his farewell press conference as...
April 19, 2019

Cricket chaos

IN keeping with its age-old tradition of shooting itself in the foot while taking key decisions, the Pakistan ...