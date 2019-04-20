DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 20, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Shehryar Afridi to head ‘devolved’ ministry

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 20, 2019

Email

The Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (Safron) was devolved in the second meeting of the cabinet. — DawnNewsTV/File
The Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (Safron) was devolved in the second meeting of the cabinet. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: Despite announcing devolution of the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (Safron) in the very second cabinet meeting, the government has appointed Shehryar Afridi as minister of state for Safron.

The appointment of Mr Afridi, who was earlier minister of state for interior, as Safron minister was notified by the Prime Minister Office on Friday.

A member of the federal cabinet told Dawn on condition of anonymity that it had been decided in the second cabinet meeting that the Safron ministry would be devolved to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because after the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with KP, there was no need of this ministry at the federal level. He, however, said he was unaware whether the Safron ministry had technically been devolved or not.

Former information ministry Fawad Chaudhry had said in September last year that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had decided to abolish the Safron ministry following the merger of Fata with KP. “The provincial ministers will take care of Fata and, therefore, the government is abolishing Safron ministry,” he had said.

The main responsibilities of the Safron ministry are related to the tribal areas. A source said the Safron ministry had lost its importance after the 25th Constitution Amendment passed by parliament in 2018 because all important subjects being dealt with by the ministry had been devolved to KP.

It has also been learnt that Fata students’ scholarship and affairs of Khasadar Force and Levies Force come under the Safron ministry, but all these would eventually be transferred to the KP government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Fata parliamentarians several times in the recent past and assured them of timely shifting Fata-related powers to KP.

Published in Dawn, April 20th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A new strategy

A new strategy

Permanently altering the ethnic-makeup of occupied Kashmir would be a violation of international law.

Editorial

April 20, 2019

Cabinet shake-up

IT seems that, eight months into power, Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to begin anew. Mr Khan’s first ...
April 20, 2019

Threat to wheat crop

HEAVY rains accompanied by high winds and sporadic hailstorms in parts of Punjab earlier this week have damaged the...
April 20, 2019

World Cup team

IN a rare instance, the national cricket selectors have got it nearly right by naming a competitive 15-member squad...
Updated April 19, 2019

Ormara massacre

LESS than a week after the bloodbath in Quetta’s Hazarganji area, another massacre of innocents has taken place in...
Updated April 19, 2019

Cabinet turmoil

Flanked by empty chairs on the stage, Asad Umar cut a lonely and forlorn figure in his farewell press conference as...
April 19, 2019

Cricket chaos

IN keeping with its age-old tradition of shooting itself in the foot while taking key decisions, the Pakistan ...