April 20, 2019

War not an option for resolving issues: Qureshi

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated April 20, 2019

FM says Pakistan and India will have to decide how they can end their disputes and live in peace. — APP/File
MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday that Pakistan and India could not afford war because both were nuclear powers and had the capacity to destroy each other.

Speaking at a ceremony here, he said war was not an option for resolving issues and both countries would have to decide how they could end their disputes and live in peace.

He said he could not blame India for the April 12 blast in Quetta without evidence. However, he criticised India for using force against the people of held Kashmir, saying that India could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris by deploying a large number of troops in the valley.

Mr Qureshi said the country was facing economic challenges. But, he added, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was not responsible for the financial crunch the country was facing today.

He said his party was ready to hold an open discussion on economic issues of the country. It is not the PTI government which is first time approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package to stabilise the country’s economy. Many previous governments, including those of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and military rulers Pervez Musharraf and Ziaul Haq, sought financial assistance from the IMF, he added.

He said the PTI government did not want to depress the nation by disclosing the actual financial condition of the country.

The foreign minister held the previous PML-N government responsible for the current financial ills of the country, saying that the previous government had burdened the country with heavy debts. A large chunk of the budget was spent on retiring the country’s debts, he added. He said the media should extend its support to the government for the creation of south Punjab province.

He said a number of forces at the international level wanted to destabilise Pakistan. They desired to see the country on the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list and for the purpose they were hatching conspiracies against it, he said, adding that Pakistan would face a grave financial crisis if its name was included in the blacklist.

He said some forces were trying to create a law and order situation in Balochistan, adding that the nation needed to identify the elements trying to disturb the security situation in Pakistan.

He said it was a matter of concern that the militant Islamic State group was gaining ground in Afghanistan, adding that the situation in Afghanistan could affect the 2020 US presidential election.

Mr Qureshi said the print media all over the world was facing a crisis because of the rise of digital media. The media, he said, should not depend only on government advertisement for its survival. Major sources of revenues for many international media organisations came from the private sector, he added.

He said it was a matter of concern that journalists were losing their jobs. But, he added, the government had no control over it.

He said Pakistan had witnessed growth in the media for the past 15 years and during the period many private TV channels had been established in the country and thousands of jobs created.

He said the media played an important in creating awareness among the public about real issues of the country.

Visit to Japan

Mr Qureshi will pay a four-day visit to Japan from Sunday, adds APP.

During the visit, he is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with his Japanese counterpart and other dignitaries.

Apart from interacting with the Pakistani community and leading media houses in Japan, the foreign minister will also interact with Japanese intellectuals, academicians and business persons at the Japan Institute of International Affairs.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal, in a statement issued on Friday, said Pakistan and Japan enjoyed a longstanding, friendly and cooperative relationship.

Published in Dawn, April 20th, 2019

Comments (24)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Ordinary
Apr 20, 2019 07:58am

Can Mr. Quraishi speaks less. It will do lot of good for Pakistan

Recommend 0
Make in Bharat
Apr 20, 2019 08:15am

Neither is terrorism.

Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Apr 20, 2019 08:18am

War is an option indeed when peace & people are killed everyday...

Recommend 0
Baazigar
Apr 20, 2019 08:25am

Why is every politician equating with India?

Recommend 0
watchman
Apr 20, 2019 08:27am

so the language has changed earlier it would be threat of nuclear bombing

Recommend 0
JustSaying
Apr 20, 2019 08:30am

As if world is waiting for you to tell this. Everyday issuing statements which never evoke a response.

Recommend 0
Parvez
Apr 20, 2019 08:33am

Please stop repeating and get a decent picture of this guy. Very painful to see this picture.

Recommend 0
EEsan
Apr 20, 2019 08:33am

How about ‘No Talks’ and ‘No Wars’? You be happy within your borders and India stays happy within its border. No one does any pin-pricking, or any under handed things like what has been going on since 1948.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 20, 2019 08:34am

Please stop saying this all the time. Indian doesn't agree with you and we are not begging for anything.

Recommend 0
Chowkidar kamal
Apr 20, 2019 08:37am

Why this man keep giving lecture after every three days when no one wants to listen? May be this is the only way he can justify his position.

Recommend 0
Aslam Dhar, Spain
Apr 20, 2019 08:39am

The same comment 100000 times. No job on hand.

Recommend 0
Coffee
Apr 20, 2019 08:39am

Next he will be fired. Talking useless everyday.

Recommend 0
Mohan
Apr 20, 2019 08:41am

War is not an option. Who said it was?

Recommend 0
Rajat Kumar
Apr 20, 2019 08:42am

Good speech Qureshi now I'd appreciate it if you can convert your dreams into a reality.

Recommend 0
dipak
Apr 20, 2019 08:43am

all energy wasted in only k issue since 70 yrs, instead of trade business good relation ship with neighbours and world community.now see result. india china have differences but matured leadership are increasing business. think about this. how?

Recommend 0
KSR
Apr 20, 2019 08:44am

Stop dreaming for Kashmir and that will vring peace

Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Apr 20, 2019 08:45am

For decades not years or months I have been listening our leaders saying that war is not the solution to settle disputes with India but to no avail. We fought 1965 and 1971 wars with India but still we keep on saying war is not the solution. We must stop saying it forthwith I very sincerely advise. We must answer like what we did recently shooting down Indian war planes and capturing its pilot as well. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

Recommend 0
Chandra Shekhar
Apr 20, 2019 08:59am

Speaking more to save his job

Recommend 0
Rahim Indian kashmiri,Srinagar
Apr 20, 2019 09:02am

Peace and polite gesture with India is the only option available for Pakistan.All want peace.Pakistan must stop dreaming of taking Kashmir land.There will be peace everywhere including Balochistan and Pakistan economy will prosper.

Recommend 0
Suraj71
Apr 20, 2019 09:08am

Earlier IMF was not the solution. You don't even think what you say.

Recommend 0
Chanakya
Apr 20, 2019 09:18am

Statement to divert attention from PTI's internal issues.

Recommend 0
Janata Darbar
Apr 20, 2019 09:19am

India's economy is good, they will not compromise on K issue. Time to think whether Pakistan still hold K issue or look it's economy

Recommend 0
Janata Darbar
Apr 20, 2019 09:20am

Economy vs K .... need to choose 1

Recommend 0
Chinta Haran Singh
Apr 20, 2019 09:26am

We, Indians, have moved far ahead.We are just not interested in Pakistan anymore.

Recommend 0

