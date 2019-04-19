DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 20, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Biden to announce US presidential run on Wednesday: reports

ReutersApril 19, 2019

Email

In this file photo taken on April 18, Former US vice president Joe Biden arrives at a rally organised by UFCW Union members to support Stop and Shop employees on strike throughout the region at the Stop and Shop in Dorchester, Massachusetts. — AFP
In this file photo taken on April 18, Former US vice president Joe Biden arrives at a rally organised by UFCW Union members to support Stop and Shop employees on strike throughout the region at the Stop and Shop in Dorchester, Massachusetts. — AFP

Former US Vice President Joe Biden plans to make a widely expected announcement of his candidacy for the presidency in a video on Wednesday, the Atlantic reported on Friday, citing sources close to Biden's top aides.

The announcement will follow months of speculation over whether Biden, a Democratic party stalwart and an early leader in opinion polls, would launch a bid for his party's nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020.

The announcement video will include footage shot two weeks ago outside the house where Biden grew up in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the Atlantic reported. Biden's roots in the faded industrial town of about 77,000 people have fueled his appeal among US working class voters.

Biden served 36 years in the US Senate representing Delaware and eight years as vice president under former President Barack Obama. At 76, he will become the second oldest candidate in the Democratic primary after Senator Bernie Sanders, who is 77.

His announcement would bring the field of Democratic presidential hopefuls to 19.

Political observers in recent weeks have wondered if Biden delayed his decision due to recent allegations from women that Biden made them feel uncomfortable when he touched them at political events in the past.

Biden responded to the allegations earlier this month by saying he believed he never acted inappropriately during his many years in public life.

“I will be much more mindful, and that's my responsibility,” Biden said in a video posted on social media. “I've worked my whole life to empower women. I've worked my whole life to prevent abuse.”

In the days after four women came forward with allegations, sources close to Biden told Reuters that campaign preparations had not been slowed by the controversy.

NBC News cited multiple officials as saying Biden's advisers are finalising plans for the campaign launch this coming week.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 19, 2019

Ormara massacre

LESS than a week after the bloodbath in Quetta’s Hazarganji area, another massacre of innocents has taken place in...
Updated April 19, 2019

Cabinet turmoil

Flanked by empty chairs on the stage, Asad Umar cut a lonely and forlorn figure in his farewell press conference as...
April 19, 2019

Cricket chaos

IN keeping with its age-old tradition of shooting itself in the foot while taking key decisions, the Pakistan ...
April 18, 2019

Debate on presidential system

THERE has always been an urge in this country to invent and innovate, in the name of the people and good governance,...
Updated April 18, 2019

Battle in Peshawar

THE 17-hour-long standoff in Peshawar which left five militants and one police official dead has reinvigorated the...
April 18, 2019

Prey to procrastination

ANY reason seems good enough to delay a revival of the Karachi Circular Railway, a project that has shown an...