Bullet shell from alleged Karachi shootout matches police weapon: sources

The only bullet shell found at the scene of Tuesday's alleged shootout in Karachi that caused a two-year-old boy's death was fired from a police weapon, informed sources told Dawn citing a forensic report.

Two-year-old Mohammed Ahsan had been killed near Safoora Chowrangi in what was described as a shootout between police and muggers.

The deceased's family had, however, contested the police's version that the child was caught in crossfire, saying that there were neither any muggers present at the site of the incident nor did any shootouts take place.

The family had alleged that the policemen were quarrelling with each other before they resorted to firing, which claimed the life of the child.

The investigators had found a spent bullet casing at the crime scene, which following its forensic examination, has been linked with the law enforcers' weapon, sources told Dawn.

However, the investigation team said that since the incident had occurred on the main University Road, a busy thoroughfare, therefore, evidence proving the presence of muggers at the scene may have been destroyed.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case has been transferred from Malir district police to the Counter Terrorism Department with immediate effect.

The transfer, which comes on Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam's orders and upon the family's request, was made in order to "ensure a fair and impartial probe".