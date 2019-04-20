DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 20, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Bullet shell from alleged Karachi shootout matches police weapon: sources

Imtiaz AliApril 20, 2019

Email

Two-year-old Mohammed Ahsan had been killed near Safoora Chowrangi in what was described as a shootout between police and muggers. ─ AFP/File
Two-year-old Mohammed Ahsan had been killed near Safoora Chowrangi in what was described as a shootout between police and muggers. ─ AFP/File

The only bullet shell found at the scene of Tuesday's alleged shootout in Karachi that caused a two-year-old boy's death was fired from a police weapon, informed sources told Dawn citing a forensic report.

Two-year-old Mohammed Ahsan had been killed near Safoora Chowrangi in what was described as a shootout between police and muggers.

The deceased's family had, however, contested the police's version that the child was caught in crossfire, saying that there were neither any muggers present at the site of the incident nor did any shootouts take place.

The family had alleged that the policemen were quarrelling with each other before they resorted to firing, which claimed the life of the child.

The investigators had found a spent bullet casing at the crime scene, which following its forensic examination, has been linked with the law enforcers' weapon, sources told Dawn.

However, the investigation team said that since the incident had occurred on the main University Road, a busy thoroughfare, therefore, evidence proving the presence of muggers at the scene may have been destroyed.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case has been transferred from Malir district police to the Counter Terrorism Department with immediate effect.

The transfer, which comes on Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam's orders and upon the family's request, was made in order to "ensure a fair and impartial probe".

Violence against children
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 19, 2019

Ormara massacre

LESS than a week after the bloodbath in Quetta’s Hazarganji area, another massacre of innocents has taken place in...
Updated April 19, 2019

Cabinet turmoil

Flanked by empty chairs on the stage, Asad Umar cut a lonely and forlorn figure in his farewell press conference as...
April 19, 2019

Cricket chaos

IN keeping with its age-old tradition of shooting itself in the foot while taking key decisions, the Pakistan ...
April 18, 2019

Debate on presidential system

THERE has always been an urge in this country to invent and innovate, in the name of the people and good governance,...
Updated April 18, 2019

Battle in Peshawar

THE 17-hour-long standoff in Peshawar which left five militants and one police official dead has reinvigorated the...
April 18, 2019

Prey to procrastination

ANY reason seems good enough to delay a revival of the Karachi Circular Railway, a project that has shown an...