'How does it benefit tribal areas to turn people against their army,' PM Imran asks PTM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) rightly speaks about the hardships faced by the tribal areas and the Pashtun people, but the manner in which they are making such demands is "not good for our country".

Addressing a public gathering in the Orakzai tribal district, the premier said PTM advocates for the same things he has been talking about for the last 15 years.

He acknowledged that during the counter-terrorism operations in the tribal areas, people had to face difficulties and migrate to other areas and "when there is a war, innocents are killed."

But "how will it benefit Pakistan and the tribal areas [for PTM] to turn people who have been through pain against their army and raise slogans like this?", Imran asked.

Read: Why suppressing dissent is a bad idea

PTM is a rights-based alliance that, besides calling for the de-mining of the former tribal areas and greater freedom of movement in the latter, has insisted on an end to the practices of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and unlawful detentions, and for their practitioners to be held to account within a truth and reconciliation framework.

More to follow.