'Kaptaan' Khan gives cricket team pre-World Cup pep talk

Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with the national cricket team and the Pakistan Cricket Board at Bani Gala on Friday during which he gave the team tips for World Cup success.

The meeting comes a day after the squad for the World Cup 2019 was announced. The tournament kicks off on May 30 with a One Day International between England and South Africa.

Prime Minister Imran Khan spent over an hour imparting advice to the cricket team and sharing his experiences with them.

"A champion steps onto the pitch armed with passion and a plan. Team spirit is a key part of victory," he told the team, according to his spokesperson.

"With your skills, sportsman spirit and your conduct, bring glory to Pakistan's name," he said.

He offered encouragement to the players and expressed hope that they would be victorious in the World Cup.

"The entire nation's prayers are with you [...] Representing the country at an international forum is a big honour. You are ambassadors of the nation and the people's eyes are on you, and their hopes rest with you," he said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf tweeted that preparations for the World Cup were also discussed during the meeting.