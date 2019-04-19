DAWN.COM

SC orders completion of Orange Line Metro Train project by May 20

Haseeb BhattiApril 19, 2019

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered three construction companies involved in the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project to submit guarantees of Rs10 million each, warning them that if the project wasn't completed by May 20, the court take possession of their guarantees.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed expressed displeasure over the delay in the project while hearing a case regarding the completion of the project.

During the hearing, Justice Ahmed remarked that if contractors don't work, they should be picked up and thrown away or put in jail.

Read: Why the Orange Line Metro Train in Lahore is highly controversial

The court also expressed displeasure with project director Fazal Haleem. Justice Ahmed remarked that the project director was being blackmailed by construction companies which is why the work had been delayed.

The apex court said that Justice retired Jamshed or Justice Abdul Sattar Asghar should be made the head of the technical committee on the project.

They added that if the current head, Justice Zahid Hussain, wanted to continue in his role, the Punjab government should look into it.

While adjourning the hearing of the case for two weeks, the court ordered that quality check mechanisms be ensured for the project which was in the national interest.

