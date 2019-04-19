Asad Umar still listed as finance minister in Cabinet Division's new notification

A day after major reshuffling in the federal cabinet, an updated list of federal ministers, ministers of state and advisers and special assistants to the prime minister was issued on Friday — however, Asad Umar was still listed as holding the portfolio of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs.

Cabinet Division list as on April 19, 2019. ─ Provided by author

Umar had announced on Thursday that he was stepping down as finance minister after he "convinced the prime minister" that he did not want to remain a part of the cabinet. "As part of a cabinet reshuffle, [the] prime minister desired that I take the energy minister portfolio instead of finance," he had said. "However, I have obtained his consent to not take any cabinet position."

The notification, listing the cabinet members' names as on "19th April, 2019", makes no mention of Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, who was named as the adviser to the PM while political analysts and journalists were still analysing the possible causes of Umar’s removal in the middle of the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

It is yet to be confirmed whether Umar has officially submitted a resignation and if it has been accepted. While the prime minister has the prerogative to reshuffle his cabinet and appoint new special assistants with the status of ministers of state, he cannot accept resignations of federal ministers or appoint new advisers with the status of federal ministers.

According to protocol, the premier has to advise President Arif Alvi regarding the resignation of Umar and the appointment of Shaikh as the finance adviser with the status of a federal minister — which will then be approved by the president.

The absence of Umar and Shaikh's names from the Cabinet Division's list could therefore likely be due to the pending approvals by the president.

Prime Minister Imran, in major changes to his cabinet on Thursday, removed a few big shots from key positions — including Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry — and handed over important portfolios to newcomers.

Chaudhry, who only three days ago had “categorically” rejected reports about any changes in the federal cabinet, has now been given the portfolio of science and technology. Dr Firdaus Ashiq Awan, who joined the PTI days before 2018 elections after quitting the PPP, has been appointed special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting.

The PTI government also appointed its first full-fledged interior minister; retired Brig Ijaz Ahmed Shah, who had taken oath as minister for parliamentary affairs earlier this month, was named interior minister. The induction of Shah, a former Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief, however, had already sparked controversy — for the opposition in general and for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in particular — because before her assassination in December 2007, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto had claimed that he was among the people who had hatched a conspiracy to kill her.

Meanwhile, Shehryar Afridi was made minister for states and frontier regions — the portfolio which was previously held by Ali Amin Gandapur.

Another major change in the cabinet was that of minister for petroleum and natural resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan, who has now been given the charge of the aviation division. The division was earlier functioning under Mohammed Mian Soomro, who also holds the portfolio of privatisation.

Nadeem Babar, who is currently the chairman of the Task Force on Energy, has been made the PM's special assistant on petroleum division.

Health Minister Amir Mehmood Kiyani, who had also been in hot waters due to a recent controversy over increase in prices of medicines, has also been removed from his position — although no official announcement in this regard has yet been made.

Former minister for science and technology Azam Swati has made a comeback and has been appointed as minister for parliamentary affairs — his name, however, was also missing from Friday's list. Swati had to resign last year when he was accused of using his political influence in getting the Islamabad police chief transferred for releasing his neighbours, who had been arrested by police on his complaint that they had trespassed his farmhouse.